On Friday, #3 Stanford baseball fell to Cal State Fullerton on the road by a final score of 8-1. Cal State Fullerton left-handed pitcher Tyler Stutz picked up the win for the Titans, pitching 5.0 innings while giving up two hits, three walks, and one earned run. Right-handed pitcher Fynn Chester picked up the save for the Titans, pitching 4.0 innings while giving up just two hits and zero earned runs. Stanford left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews was awarded the loss for the Cardinal, pitching 5.0 innings while giving up five hits, two walks, and two earned runs. Cal State Fullerton improves to 1-0 on the season while Stanford falls to 0-1.

BOX SCORE: #3 Stanford BSB at Cal State Fullerton-Friday, February 17th

In the top of the 1st inning, Stutz was able to get the first three batters he faced out as Eddie Park popped up to him after which Tommy Troy struck out for the first two outs. Carter Graham would be the third batter for the Cardinal and he popped up to 2nd base to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, the Titans were able to get on the board to lead 1-0. With one out, Nate Nankil doubled to center field after which Zach Lew was walked. Mathews would then walk Colby Wallace to load up the bases with only one out. Cole Urman would then hit a single through the right side to bring home Nankil, who was on 3rd base. To Mathews’ credit, he was able to secure two straight outs from there as Moises Guzman struck out swinging after which Brendan Bobo fouled out to left field to end the inning.

Stanford would tie things up in the top of the 2nd inning. After Braden Montgomery grounded out to 3rd base and Drew Bowser struck out swinging for two quick outs, freshman Malcolm Moore jacked a home run to right field to tie it up 1-1. Saborn Campbell would then strike out swinging to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Cal State Fullerton had three quick outs as Mathews secured a fly out and two strike outs. The Cardinal were looking fine.

At the end of the 4th inning, it was still tied 1-1. However, the score would change in the 5th inning:

In the top of the 5th, Campbell would get walked to lead things off for the Cardinal after which Charlie Saum hit a single to center field to advance Campbell to 2nd base. Owen Cobb then hit a bunt and reached 1st base on a fielder’s choice as Saum advanced to 2nd while Campbell was out at 3rd. Park would then advance to 1st base on a fielder’s choice as Cobb was out at 2nd base after which Troy flied out to center field to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 5th, that’s when the score changed as the Titans got on the board once again. Maddox Latta doubled to right field after which he advanced to 3rd base as JT Navayc grounded out down the left field line to 3rd base. Mathews would then throw a wild pitch, bringing Latta home. It was now a 2-1 lead for the Titans. Caden Connor would then single to short stop after which Nate Nankil got hit by a pitch. With two men on base and one out, the Titans were ready to add even more to their total. However, Lew would ground into a double play to end the inning, keeping it 2-1 after five innings of play.

In the top of the 6th inning, the Titans went with a pitching change as Chester came in to relieve Stultz. Chester walked Graham and actually allowed Graham to advance to 3rd base with two outs, but Moore flied out to left field to end the top of the inning, unable to bring Graham home. In the bottom of the 6th inning, the Cardinal also had a pitching change. After Wallace hit a single up the middle, Quinn Mathews’ day was done as Brandt Pancer came in for relief. Pancer pitched well in the bottom of the inning as he got a fly out, fielder’s choice, and strike out to end the inning. Guzman did steal 2nd base, but aside from that there was little drama.

The top of the 7th inning was uneventful as Campbell and Saum both grounded out after which Cobb lined out to 2nd base. Stanford’s offense was still in a funk. Outside of Moore’s solo home run, they weren’t able to get much to go their way.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, there was a lot more action, which was bad news for the Cardinal. Latta would hit a double to right field to get things going for the Titans. After Navayc struck out looking, Connor singled up the middle to bring home Latta.

It was at this point that Max Meier came in to pitch for Pancer. Nankil then singled through the right side to advance Connor to 2nd base after which Lew singled to short stop to advance Nankil to 2nd base and Connor to 3rd. Wallace then hit a single up the middle and advanced to 2nd base thanks to an error. This brought home Nankil and Connor. After Urman struck out looking, Guzman hit a single through the left side and advanced to 2nd base on an error, bringing home Wallace and Lew.

At this point, Meier’s day was done as Nicolas Lopez came in to pitch for the Cardinal. Lopez would strike out Bobo to end the bottom of the inning. It was now a 7-1 lead for the Titans as they scored five runs in the bottom of the 7th.

Rather than finding a way to come back, the Cardinal would not score any more runs the rest of the game. As for the Titans, they were able to add on one more run in the bottom of the 8th inning as Nankil hit a single to bring home Latta, who was on 3rd base. Latta hit a double and advanced to 3rd base on a wild pitch before Nankil brought him home. As a result, this made it an 8-1 game at the end of the 8th inning and after neither team scored in the 9th inning, 8-1 would be the final score. A dominant win for the Titans to open their season.

For Cal State Fullerton, this is obviously a huge win. Stanford is a top-five team in the nation and to beat them to this degree in the season opener has to feel good. Their bats came alive and their pitching was also excellent. Just an all-around good night for the Titans.

As for the Cardinal, this loss is disappointing for obvious reasons. They’re a top five team and in their opening game, they got rocked like a hurricane. Mathews was not terrible, but he wasn’t lights out, either. And then after he went out, the bullpen fell apart all while the offense stalled. The one bright spot for the Cardinal was Malcolm Moore hitting a home run in his first career at-bat. He’s a special talent and should bring a lot of firepower to their offense this year. To have him step up like that in his first game is very encouraging.

At this point, all Stanford can do is look to get this series even on Saturday. Opening pitch will be at 5:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and KZSU radio.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com