On Sunday, #2 Stanford softball completed their weekend home sweep of the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 1-0 victory. Stanford senior Regan Krause (13-2) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a starting role while sophomore NiJaree Canady picked up her fourth save of the season. Deborah Jones (4-6) was the losing pitcher for the Sun Devils in a starting role. Stanford improves to 31-6 overall and 11-1 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State falls to 18-18 overall and 2-10 in the Pac-12.

As the final score indicates, this one was a pitchers’ duel. In 4.0 innings pitched, Krause gave up four hits and struck out five batters. In 3.0 innings pitched, Canady gave up three hits, one walk, and struck out three batters. On the season, Canady and Krause have a combined 1.33 ERA, which is pretty crazy. The two of them were excellent in this one and then they got the help that they needed from their defense all while the offense doing the bare minimum to get the win. Krause in particular was impressive considering she pitched 3.0 innings on Saturday without giving up a hit.

“I was just letting myself throw my best pitches,” Krause said on Saturday. “I think in the last week or so I’ve gotten away from that. So, I just went out there and let it fly…I can’t give my secrets away, but it’s working!”

As for how Stanford scored their lone run, that came in the bottom of the 2nd inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Kaitlyn Lim drew a walk to bring home Kyra Chan. Stanford actually had the bases loaded with no outs earlier in that inning, so they should have scored even more than just the one run. But in the end, one run was all they needed thanks the amazing pitching from Krause and Canady.

In the top of the 7th inning, Arizona State had a chance to even up the game. With runners on first and third base with two outs, Makenzie Macfarlane was at the plate for the Sun Devils. Canady would strike her out swinging to end the game.

For Stanford, this weekend went as I predicted. I said they’d sweep and they did. However, it’s never easy to sweep anyone and Stanford knows that. That’s why they do all they can to make sure they don’t take these moments for granted.

“I think it can be a trap at times when you have a lot of success,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said after Saturday’s 14-0 win over the Sun Devils. “You start to take it for granted and not celebrate it the way you should and we’re gonna try to avoid that.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game on Wednesday against Fresno State. That will begin at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

