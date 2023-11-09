Last Friday, #3 Stanford women’s soccer defeated Cal 4-0 on The Farm to wrap up their regular season on Senior Night. Stanford sophomore midfielder Jasmine Aikey had a hat trick for the Cardinal with three goals, scoring at 18:47, 57:00, and 59:06. The fourth goal came at 30:22 courtesy of Maya Doms off an assist from Allie Montoya. Stanford senior goalkeeper Ryan Campbell had a fantastic performance in the net, getting six saves in 81:15 played. Haley Craig played the final 8:45 in the net for the Cardinal. Stanford improves to 15-0-4 overall and 8-0-3 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 7-6-6 overall and 4-3-4 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Cal at Stanford-Friday, November 3rd

“There was a lot of pressure on us to get this result,” Stanford head coach Paul Ratcliffe said after the match. “And I think the emotion from the seniors and how much we love the seniors probably propelled the team forward and that’s why we had such a great game.”

Stanford got their first shot of the match as Montoya fired one off target at 3:37. Cal would then foul Stanford at 4:39 to give the Cardinal a free kick before Stanford returned the favor at 12:43. Neither free kick led to a goal.

At 17:39, Stanford got a corner kick, but an offside at 18:17 took away a goal chance. However, Stanford very quickly got another opportunity to score and capitalized at 18:47 as Jasmine Aikey found the top left of the goal offer her left foot thanks to an assist from Joelle Jung. It was now a 1-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, I mean Jo and I actually used to play together as attacking mids in club,” Aikey said of Jung. “So, we kinda know each other very well. Know each other’s movements and she’s just a really creative person and she really just sets up other people up for success and I would give her all the credit for those goals she assisted me on. And she owed me! Because at lunch she stole my rice, so I told her she owed me something. So, it was really good.”

Cal came back aggressively as they fired shots at 19:57, 20:57, and 21:49. Campbell got saves on the first and third of those shots while Jung blocked the shot at 20:57. Cal then had a corner kick at 21:58. Stanford once again fended them off, not allowing them to score.

Stanford soon took a 2-0 lead as Maya Doms fired one into the bottom left of the goal off her left foot courtesy of an assist from Allie Montoya. This happened at 30:22. Stanford was now in control and looking for more. At 36:18 and 37:47, Stanford fired shots that forced Cal goalkeeper Teagan Wy to come up with the save. To Wy’s credit, she did a nice job of keeping the Cardinal out of the net in those moments.

Stanford would have a corner kick at 37:59 but wasn’t able to add on a third goal before halftime. Conversely, Cal had a corner kick at 43:48, but wasn’t able to get on the board. As a result, it would be a 2-0 lead for Stanford at halftime.

“Having that lead is just so important because then we feel like we can really calm down and play our game and we don’t feel rushed,” Aikey said. “I think we like to possess the ball; we like to build out and pick our moments and sometimes that’s harder when you feel like you need a goal. So getting an early goal kinda allows us to settle in and then play better and then we get more goals. So, yeah I think it really helps.”

Cal came out of the gates swinging in the second half as they had a corner kick at 45:43. They were not able to score off of it, but they were putting some pressure on the Cardinal defense. At 47:41, Stanford had a corner kick of their own, but it didn’t lead to a score. Right before Stanford’s corner kick, Aikey fired a shot to the bottom left of the net, but it was saved by Wy.

“Yeah, I mean I feel like there’s an extra edge every time we play any Pac-12 team, but especially Cal,” Aikey said. “Yeah, we’re pretty close and I have played with a lot of these girls in club, known them pretty well. But it’s fun. It was a fun game.”

“With Cal you know it’s a transition team, similar to a USC,” Campbell said of the Bears. “Just uber athletic, very good, very fast on the ball so you’ve gotta be switched on at all moments and I think for me, I identify as a shot stopper first. And so, I’m very confident in that realm of just shot stopping and I just do my best to get in position and lock in when the shot comes.”

Not too long after, Aikey scored her second goal of the match at 57:00 as she connected with the bottom right of the goal off her right foot. Andrea Kitahata got the assist. It was now a 3-0 lead for the Cardinal.

At this point, Aikey was in the zone and soon found her third goal of the night at 59:06 as she found the bottom right of the goal offer right foot. Kennedy Wesley and Joelle Jung got credited with the assist. It was now a 4-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“I mean honestly, I think I’ve had better games in the past and I just haven’t quite scored,” Aikey said. “Scoring is tough. Probably one of the toughest parts of the game. I think today, it just, it honestly just happened. I wouldn’t say I had a better game than usual.”

From there, Stanford would cruise to a 4-0 victory. Stanford would have three more corner kicks while Cal had one. Mya Daily of Cal also got called for a yellow card at 84:03 for dissent. While Stanford was hoping to tack on a fifth goal, their message had been sent. It was senior night against their rival and they did not want to disappoint their home fans or their seniors.

“For me, tonight was about the seniors,” Ratcliffe said. “It was senior night and it just shows the amount of love this team has for the seniors. Because the atmosphere was electric here in the stadium. The team was firing on all cylinders. Phenomenal, each and every player. So I’m really proud of the seniors. It’s very special to end their regular season in their senior year with an undefeated record. It is phenomenal, so just so proud of the seniors and all they’ve done for the team and you could see all the players, how hard they worked for them.”

“Like our assistant coach Paul Hart, he calls it a fortress,” Aikey said of the energy at Cagan. “Like, this is our fortress. Especially on a day like senior night when we’re playing for our seniors, everyone’s putting in on the line, we feel the energy from the fans, it’s just something really special and I’m so glad I get these experiences.”

Jasmine Aikey stole the show in this one. She was simply phenomenal. She’s been spectacular all season and in the final match of the regular season, she didn’t hold anything back.

“Amazing game,” Ratcliffe said of Aikey. “We played her center back last game and I think she was excited to move forward and she scored three goals. So, incredible…Just tactically looking at Cal and how we’d been training and things. So, we’d played her a lot as the 9, most of the season she’s played there. So we put her back there again. So, it’s more just where we thought we could break them down to get goals.”

In the net, Ryan Campbell was fantastic as well. She was stout in the net with her six saves. Cal did all they could to some shots past her, but with no success. This was a match that truly showed the best of Stanford on both ends of the field.

“Ryan has been unbelievable,” Ratcliffe said of Campbell. “Yeah, she’s been I think one of the best goalkeepers in the country.”

“I think, it’s just experience, right?” Campbell said of her success this season. “Like, I sat under Katie, who we’ve talked about like extensively, for two years and all that. Just fostered so much hunger when you get your opportunity and last year was a great season to build off that and I think this season is I’m just coming in with more experience, more confident, and just those things factor in and it’s great. We have a great defense. They make me look really good. So, I’m just happy when I can help save the day.”

Stanford will open up NCAA tournament play on Friday at 6:00 PM PT against Pepperdine on The Farm. Stanford got a #2 seed in their region behind #1 seed UCLA, which means they get home field advantage guaranteed for the first three rounds. For a full list of the seeds and tournament draw, click here.

“Well, for me we have to grow through the regular season,” Ratcliffe said looking ahead to the postseason. “So I think we’ve grown, we’ve made a lot of strides developing all the players and our tactics."

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com