On Tuesday, #2 Stanford women’s volleyball got swept at home by #8 Florida 3-0 (19-25, 27-29, 23-25). Stanford fifth-year opposite Kendall Kipp led the way for the Cardinal with 15 kills while freshman opposite Jordyn Harvey had nine kills. Florida freshman outside hitter Kennedy Martin led the way for the Gators with 16 kills. Florida improves to 3-0 on the season while Stanford falls to 2-1.

BOX SCORE: Florida at Stanford-Tuesday, August 29th

“We came out and didn’t seem like we were prepared to compete,” Stanford head coach Kevin Hambly said after the match. “And they came out ready to fight. Ready to compete and looked like we were waiting on our heels for them to give us things instead of us going out and taking it from them. And we just can’t do that against a team like Florida who is gonna be in the mix to make an Elite Eights, Sweet Sixteens, and all that.

“So, that’s the thing we’re talking about right now is we just weren’t mentally prepared to come out and fight, which is something we’re gonna have to figure out for the next match because we got a couple big ones coming up here.”

The first set was tight early on as it was tied 9-9 after Sofia Victoria and Kendall Kipp exchanged kills. Florida soon went on a bit of a run to lead 16-11 after Stanford freshman Julia Blyashov had a couple of attack errors. After a kill from Blyashov, the Cardinal closed the gap a bit as it was a 20-17 lead for the Gators. From there, the Gators would cruise to a 25-19 set victory after Kira Hutson got the set-clinching kill.

“We didn’t pass great and got out of system a lot,” Hambly said of the first set. “We made some unforced errors and yeah, I don’t know. I think it was just the same kind of thing we’re talking about now. Not being a hundred percent prepared for them.”

Florida jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the second set after back-to-back kills from Hutson and Martin. Thanks to back-to-back kills from Kami Miner and Kendall Kipp, Stanford tied it up 6-6. It continued to be a back and forth set as it was tied 11-11, 13-13, and 15-15. Stanford would go on a bit of a run to lead 19-16 after Harvey and Kipp started to catch fire. It looked like the Cardinal would tie things up. But then, Martin started heating up again for Florida, tying this up 20-20 after she got another kill.

With the set tied 20-20, Martin hit a service ace to make it a 21-20 lead for the Gators. With a 25-24 lead, Florida was hoping to put the Cardinal away, but Harvey got a kill to tie it up. After a kill from Kipp, the Cardinal had set point up 27-26. From there, Florida rallied off three straight points as Hutson got a kill to tie I up 27-27 before Martin had back-to-back kills to win the set 29-27. The Gators now led 2-0.

The third set was very similar to the second set as Florida jumped out to an early 6-4 lead after back-to-back kills from Anna Dixon and Gabbi Essix. Stanford would tie it up 11-11 after back-to-back kills from Elia Rubin. After both teams traded points to make it 12-12, Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 15-12 after back-to-back kills from Sami Francis and a ball-handling error on Florida.

To Florida’s credit, they battled back and tied things up 17-17 after back-to-back kills from Victoria. Martin then got a kill to make it 18-17. Stanford called for time. Stanford would tie things up 21-21 after a kill from Francis, but a service error by Kipp gave Florida the lead back. Victoria then committed an attack error to make it 22-22. Florida then won two points in a row as Alexis Stucky got a kill after which Francis had an attack error. Stanford called for time. Francis got a kill to make it 24-23, but then Martin very fittingly got the match-winning kill to make it a 25-23 set victory.

“We just didn’t execute,” Hambly said of losing close sets. “We had a couple errors in each one of them. That like, we had opportunities to make plays and we hit some balls out of bounds, we netted, we did some things that were like unforced errors and they made a couple plays and number eighteen, whatever her name is, Martin, made a couple big swings and she’s been doing that all year so far. It’s a nice player. She’s a nice physical player, she made some nice swings when it mattered and we didn’t.”

For Stanford, this loss really stings. They were fired up to welcome Florida to The Farm after an exciting five set victory in Gainesville last year. To lose is one thing, but to get swept is another. The Cardinal just didn’t come out with the right level of energy and even though the second and third sets were close, Florida was always in control.

“Yeah, very much so,” Hambly said when asked if the result surprised him. “I think they’re all surprised. But, I think they were just thinking that the prep work will kinda make it happen and it just doesn’t work that way. They have to come out and prepare and attack. And we have to do a better job of making sure they’re prepared as coaches to keep them mentally prepared and yeah, we’ll have some conversations and see what we can do to help here. It’s not the end of the world. It’s a match and we got a long ways.”

The silver lining for Stanford is fifth-year outside hitter Caitie Baird was out with injury. She’s the number two player on the team alongside Kendall Kipp and so to not have her in such an important match did not help. One can’t help but wonder if those second and third sets go differently if she’s out there on the court.

“Yeah, she’s out still right now,” Hambly said of Baird’s status. “We’ll see if we can get her back at some point. So, we’re hoping to get her back soon. Makes a big difference to have a fifth-year senior out there, but we have the talent. I mean, Jordyn came in and did great. What did she hit? She hit .444. That’s pretty outstanding. Put a little more pressure on us passing-wise because Caitie is a little bit more better passer. But yeah, I think that’s not why we lost. We lost because of our mentality and the way we came out there.”

That being said, Stanford doesn’t want to use Baird’s absence as an excuse. They instead want to use this as a teachable moment and fuel for motivation. This is why they schedule things the way that they do.

“I schedule the way I do so we can have these things revealed,” Hambly said. “So they don’t happen to us in the tournament.”

Touching quickly on Florida, even with Baird being out, this is still a monster win for them. To come in and knock off the number two team in the nation on the road is a big deal. This is a match that they should take a lot of confidence from. It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of their season shakes out and whether or not they’ll face Stanford once more in the postseason.

Up next for Stanford is a road match at #7 Texas on Sunday. That will begin at 9:30 AM PT on ESPN2.

