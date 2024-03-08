On Thursday, #2 Stanford women’s basketball defeated Cal 71-57 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen had a monster game for the Cardinal with 28 points, 18 rebounds, and five assists while forward Cameron Brink had 15 points, 14 rebounds, and one block. Cal forward Marta Suarez was the top performer for the Golden Bears with 14 points and six rebounds. Stanford advances to the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament against Oregon State.

“I didn’t think I would be very happy at halftime sitting here, but second half our team really stepped up,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “I thought Kiki really led the way with just rebounding, staying in the game, not fouling, knocking down shots. I thought she had a great game. Elena really stepped up big, too. She’s working hard defensively, got the ball inside, knocked down some shots, so we were able to turn things around and I thought Talana had a really good game.

“This is the strangest stat sheet I’ve ever seen with only four people scoring. I can’t imagine that we’ve ever seen that before, but Elena with four assists, Kiki with five assists, we took care of the ball. It was honestly a weird game. I think some of it was just people were really excited and just came out and we were a little haywire in the beginning of the game. What team is that? But also credit Cal. They played very hard, they’re very aggressive, and they played I thought a really good game.”

Stanford got some good news before the game with sophomore point guard Talana Lepolo returning to the starting lineup. She had missed the last couple of games due to a knee injury, so it was good for Stanford that she was back out there.

“She’s not a hundred percent,” VanDerveer said of Lepolo. “She just is a warrior and she’s doing the best she can. But, I think the fact that she didn’t play in a couple games has given me more confidence in Jzaniya and Jzaniya stepped up and Chloe and they’re gonna have to be ready to go. Oregon State has a freshman point guard and so whether it’s Jzaniya or Chloe, they’re gonna have to help Talana out.”

Early on, the game was tied up 9-9 with 4:37 to go in the 1st quarter. Kiki Iriafen was leading the Cardinal with four points while Ugonne Onyiah was leading Cal with five points. Both players were doing work in the paint.

Cal would end the quarter on a 9-0 run to lead 16-12 at the end of the 1st quarter. Marta Suarez was up to seven points for the Bears. Cameron Brink had only one point for Stanford as she sat for much of the quarter due to picking up a foul.

Cal would lead 26-20 with 4:39 to go in the half. Cal was shooting 11-26 from the field and 3-8 from 3-point range while Stanford was shooting 8-26 from the field and 2-12 from 3-point range. Brink had four points for Stanford on 1-8 shooting from the field and 0-4 shooting from 3-point range. She needed to get going.

At halftime, Cal led 36-28. Suarez led Cal with nine points and five rebounds while Iriafen had 10 points and three rebounds to lead Stanford. To Cal’s credit, they came out swinging and had a much better plan of attack than their first two meetings against Stanford.

I don’t know if Tara VanDerveer gave her team Michael Jordan’s secret stuff during halftime or what, but the Cardinal came out guns blazing in the second half, opening it up on a 6-0 run. Cal called for time as it was now a 36-34 game with 8:40 to go in the 3rd quarter. Elena Bosgana had a 3-pointer while Kiki Iriafen had a hoop plus the foul, converting at the foul line.

“I think Tara didn’t even have to say much,” Iriafen said of what the message was at halftime. “I think we kind of like collectively got on each other and we’re like we got this, zero-zero at halftime, this is what March is all about so we can’t hang our heads. We kind of just have to lock in, come back together, and do what we need to do and then Tara just echoed that, but I think collectively as a team we got it together to make sure that we can win this game.”

With 5:16 to go in the 3rd quarter, it was tied up 41-41. Brink and Onyiah had a collision that resulted in Onyiah having to leave the game. She did not return. That ended up being a pivotal moment because Onyiah was doing a great job of playing defense in the post against Iriafen and Brink.

Stanford would lead 48-46 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Iriafen was up to 18 points and six rebounds for the Cardinal while Bosgana (13 points) and Brink (11 points & 11 rebounds) were in double figures. Suarez was leading Cal with 12 points and six rebounds. Cal was getting way more from their bench as they were outscoring Stanford 18-0 in bench points.

Stanford would lead 60-50 with 5:18 to go. Iriafen was up to 24 points and 11 rebounds for you. The Cardinal were wearing down the Golden Bears.

“She works really hard in practice,” VanDerveer said of Iriafen. “Great opportunity and she’s just grabbed it. She just, she has a lot of confidence and we have a lot of confidence in her. She welcomes coaching. It’s like how can I get better and I think that’s something that’s really helped her a lot. Her faceup shot is spot on. I mean, just really strong. Her rebounding, another double-double here. 18 boards, 28 points, 11 for 14, five assists, what else? I mean that’s just an awesome awesome stat line and played through.

“This was a very physical game and she played through that. I think a lot of credit goes to Kiki’s character. Who she is as a person and how competitive she is and I cannot be prouder of someone and I’m so glad to be her coach.”

“Tara! That’s so sweet,” Iriafen replied while giving VanDerveer a hug. “Thank you!”

With 4:01 to go, Stanford was in firm control as they led 67-50 after Iriafen kicked it out to Lepolo for the corner three. After a scary first half, all was now going the Cardinal’s way.

From there, Stanford would go on to win 71-57. Stanford was dominant in the second half, routing Cal 43-21 after a shaky first half.

For Stanford, this is a good win. Cal is a solid team and was certain to put up a fight. Stanford adjusted well in the second half and got what they needed from Brink and especially Iriafen. The only strange part of this game for Stanford was the fact that only four players (Iriafen, Brink, Bosgana, and Lepolo) scored for them. That’s not how you draw it up, but you’ll take it.

As for Cal, a disappointing loss, but they at least won a game in Vegas against Washington State and they did so rather decisively (65-44). Cal is likely to be sitting on the outside looking in with respect to an NCAA tournament bid, but they’ve had a good enough season that maybe they’ll sneak in.

“I can’t imagine that you’re gonna play a whole lot of teams that are a whole lot better,” VanDerveer said when asked about Cal’s NCAA tournament chances. “I think they’re, our conference is so strong top to bottom, I would hope that they would get a definite good look. So, I mean they really have every position and hopefully Onyiah will be ok. Not sure what happened with her, but they’re a very tough team and they really brought it today.”

Up next for Stanford is their semifinal game against Oregon State on Friday. Tipoff is set for 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

“I just think tournaments are very exciting,” Iriafen said. “The idea of you only have one game. You have to prove yourself in one game. But, I think my teammates got me the ball really well. They’re always pouring into me, giving me energy, a lot of confidence. But I’m just happy we got the W and we’ll be ready for Oregon State tomorrow.”

