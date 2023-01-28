On Friday, #3 Stanford women’s basketball defeated Oregon State 63-60. Stanford forward Cameron Brink (21 points, 13 rebounds, & 6 blocks) and guard Haley Jones (17 points & 8 rebounds) were fantastic for the Cardinal while forward Timea Gardiner (16 points) and guard Bendu Yeaney (15 points) finished in double figures for the Beavers. Stanford improves to 20-2 overall and 8-1 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State falls to 11-9 overall and 3-6 in the Pac-12.

Video: Stanford WBB Oregon State Postgame Press Conference

“This was a great test for our team,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “I thought Oregon State played really well, they had an inside game, they had an outside game, but I think the two people on either side of me [Brink & Emma-Nnopu] really made big plays for us and were really competitive. Agnes’ defense was awesome. She worked really hard defensively, hit big shots for us, she’s really just been focused in practice and she practices really hard and then obviously going inside to Cam, no one can stop her. She was doubled, tripled, and she was still scoring and getting rebounds, getting thirteen boards, a double-double again. So, it was yeowoman’s work by both of these young ladies on either side of me.”

The game was tight from the opening tip as Oregon State led 14-10 with 3:29 to go in the 1st quarter. Shalexxus Aaron had a pair of 3-pointers for the Beavers while five Cardinal each had a bucket. One of which was Talana Lepolo, who was back in the starting lineup after being out with an ankle injury.

At the end of the 1st quarter, Stanford pulled ahead to lead 22-18. Agnes Emma-Nnopu was up to 5 points for the Cardinal while Kiki Iriafen had 4 points. Yeaney and Aaron each had 6 points for the Beavers. Stanford was shooting 9-19 from the field while Oregon State was shooting 8-14.

“I think it just comes from the defense,” Emma-Nnopu said of how she approaches the game. “Like Tara says, we lost Lexie, Lacie, Anna. So I guess just trying to be the defensive player that those girls were and I think my defense then helps with my offense.”

With 3:55 to go in the half, Stanford led 29-26. Jones was up to 6 points for the Cardinal, leading the way while Yeaney had 8 points to lead the Beavers. It was a very back and forth game as Oregon State was shooting 4-8 from 3-point range.

At halftime, Stanford led by just one point, up 33-32. Brink was up to 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks for the Cardinal while Gardiner had 8 points for the Beavers.

With 4:28 to go in the 3rd quarter, it was a tie game 42-42. Oregon State was outshooting Stanford from 3-point range, shooting 6-11 while Stanford was shooting 3-10. What was keeping Stanford in the game was foul shooting as they were shooting 11-12 from the foul line. Oregon State was yet to attempt a foul shot.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, it remained tied 49-49. Jones was up to 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Cardinal after banking in a shot to beat the buzzer. Brink was leading all scorers with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Gardiner was leading Oregon State with 14 points. The game continued to be a real battle.

“Well, Haley’s free throws, Haley’s rebounding, she ran the team very well, she started hitting her pull up jump shot and that’s her shot,” VanDerveer said of Jones. “So, I think her getting that shot was really big. That was probably a lucky horseshoe shot, but you gotta take it. Sometimes, they had one against us and we’ve had them against us before. But I think we can learn from this game and continue to improve, but both Cam and Haley put their team on their back and that’s what needed them to do and they did it.”

With 4:56 to go, Stanford led 58-54. Brink had her double double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Oregon State was hanging tough after a huge hook shot inside by Jelena Mitrovic.

“I missed some outside shots early, so Tara told me get in the paint and go to work,” Brink said. “So, I think my teammates did a really good job of finding me on the block and I think I just tried to go through contact, they’re a really big strong team. So, it was a challenge, but just kind of kept chipping away.”

With 2:04 to go, it was tied 60-60 as Oregon State found a way to even things up. With 58.7 to go, it was a 62-60 lead for Stanford as Jones hit two clutch free throws. Oregon State now had the ball. Oregon State would fail to score and end up sending Jones to the foul line, where she went 1-2. This made it a 63-60 game with 18.7 to go. Oregon State thought they had a clean steal from Jones, but the refs called a foul.

In the end, Stanford would escape with a 63-60 victory as Lepolo got the game-winning steal as Oregon State was trying to inbound the basketball with 2-3 seconds left on the clock. Lepolo finished with just 2 points and 0 assists in 16 minutes, clearly still getting back to full strength, but her steal at the very end was huge.

“The good thing, I think she’s doing fine,” VanDerveer said of Lepolo. “And she’s [not] a hundred percent healthy, but while she was gone I got more confidence in Indya. And that’s good in that Talana doesn’t have to play as much and she can be rested and play better on Sunday. And Indya will be rested and play well on Sunday, too. And more confidence in her.

“I thought Indya did a fabulous job for us. Her plus/minus was awesome and just, I think different people really helped us in little ways. I loved what Kiki did for us, she started us out in the second half. Obviously were going to Cam a lot, but we’re gonna see a lot of the same kind of stuff we just saw tonight and I think people were responding well. But with Talana, I think she’s got a three-point shot and we need it.”

For Oregon State, this is a disappointing game in that they had a real chance to get the win and they just were not able to put the Cardinal away. I don’t feel like Oregon State choked or anything. Sometimes teams lose because they lose the faith or something, but this wasn’t that at all. If you’re Oregon State, you just have to tip your cap to Stanford.

As for Stanford, this is a case where you take the win and learn from it. Hannah Jump was not her usual self shooting 1-7 from 3-point range (credit to Oregon State’s defense) and then Talana Lepolo was clearly not at full strength and point guard play was a concern coming in. So, despite those things not going their way, Stanford was still able to find out a way to win and that’s something that should give them some confidence going forward the rest of the season.

“Well, we got to the free throw line, which was great,” VanDerveer said. “I bet Steve Kerr would love to have eight turnovers. We did take care of the ball well. I think this was a grind out game and we weren’t able to get out in transition as well as we need. I think we’ve gotta come back and really identify some things we can do better.

“But, I think that they focused a lot on Hannah Jump, they put someone right on her and other people stepped up. Agnes making some big baskets, Haley making some big baskets, Kiki came in and I thought did a really good job for us. Fran’s defense was great for us. We needed everyone. Talana. I think we just need to be more confident with our perimeter shots and we have real good shooters and they need to knock them down.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Oregon on Sunday. That will tip-off at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Stanford will be celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

