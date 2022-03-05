Recap: #3 Stanford falls to CSUN in series opener

On Friday, #3 Stanford baseball fell to Cal State Northridge by a final score of 9-3 in the opening game of their weekend home series. CSUN senior right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel (2-1) picked up the win with three earned runs and three hits in 7.1 innings pitched. Stanford senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams (2-1) picked up the loss giving up seven hits and four earned runs in 4.0 innings pitched. CSUN senior designated hitter Gabe Gonzalez had two hits, five RBIs, and one home run. CSUN improves to 6-2 overall while Stanford falls to 6-3.

“I thought Northridge played a great game,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “Boy, they came in and pitched better than we did, they hit better than we did, and they defended better than we did. They get to win.

“Yeah, my coaches prepare our team better than any coaching staff in the country, we were prepared for them. We just didn’t play well. We didn’t handle the ball, we probably set up a couple of their innings with mishandling the ball and we get ourselves back in the game and then we throw a relay over the top of the third baseman and he scores and that’s one and then they beat us with some achievement. They get a two-out base hit with two strikes and put two more and essentially put the game away at that point, right? And they were constant and I give them credit for that and Coach Serrano is a good coach and he’s played on some teams that had played very gritty and very tough and that’s how they played us today.”

The Matadors came into this series with some offensive momentum and they picked up right where they left off, getting on the board in the top of the 1st inning. 2nd baseman Mason Le doubled to left center to get things started. Le would then advance to third base thanks to a sacrifice bunt from short stop Ali Camarillo. Le would then score thanks to center fielder Kai Moody flying out down the left field line. Right fielder Andrew Sojka would then single to left center. However, 1st baseman Joey Kramer fouled out to first base to end the top of the 1st inning making it a 1-0 CSUN lead.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, it looked like Stanford might get rolling a bit. After left fielder Eddie Park flied out to left center, 2nd baseman Tommy Troy singled to right field to get things going. Thanks to center fielder Brock Jones singling through the right side, Troy was able to get to third base. However, catcher Kody Huff grounded into a double-play leaving Troy and Jones stranded.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Gonzalez would strike out in the opening at bat for CSUN. In the next at bat, left fielder Drew Porter would get on base via an error. Porter would then reach third base thanks to catcher Graysen Tarlow singling through the right side. After third baseman Brandon Bohning struck out, Tarlow stole second and Porter stole home, making it an unearned run. Le in his next at bat would single to right field as Tarlow advanced to third base before getting tagged out at home plate to end the inning. 2-0 CSUN lead.

The bottom of the 2nd inning wasn’t good for Stanford as 3rd baseman Drew Bowser struck out swinging, 1st baseman Carter Graham flied out to center field, and right fielder Braden Montgomery struck out looking.

In the top of the 3rd inning, CSUN would start to really come alive as they would score three runs. Camarillo flied out to left field in the opening at bat. But then, Moody would get on base by getting walked. Sojka would then single through the left side, advancing Moody to second base. Moody would then advance to third base on a wild pitch. Kramer would strike out swinging for the second out. With two outs and a man on first and third, Gonzalez would hit a home run to left center, driving in both Moody and Sojka. Porter would be out at first to end the inning. 5-0 CSUN lead.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Stanford’s offense continued to struggle. Designated hitter Brett Barrera fouled out to first base and short stop Adam Crampton popped up to second base. Park would hit a single and then get to second base via a wild pitch, but Troy flied out to center field to end the inning.

In the top of the 4th inning, CSUN would not generate any runs. Tarlow doubled down the right field line, but he would be the only Matador to get on base. Tarlow would advance to third thanks to Bohning’s sacrifice bunt, but Le would strike out swinging and Camarillo would ground out to the short stop to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Jones would single up the middle before getting caught stealing second during Huff’s at bat. Huff would hit the first of three single home runs for Stanford followed by Bowser and Graham. The bats were starting to catch fire for the Cardinal. Montgomery would strike out swinging to get the second out, unable to hit a fourth consecutive home run for the team. Barrera would get on base via a throwing error, but it ended up not mattering as Crampton flied out to right field. 5-3 CSUN lead.

“Obviously good, but they’re all solo home runs,” Esquer said. “And that’s to his credit. He didn’t walk anybody or give up a hit in front of any of those and three solo home runs didn’t beat’em today.”

In the top of the 5th inning, Brandt Pancer came in to pitch for Alex Williams. Pancer did his job by not allowing any runs. Moody grounded out to 1st base unassisted, Kramer flied out to center field, and Gonzalez struck out swinging. After Moody’s at bat, Sojka hit a single and later stole second base, but due to Kramer and Gonzalez’ at bats, wasn’t able to come home.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Stanford also would be unable to score, though they came a little bit closer. After Park flied out to left field, Troy hit a triple to right center. He would be left stranded as Jones grounded out to first base and Huff lined out to second base.

In the top of the 6th inning, Porter and Tarlow would each ground out, making it two quick outs. Bohning would respond by hitting a triple before scoring on a throwing error. So, not an inside the park home run. Le would single to short stop before Camarillo flied out to left field to end the inning. 6-3 CSUN lead.

In the bottom of the 6th, Bowser singled up the middle for Stanford, but that was the only offense they would generate. Graham would strike out swinging, Montgomery would strike out swinging, and Barrera would strike out looking to end the inning.

In the top of the 7th inning, Ryan Bruno came in to pitch for Brandt Pancer. Moody would get walked to get on base. Sojka would attempt a sacrifice bunt and actually get on base thanks to a throwing error that also allowed Moody to get to third base. Kramer would pop up to third base for the first out. In the next at bat, both Moody and Sojka would score thanks to Gonzalez hitting a single to center field. Porter would then strike out swinging. Shunsuke Sakaino would then pinch run for Gonzalez and get picked off at first to end the top of the inning. 8-3 CSUN lead.

The bottom of the 7th inning would be swift for Stanford as Crampton lined out to short stop, Park grounded out to second base, and Troy struck out swinging. Their offense simply wasn’t able to capture the magic they had in the 4th inning and they were running out of time.

The 8th inning was uneventful for both teams. In the top of 8th for CSUN, Tarlow grounded out, Bohning struck out looking, and Le grounded out to first base unassisted. In the bottom of the 8th for Stanford, Jones flied out to right field and Huff grounded out to short stop. After that, Bowser would double to right center, but would not get home as Graham lined out to center field.

Up 8-3 going into the final inning, things were going the Matadors’ way. To their credit, they didn’t take their foot off the gas as they would add another run in the top of the 9th inning. Camarillo got in scoring position by hitting a single before advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Moody would ground out to third base, advancing Camarillo to third. Sojka would fly out down the left field line to drive in Camarillo, making it a 9-3 CSUN lead. Kramer would then then hit a single, before getting out at second as pinch hitter Nathan Barraza was unable to advance him, only reaching first base via fielder’s choice.

Stanford would not score any runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, though they did get two runners in scoring position with Crampton on second base and Barrera on third base. Montgomery was out at first to start the bottom of the 9th and after Crampton and Barrera got on base, they were only able to advance to second and third base thanks to Park grounding out to second base. With only one out left, Troy would come to bat and fly out to second base down the right field line, making it a 9-3 CSUN win to end the game.

For Stanford, this is a disappointing loss. They were looking to bounce back from Monday’s loss at UTSA and instead were plagued with three errors, an issue they had at UTSA. While the three home runs in the bottom of the 4th inning were exciting, they were all solo home runs and they just weren’t able to establish enough offensive production to get the job done. The pitching was also a bummer as Williams got in a hole early, giving a hot CSUN team the confidence that they needed.

“We got the people that can do that,” Esquer said when asked about playing a cleaner game. “We got the people that can play cleaner and sharper. We just didn’t. So, I don’t think anyone’s on the edge of coming out of the lineup because they can’t play defense. But, we gotta play better. We just gotta play better.”

As for CSUN, this is a huge win for them. They came in and beat a top five team on the road and now have won five games in a row going back to their four-game sweep over Pacific. They’re a confident team and Stanford knows it.

“We’ve got, hey, we’ve a tiger by the tail,” Esquer said. “We’ve got a team with a little confidence and they think they’re as good as us, right? I mean, that’s dangerous. They think they’re as good as us, they don’t think we’re nearly as good as any of the hype or the polls say. So, that’s dangerous.”

Up next will be Saturday’s game. That game will begin at 2:05 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio. Junior left handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (1-1, 2.70 ERA) is projected to start for Stanford while senior right handed pitcher Blake Sodersten (2-0, 1.50 ERA) is projected to start for CSUN.

