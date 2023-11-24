On Thanksgiving Eve, #2 Stanford women’s volleyball made quick work of Utah, winning by a final score of 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-10). Stanford junior middle blocker Sami Francis led the way for the Cardinal with nine kills while outside hitters Kendall Kipp, Elia Rubin, and Caitie Baird each had eight kills. Utah outside hitter Laurine Jardine was the top performer for Utah with eight kills. Stanford improves to 25-3 overall and 18-1 in the Pac-12, having already clinched the league title. Utah falls to 10-19 overall and 5-14 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: Utah at Stanford-Wednesday, November 22nd

“I think we came out and executed at a high level,” Stanford head coach Kevin Hambly said after the match. “I thought we maintained that the whole time. I know they got a little bit of a run in that second set where they got, they had fourteen points and they hit .250 against us and compared to the other sets, but I thought that was because they started to make some changes. They passed a little bit better; they got in system, I thought our serve and pass game was pretty on point, got them in a lot of trouble. We executed. That’s what we can do if we execute.”

Stanford dominated this one wire to wire. After Utah got within one point in the first set down 5-6, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to lead 10-5. Baird had a pair of service aces during that run. After a kill by Jardine made it 10-6, Stanford went on another 4-0 run to lead 14-6 as Francis had a pair of kills during that run. Utah was never competitive in the set as Stanford went on to win 25-11 as a kill by Baird clinched the set.

The second set was closer as Utah actually jumped out to a 9-5 lead following back-to-back kills from Lauren Jardine and Viktoria Wahlgren. Stanford would work their way back into the set and it became a back and forth set for a bit as it was tied 18-18 after a service ace from Wahlgren. Utah had a chance to even things up. But then, Stanford went on to win seven of the next nine points to close out the set 25-20. Rubin really came alive during that run for the Cardinal with two kills plus a service ace.

The third set once again was one-way traffic for the Cardinal. After it was tied 3-3, they went on a 9-0 run with Rubin serving. Rubin had two service aces during that run while Francis, Baird, and Kami Miner got kills. Up 12-3, Stanford was in firm control and from there, they utterly dominated Utah the rest of the way, taking the set 25-10. Back-to-back kills from Rubin and Baird finished the Utes off.

“Yeah, I mean that’s what we’re trying to get is some balance there,” Hambly said of their even kill distribution. “We’ve been relatively balanced and when you’re passing well, you can do more. So, because we pass well, we get the middles more involved and I thought it was good to get Sami going on the slide and get her in position where she could score. Especially in transition. So, I think from that aspect I think especially it was nice to see us get in that mode.”

“It feels awesome,” Kipp added. “It’s a huge compliment to Kami for just spreading out the offense and then compliment to all of our hitters. Everyone’s just so talented working in practice and it was really cool to see everyone show up today.”

For Stanford, this was a win they were supposed to get, but it still feels good to win so handily. They knew they needed to win this one with little trouble and they accomplished their goal. Rather than letting Utah hang around, they took care of business like the number two team in the nation ought to do.

“That’s what I just told them,” Hambly said. “We executed. That’s the longest we’ve executed and we competed and we fought hard for the entire team. We showed that team a lot of respect and the tournament is coming up and we have one more match and try to make a, put together a good resume to be a top four seed and be able to host through the regional provided we can win and continue to advance. So, I think they’re pretty focused on that. They’d like to be home. Especially with finals coming up next week.”

“I’m really proud of our team,” Kipp added. “The way we approached this match. I think we knew, we’ve been playing every team for the second time, but this was a new match so we just talked about being ready to adjust to new things and then we’ve really been working on just being able to execute really strong for three sets in a row. I think we’ve been a little up and down lately, so I’m really proud of us for finding that today.”

Up next for Stanford is Big Spike against Cal on Black Friday at Maples Pavilion. That will be at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

“Well, yeah, they’ve had five hundred percent more wins [than last year],” Hambly said of Cal. “I think they’re a very good team. I think they’ve done a nice job in a very very difficult situation. So, I think we have our hands full. They serve aggressive and they have a big physical block and those kind of teams can give anyone trouble. So we’re gonna have to make sure we’re executing again like we did today.”

“We’ve just been talking about in the tournament there’s no room for you to take a single point off,” Kipp said of Friday’s match against the Golden Bears. “Because anything can happen once a team gets going. They are fighting for their lives. So, we’re really trying to focus on this match and use it as preparation for the tournament and just make sure we take care of business. And Cal’s been playing really well. So, we’re definitely not taking them lightly.”

