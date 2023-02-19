On Saturday, #3 Stanford baseball defeated Cal State Fullerton 7-5 to even up their weekend series. Both teams are now 1-1 on the season. Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott picked up his first career win on the mound while junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Bruno was credited with the save. Cal State Fullerton sophomore right-handed pitcher Gavin Meyer was awarded the loss.

In the top of the 1st inning, Stanford was unable to get anything going on offense as Eddie Park fouled out to left field,Tommy Troy grounded out to 3rd base, and Carter Graham struck out looking. Fullerton responded in the bottom of the 1st inning by getting on the board. With two outs, Zach Lew doubled to right center after which Colby Wallace singled to right field to bring home Lew. Cole Urman then grounded out to end the inning. 1-0 lead for the Titans.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Stanford was able to heat up a bit. Braden Montgomery got things going with a single through the right side with zero outs. Malcolm Moore then flied out to left field, keeping Montgomery on 1st base. Up next would be Drew Bowser, who homered to left center to bring home Montgomery. Alberto Rios then doubled to left field after which Henry Gargus then flight out to center field for the second out. Owen Cobb was then hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive for one more at-bat, but Park would then line out to the short stop to end the top of the inning. 2-1 lead for the Cardinal.

Fullerton would respond in the bottom of the 2nd inning to tie things up. Moises Guzman got hit by a pitch in the first at-bat, getting him on 1st base. Brendan Bobo then fouled out to 3rd base. During the at-bat of Maddox Latta, Guzman advanced to 2nd base on a passed ball. Latta would strike out swinging for the second out of the inning. JT Navyac then hit a single up the middle to bring home Guzman. The inning would end in the next at bat as Navyac was picked off trying to steal 2nd base. 2-2 at the end of the 2nd inning.

Stanford then continued to stay on fire in the top of the 3rd inning, scoring two more runs. Troy opened things up with a bang as he homered to left center. Graham would then strike out swinging for the first out of the inning. Up next would be Montgomery and he too went yard, this time to center field. Moore would pop up to 2nd base after which Bowser doubled to left center. However, the top of the inning ended with Rios flying out to right field. 4-2 lead for the Cardinal.

In the bottom of the 3rd, the Cardinal were able to keep the Titans scoreless, but it took them every single out to do so. Caden Connor got walked to lead things off after which Nate Nankil struck out looking for the first out. Lew then flied out to center field. With two outs, Connor advanced to second base on a balk after which Wallace got walked. Urman then hit a single, advancing all runners and actually getting Connor to round 3rd base and try to come home before getting tagged out at home plate. The game remained at 4-2.

The 4th inning was pretty uneventful as neither team scored. Park would single up the middle for Stanford, but that was the only offense the Cardinal were able to generate in the top of the inning. In the bottom of the inning, Guzman had a chance to make something happen after getting walked to lead things off, but he got caught stealing. As a result, it was still a 4-2 lead for Stanford entering the 5th inning.

In the top of the 5th inning, Stanford was once again unable to score. Fullerton took Trevor Hinkel off the mound and brought in Seth Tomczak to open up the inning. The first batter Tomczak faced was Graham, who flied out to center field. Montgomery then hit a single up the middle, but the next two batters (Moore and Bowser) both flied out to center field to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 5th, Fullerton was able to even things up. After Connor struck out swinging, Nankil hit a single to center field. This ended Drew Dowd’s day on the mound as Joey Dixon came in for relief. Nankil would then advance to 2nd base on a wild pitch after which Lew singled to right field and advancing to 2nd base on the throw while Nankil advanced to 3rd base. Thanks a to a wild pitch, Nankil would come home while Lew advanced to 3rd base. Wallace then got walked after which Urman flied out to right field, bringing Lew home. Guzman then struck out swinging to end the inning. It was now a tie game at 4-4.

Neither team scored in the 6th inning, though the top of the inning was more adventurous. Rios singled to left field to get things going for Stanford after which Gargus flied out to right field. Cobb then singled, advancing Rios to 2nd base. Park then reached 1st base via fielder’s choice as Cobb was out at 2nd base while Rios advanced to 3rd. It was at this point that Peyton Jones came in to pitch for Tomczak. Park then stole 2nd base after which Troy was walked. However, Graham would strike out swinging to end the top of the 6th.

In the bottom of the 6th, Dixon got three quick outs as nobody for the Titans was able to get on base. As a result, it was still a 4-4 game at the end of the 6th inning.

In the top of the 7th inning, Montgomery got walked in the opening at-bat. Moore then fouled out to 3rd base after which Bowser singled up the middle to advance Montgomery to 2nd base. At this point, Fullerton made a pitching change as Meyer came in to pitch for Jones. In the next at-bat, Rios advanced thanks to a fielder’s choice and actually got to 2nd base. Bowser would be out at 2nd base while Montgomery advanced to 3rd base before scoring by courtesy of an error made by the short stop. Gargus would then ground out to end the top of the inning. 5-4 lead for Stanford.

In the bottom of the 7th, Fullerton was able to respond. Connor got the party started with a single to left field after which Nankil was walked to advance Connor to 2nd base. At this point, Scott came in to pitch for Dixon. Lew then popped up to short stop after which Nankil advanced to 2nd base and Connor advanced to 3rd on a passed ball, scoring on a throwing error by Moore who was manning the catcher duties for the Cardinal. Wallace would then strike out swinging after which Urman grounded out to Scott to end the inning. It was once again tied: 5-5.

In the top of the 8th inning, Cobb flied out to short stop for the first out after which Park was walked. Park would then advance to 2nd base thanks to a wild pitch. Troy then singled up the middle to bring home Park. This resulted in Meyer being taken off the mound and replaced by Jojo Ingrassia. Graham would then ground out while Troy advanced to 2nd base. Montgomery would then get intentionally walked after which Moore grounded out to end the top of the inning. 6-5 Stanford was back in front.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Charlie Saum came in to replace Moore at catcher, giving the Cardinal some relief on defense. Carter White would come in to pinch hit for Guzman, getting walked in his at-bat. White then advanced to 2nd base on a wild pitch. Bobo then got walked. With two men on base and no outs, Fullerton had some life. Latta then struck out looking after which a wild pitch advanced both runners to 2nd and 3rd base.

Unfortunately for the Titans, they were not able to even things up as Navyac struck out swinging for the second out. After Connor was intentionally walked, Nankil would reach 1st base on a fielder’s choice as Connor was out at 2nd base on a throw from the short stop. The Cardinal remained in front 6-5 at the end of the inning.

In the top of the 9th inning, Stanford was able to add one more run to their total. After Bowser struck out for the first out, Rios got walked. Gargus then struck out after which Cobb singled to 3rd base to advance Rios to 2nd base. Park then hit a single to center field to bring home Rios and advance Cobb to 2nd base. Cobb then stole 3rd base after which Troy was walked, advancing Park to 2nd base. With the bases loaded, the Cardinal were not able to add any more runs as Graham popped up to 2nd base to end the top of the inning. 7-5 Stanford lead entering the bottom of the 9th.

In the bottom of the 9th, Ryan Bruno came in to pitch for Scott. Bruno would walk Lew and then threw a wild pitch, allowing Lew to get to 2nd base with no outs. Bruno then secured back-to-back strike outs as both Wallace and Urman struck out swinging. It looked now like Bruno would secure the save with little trouble. But then, White and Bobo both got walked, loading up the bases. At this point, Fullerton had Draven Nushida pinch hit for Latta. That didn’t go well for Fullerton as Nushida lined out to short stop to end the game. Stanford escaped with a 7-5 win as Bruno secured the save.

For Fullerton, this loss is a bummer in that they had a chance to win in the final inning with the bases loaded. One has to wonder if it was smart to bring in a pinch hitter with two outs and the bases loaded. Latta wasn’t having a great day at the plate, but he did get walked, so maybe he could have found a way to stay alive. Still, they have to feel like they have good odds to win the series on Sunday if they can keep doing what they’re doing. So, it’s not all bad for the Titans. They got the win on Friday and will be playing with house money in the series finale.

As for Stanford, this was a huge win. They did not want to go down 0-2 in this series. It was a bit of a shaky win, but if you’re them, you’ll take it. A win is a win and after the way they lost on Friday, to have the bats come alive like they did is very nice. That takes a bit of pressure off for Sunday’s game, but they still want to make sure they come out and win the series.

On that note, game three will be on Sunday (today) at 1:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and KZSU radio. Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Nick Dugan will make his first career start.

