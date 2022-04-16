Recap: #23 Stanford falls to #13 UCLA in tough Friday night battle

On Friday, #23 Stanford baseball fell to #13 UCLA 5-4 on the road making their weekend series now split. UCLA freshman left-handed pitcher Ethan Flanagan (3-0, 3.20 ERA) picked up the win for the Bruins in a two-inning relief appearance while Stanford sophomore right-handed pitcher Tommy O’Rourke (1-4) was awarded the loss for the Cardinal in a two-inning relief appearance of his own. UCLA improves to 24-10 overall and 9-5 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 19-11 overall and 10-7 in the Pac-12.

In the top of the 1st inning, Stanford got in a two out hole real quick as the first two batters Brock Jones and Carter Graham both struck out swinging. Brett Barrera would hit a double down the right field line, but Braden Montgomery was unable to beat the throw to first in his at-bat to keep the inning alive.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Cody Schrier singled to left field to get things going for UCLA. He would be out at second in the next at-bat as Jake Palmer reached first base on a fielder’s choice to short stop. Daylen Reyes would also get to first base on a fielder’s choice in the next at-bat as it was now Palmer out at second base. Kyle Karros then grounded out to short stop to end the inning. Both teams were able to get a hit, but neither team was able to generate any runs.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Kody Huff hit a double down the right field line for Stanford, but nobody would be able to advance him after he got into scoring position. In response, UCLA took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd. After Carson Yates got walked to lead things off, Michael Curialle hit a two-run shot off Drew Dowd to left field to make it a 2-0 UCLA lead. Ethan Gourson would then strike out looking for the first out. Then, Darius Perry was walked only for JonJon Vaughns to hit a double to left field, advancing Perry to third base.

It was at this point that Stanford head coach David Esquer decided to pull Dowd and bring in Ty Uber to see if he can pitch Stanford out of the jam that they were in. Uber would walk Schrier in the next at-bat to load up the bases but was able to retire the next two batters to keep the score 2-0.

After both teams were held scoreless in the 3rd inning, Stanford entered the 4th inning hoping to get on the board. Unfortunately for Stanford, they were not able to score in the top of the 4th, either. Barrera flied out to center field and Montgomery popped up to third base for two quick outs. Huff would then hit a single through the left side only for Vincent Martinez to strike out looking to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 4th, UCLA would add two more runs despite getting into a quick two-out hole. Vaughns would get walked to keep the inning alive after which Schrier doubled down the right field line to advance Vaughns to third base. Palmer would then single and advance to second base on the throw, bringing in Schrier and Vaughns. It was now a 4-0 UCLA lead. Reyes would ground out to short stop to end the inning.

In the top of the 5th inning, Stanford started to make a comeback. In the very first at-bat Drew Bowser hit a home run to left field to make it a 4-1 game. Eddie Park and Brock Jones would both strike out while Adam Crampton grounded out to second base, unable to build on Bowser’s home run, but at least for Stanford they were on the board.

After Uber held UCLA scoreless in the bottom of the 5th inning, Stanford added two more runs in the top of the 6th inning thanks to a two-run home run from Montgomery. After Graham fouled out to first base, Barrera would hit a double to center field, setting up the opportunity for Montgomery to blast one into right field and make it a 4-3 game. Those would be the only two runs Stanford would score in the inning, but they were now back in this game, down by just one run.

UCLA would not score in the bottom of the 6th inning as Uber did a nice job of keeping their batters at bay. After Stanford was unable to score in the top of the 7th inning, UCLA went to bat in the bottom of the 7th inning hoping to extend their lead. Stanford made a pitching change at this point, taking out Uber and bringing in O’Rourke. O’Rourke got three quick outs including one strike out, so he did his job in the bottom of the 7th to keep Stanford within one run of UCLA.

In the top of the 8th inning, Stanford was able to tie up the game as UCLA took out Rajcic and brought in Flanagan after Graham advanced to second base on a throwing error from third base. Barrera then would hit a single off Flanagan to advance Graham to third base. After Montgomery struck out swinging, Huff singled to left field to bring home Graham and tie up the game 4-4. Barrera also advanced to second base as a result. Tommy Troy would then come in to pinch hit for Vincent Martinez, who was having an off night. Troy wouldn’t do any better as he flied out to right field for the second out. The next batter would be Bowser and he would strike out looking to end the top of the 8th.

In the bottom of the 8th, UCLA quickly regained their lead. Curialle singled up the middle and then advanced to second base on a throwing error by O’Rourke. After Gourson struck out swinging, Perry singled up the middle to bring home Curialle. 5-4 UCLA lead. UCLA wouldn’t add any more runs in the bottom of the 8th but having a one run lead was enough to put some pressure on Stanford heading into the 9th inning.

In the top of the 9th inning, Park would fly out to left field in the opening at-bat. Crampton however sparked some life into Stanford with a single before advancing to second base thanks to a wild pitch during Jones’ at-bat with just one out. Jones would then get walked, giving Stanford even more life. Unfortunately for Stanford, Graham would strike out in the next at bat, looking like he was chasing the ball into the dirt. Probably not the right pitch to swing at and he knew it. Barrera would then ground out to the catcher as he hit a little dribbler up the middle that was easily fielded and thrown to first to end the game. 5-4 UCLA victory.

For UCLA, this was a big win because they evened up the series and on top of that it was Jackie Robinson Day. If you’re UCLA, that’s not a day you want to lose on. Especially at home.

As for Stanford, this loss is a bummer in that they had a chance to go up 2-0 and didn’t. Esquer always preaches the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities in front of you and Stanford had one in front of them in this one only to not get the job done. At the same time, the series is still even and Saturday’s pitching matchup favors them as Gage Jump (1-0, 5.40 ERA) will be taking the mound for UCLA. Stanford should have some chances to go wild with their bats and being totally honest, going into this series, that was the matchup I thought they had the best chance of winning. That game will get under way a little bit earlier than the first two games of the series: 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

