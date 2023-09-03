On Sunday, #2 Stanford women’s volleyball swept #7 Texas 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-15) on the road in Austin. Fifth year opposite Kendall Kipp led the way for the Cardinal with 15 kills, 10 digs, and 7 blocks while sophomore outside hitter Elia Rubin had 14 kills and 5 digs. Redshirt senior outside hitter Caitie Baird made her season debut for the Cardinal after missing the first three matches due to injury, finishing with 12 kills, 5 digs, and 4 blocks. Stanford improves to 3-1 on the season while Texas falls to 2-2.

The opening set was tight as both teams went back and forth. Stanford jumped out to an early 4-2 lead after Madisen Skinner had her second attack error. Skinner went on to lead the Longhorns with 12 kills, so she overall had a good performance. Texas would respond to tie it up 4-4 after a kill from Skinner.

Stanford would gain a bit of separation to lead 9-6 after a kill by Baird and an attack error by Texas. After Anna Pringle hit a service error to make it 9-7, Stanford went on a 5-0 run to lead 14-7 after a kill from Kami Miner followed by an attack error. Texas then came storming back, going on a 9-1 run to take the lead 16-15 after back-to-back service aces from Emma Halter. At this point, Stanford called for time, hoping to get momentum back on their side.

The timeout worked for the Cardinal as they were able to retake the lead, leading 23-20 after a kill from Kipp. From there, Stanford would win the set 25-23 thanks to a couple of attack errors from Skinner.

The second set started off close again as it was all tied up 5-5 after a kill by Kipp. Texas was eager to make sure they let Stanford know whose court it was. Thanks to an attack error by Skinner and a kill by Baird, Stanford led 7-5. Things then were back and forth as Stanford maintained a two-point lead up 12-10. Back-to-back kills from Kipp and Baird made it 14-10 Cardinal and then back-to-back kills from Rubin and Baird made it 21-15. From there, Stanford won the second set 25-20 as they had a bit more breathing room at the end than they did in the first set.

The third set was tight only in the very beginning as it was tied 3-3. After a kill by Asjia O’Neal trimmed the Cardinal lead to 9-7, the Cardinal went on a 5-0 run to lead 14-7 that included a couple of kills from Baird and Kipp along with a service ace by Baird. Baird was making her presence felt in her season debut.

After a couple of kills from Rubin and Baird along with a service ace by Rubin, Stanford led 20-11 as the Longhorns were fading fast. After Texas was able to close the gap a bit to make it 23-15, Baird and Rubin got back-to-back kills to make it a 25-15 third set victory and match sweep for the Cardinal.

For Stanford, this is a big time win. Especially when you consider the way they got swept in their previous match at home by Florida. To bounce back like this sends a message that they are worthy of their number two ranking and that they are legit national championship contenders. Of course, the return of Caitie Baird was huge in this one. This match showed why she’s so important to what they do. This Stanford team really needs Baird, Rubin, and Kipp to be at their best and if any one of those three is out, there’s the potential for a real drop off.

As for Texas, this loss is brutal. They were hyped coming into this match and eager to prove they still belong in the national championship talk after their opening loss at Long Beach State. After getting dismantled like this, one has to wonder if they are as good as everyone thought they were at the beginning of the season. But like Stanford, they very well may have a bounce back performance of their own. Volleyball be like that.

Up next for Stanford is a road match at Rice. That will be on Tuesday at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN+.

