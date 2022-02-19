Recap: #2 Stanford WBB clinches Pac-12 title at Oregon State

On Friday, #2 Stanford women’s basketball defeated Oregon State 87-63 to clinch the regular season Pac-12 championship and top seed in the Pac-12 tournament. Senior guard Lexie Hull led the way for Stanford with 21 points and 4 rebounds while junior guards Haley Jones and Hannah Jump each had 13 points. Oregon State freshman guard Talia van Oelhoffen was the top performer for the Beavers with 16 points. Stanford improves to 22-3 overall and 13-0 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State falls to 12-10 overall and 5-7 in the Pac-12.

Early on, Oregon State started strong leading 6-4 with 4:58 to go in the 1st quarter. Greta Kampschroeder, Tea Adams, and Talia van Oelhoffen were each on the board for the Beavers. However, the lead for the Beavers didn’t last long as Stanford would take the lead and go up 17-12 at the end of the 1st quarter. Lexie Hull was up to 5 points as Stanford was shooting 6-15 (40.0%) from the field. Cameron Brink picked up an early foul for Stanford, sitting most of the quarter.

Thanks to a 3-pointer from Anna Wilson and a bucket inside from Hull, Stanford led 21-12 with 8:57 to go in the 2nd quarter. With 8:29 to go in the quarter, the clock had an issue and so the game went to a media timeout. Stanford was in a nice flow, hoping the delay wouldn’t last too long.

Stanford would finish the quarter strong to lead 36-27 at halftime. Hull was up to 12 points on 5-9 shooting from the field and 1-2 shooting from 3-point range. She was on fire. To Oregon State’s credit, they battled tough as Stanford outscored them by just two points (19-17) in the quarter.

Stanford would lead 44-37 with 4:56 to go in the 3rd quarter as Brink picked up her third foul, forcing her to head to the bench. Stanford was still in front, but Oregon State was hanging around. It was still a game.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 60-49. Francesca Belibi was up to 4 points for Stanford after getting a huge put back to beat the buzzer. Hull was leading the way with 14 points. Once again, Stanford won the quarter by just two points (24-22). Oregon State continued to play tough. Talia von Oelhoffen was up to 11 points for the Beavers, doing her part to help her team stay in the game.

In the 4th quarter, the fun would officially end for Oregon State. With 6:26 to go, Stanford led 71-53 as Hannah Jump was up to 13 points on 3-4 shooting from 3-point range. Stanford was starting to pull away. In the end, Stanford won 87-63, dominating Oregon State 27-14 in the 4th quarter. Oregon State was able to keep it interesting for three quarters, but in the end got blown away.

For Stanford, this is obviously a satisfying win because they clinched a Pac-12 title and thus a number one seed in the Pac-12 tournament. They’ve been the best team in the conference by a mile all season.That said, this is a team that has their sights set on bigger goals than a league title. They’re chasing a national championship and this is just one check mark en route to that goal. They know they still have a long way to go.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Oregon. That game will tip-off on Sunday at 1:00 PM PT on ESPN2 and Varsity Network radio.

Note: Jana Van Gytenbeek was back for Stanford after being in COVID isolation. She scored 3 points in 9 minutes.

