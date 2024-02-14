Over the weekend, #2 Stanford softball started their season in San Diego at the San Diego State Season Kickoff. The Cardinal went 3-2 with a 3-0 win at San Diego State on Thursday, a pair of losses to #25 Kentucky (1-2 & 2-3) on Friday and Saturday, a 3-0 win over Minnesota on Saturday, and a 3-2 win over UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Pitching-wise, sophomore NiJaree Canady had a strong weekend for the Cardinal, earning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honors. She went 1-1 with a 0.43 ERA, 0.37 WHIP, and an opponent batting average of .074 in 16.1 innings pitched. She pitched two complete games and pitched in three games, picking up a save as well. She was fantastic.

Senior Regan Krause also pitched well, going 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP, and an opponent batting average of .260 in 13.1 innings pitched. She pitched one complete game and pitched in three games in total, starting one.

In addition to Krause and Canady, freshman Alyssa Houston and junior Kylie Chung saw a bit of action at pitcher as well. Houston pitching 2.2 innings with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP; Chung pitching 3.0 innings with a 2.33 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP. Chung only made one appearance as a pitcher last season after making nine as a freshman. With Alana Vawter gone, we can expect to see more of Chung pitching this season. It was nice for Stanford to get her some action in along with Houston.

As for hitting, the lone home run for the Cardinal came from senior outfielder Caelan Koch in their win over San Diego State. It was a two-run shot that helped give the Cardinal some cushion. For the weekend, she batted .357 for three RBIs, a .571 slugging percentage, and a .400 on base percentage to go along with her home run. Sophomore infielder River Mahler batted .333 for one RBI, a .417 slugging percentage, and a .429 on base percentage while sophomore Emily Jones batted .231 for one RBI, a .308 slugging percentage, and a .375 on base percentage.

Nobody else on the team batted above .200 including sophomore infielder Taryn Kern, the transfer from Indiana. She batted .154 and one RBI. Once she gets rolling, that will add a much-needed dimension to this Cardinal offense. She’s a powerful bat that they didn’t have last season. The sooner she gets going the better, but sometimes it can take players a bit of time to heat up. Especially if they are with a new team.

Ideally, Stanford would have found a way to pick up a fourth win over the weekend but going 3-2 is not bad. They’ll return to action on Thursday for the Clearwater Invitational in Florida. From Thursday to Saturday, they’ll face off against Georgia Tech, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas, and Minnesota. Florida State, Tennessee, and Texas are all top-ten programs, so it’ll be a really good test for the Cardinal.

