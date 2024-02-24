On Friday, #3 Stanford women’s basketball fell to Arizona at home by a final score of 68-61. Arizona guard Jada Williams was led the way for the Wildcats with 23 points and four rebounds while forward Esmery Martinez had 17 points and nine rebounds. Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen was the top performer for the Cardinal with 21 points and 15 rebounds while forward Brooke Demetre had 15 points and five rebounds. Arizona improves to 15-12 overall and 7-8 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 23-4 overall and 12-3 in the Pac-12.

“I think that we did a really good job for three quarters, but we gave up 31 points in the fourth quarter,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “And, just didn’t take care of the ball well enough. But, I thought Brooke and Kiki worked really hard out there. Obviously we miss Cam, I thought Chloe came in and helped us. I thought she did a great job for us, but it’s very disappointing. They’re scrappy, they played very hard, and Arizona in the fourth quarter especially took it to us.”

Stanford was without Cameron Brink in this game as she was out with an illness. Her status for Sunday’s game is up-in-the-air. Demetre took her spot in the starting lineup.

“This morning,” VanDerveer said of when they confirmed that Brink wouldn’t be a go. “She’s not practiced all week. She’s been sick.”

Stanford led 7-3 with 4:38 to go in the 1st quarter. Stanford was shooting 3-4 from the field while Arizona was shooting 1-7. The Wildcats were starting to build a house with all the bricks they were putting up.

Stanford would lead 17-9 at the end of the 1st quarter. Hannah Jump was up to eight points for the Cardinal on 2-2 shooting from the field/3-point range and 2-2 shooting from the foul line. She was in a nice flow.

Arizona would start to settle in and get back into the game as it was a 22-17 lead for Stanford with 4:24 to go in the 2nd quarter. The Wildcats were winning the quarter 8-5.

At halftime, Stanford led 30-25. Jump was up to 11 points for the Cardinal on 3-4 shooting from the field/3-point range and 2-2 shooting from the foul line while Iriafen had seven points and nine rebounds. Esmery Martinez and Helena Pueyo each had six points for the Wildcats.

It would be tied 34-34 with 4:50 to go in the 3rd quarter. Arizona was on a 6-0 run over the last 2:37. Stanford needed to reverse the momentum.

Stanford would then turn on the jets to lead 41-35 with 1:54 to go in the 3rd. Iriafen was up to 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinal after a key transition layup while Demetre was up to 10 points and four rebounds after getting a putback off a miss by Jump.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 45-37. Iriafen was up to 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinal. She was starting to find her groove, now. Williams was up to nine points for Arizona. She was starting to get going a bit.

With 4:38 to go, Stanford found their lead slashed in half as they led 53-49. Iriafen was up to 18 points and 15 rebounds for Stanford while Martinez had 15 points and eight rebounds for Arizona. This one had become a real barn burner.

It would then be tied 59-59 with 2:08 to go. A 3-pointer by Demetre put Stanford up 58-49 with 3:59 to go only for Arizona to respond with a 10-1 run.

After Williams and Iriafen traded baskets, it was tied 61-61 with one minute to go. Williams then banked in a three to make it a 64-61 lead for Arizona with 31 seconds to go. Stanford would not be able to answer on the other end and after getting the defensive rebound, Arizona called for time. Then, after inbounding the ball, Stanford’s Talana Lepolo was called for a personal foul, sending Williams to the foul line where she made both foul shots. From there, Arizona would hang on to win 68-61.

“Well, yeah, she knocked down some really big shots,” VanDerveer said of Williams. “I mean, she banked in two threes in the last, it was tied with two minutes to go and then she banks in a three and banks in another three. We just didn’t do a good enough job. She got loose, they played very hard. They have some really talented kids that, they got loose balls, again I think our turnovers really really hurt us. That was the thing that hurt us the most.”

For Arizona, this is a huge win. Even though Stanford didn’t have Cameron Brink, they’re still a tough team to beat. Especially at Maples Pavilion. My prediction before knowing Brink would be out was Stanford by 30 points. If I had made my prediction knowing Brink was going to be out, I would have predicted something like Stanford by 15 points. Maybe even 20 points. So, Arizona deserves a lot of credit for pulling this one out. This is a win that could help them get back in the NCAA tournament conversation.

“I don’t want to say they wanted it more, but they did things that show that they wanted it more,” VanDerveer said of Arizona. “And they’re quick. They’re quick.”

As for Stanford, this loss hurts but they can take some consolation in knowing that if Brink had been available, they likely would have won this game. This game just shows how important she is to their team. At the same time, they still should have won this game without her. That’s what makes this loss sting. They were up by nine points with under four minutes to go. Sometimes Brink is in foul trouble or has fouled out at that point. They have to be able to close out a game like this even if their best player is not on the floor.

“Well I think honestly we’re much better when we have our whole team,” Iriafen said. “I think Cam has great defensive presence. I think just even her being on the court we have a sense of calmness. So I think we definitely missed that today. I know I missed it, but regardless we have to all be ready to step up whenever. Tara always says it could be anybody’s night. But as Tara said, the biggest thing was just us taking care of the ball and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that tonight.”

“I mean, none of us like to lose,” Demetre added. “But, one thing that’s good about this team is we’re good about learning from our mistakes so we’re just gonna get back in the gym this week and work hard for the tournaments.”

At this point, all that Stanford can do is move on to Sunday’s Senior Day game against Arizona State. Tipoff is set for 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio.

