On Friday, #2 Stanford baseball defeated CSU Bakersfield 7-1. Stanford senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews (2-1) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal while CSU Bakersfield sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Verdugo (2-1) was the losing pitcher. Stanford improves to 7-2 overall while CSU Bakersfield falls to 7-3.

“Yeah, I thought Quinn Mathews gave us a good outing for sure,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “Getting into the seventh inning is a big thing. And I thought hey, I thought we played’em tough. The game’s still not coming as easy to us as we would like. But I thought we came out pretty quick, scored three runs in the first, and had a couple opportunities to kinda put’em away, but didn’t do that.

“But that part of the game’s not coming to us as easy as we would like and that’s fine. I thought we pitched enough, we played enough defense, and then a couple big swings late to give us some separation. So it was a good solid game. I thought we played them very well. I was very happy with our mindset coming out and played them just respecting them as an opponent and we played’em hard.”

In the top of the 1st inning, Mathews made quick work of Bakersfield’s lineup. After Nick Salas got things going for the Roadrunners with a single to right field, Mathews was able to put the next three batters out: strike out, fly out, and foul out.

In the bottom of the 1st, Stanford was able to get on the board. Eddie Park doubled down the left field line and advanced to third base thanks to an error. Tommy Troy then singled to short stop and advanced to second base thanks to a throwing error while Park came home. Carter Graham then hit a home run to left center, bringing home Troy. After Braden Montgomery got walked, Malcom Moore would strike out looking while Drew Bowser flied out to center field. 3-0 lead for Stanford at the end of the 1st inning.

“Yeah, it felt good,” Graham said of his homer. “I mean, I’ve been grinding, have had a couple robbed, wasn’t really falling and then kinda seeing one get over the head and getting over the fence felt good for sure. Just gotta keep focusing and keep moving forward.

“I wouldn’t say I’m getting pitched much differently. Definitely didn’t come out of the gates on fire. That’s for sure. But, just been trying to hit the ball hard. Wasn’t on time as much as I’d like to be. Kinda missing my pitch a little more than I want to be in the start, but I mean, just kinda learning how to relax into the game and kinda play for the guys as always. But not care too much for sure has been probably one of the harder things.

“Just consistency and being a good teammate every day. Keeping your head up whether you’re killing it or whether you’re struggling. Just trying to be positive and keep that chin up. Lift the guys up around you. That’s kinda what I focus on every day. And that’s kinda what I’ve been focusing on, so that hasn’t changed much.”

“It was good, he’s worked hard,” Esquer said of seeing Graham hit that home run. “He’s worked hard and he’s kinda persevered and kinda stayed the course and didn’t panic on himself and hey, he’s gonna play better and be consistent doing it, so it was good.”

In the top of the 2nd inning, Mathews once again did his job with little trouble. With two outs, Kyler Stancato was able to hit a single to center field, but the next batter (Konnor Palmeira) grounded out to third base to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Stanford would expand their lead by one run. With two outs, Owen Cobb singled through the left side and then stole second base during the at-bat of Eddie Park. Park then singled through the left side to bring home Cobb. Troy would then reach on a fielder’s choice as Park was out at second base. 4-0 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Mathews would walk the first two batters he faced, but then was able to force a double play when Riley Kapser came to the plate. James Bell then fouled out to first base to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Graham got walked after which Montgomery singled to left field, advancing Graham to second base. Moore then singled to left field to load up the bases. Stanford would not bring anyone home as Drew Bowser (strike out swinging), Alberto Rios (infield fly), and Henry Gargus (strike out looking) all failed to bring anyone home. Still a 4-0 game.

The top of the 4th inning was smooth sailing for Mathews. Aside from walking a batter, he didn’t allow anyone to get on base. The Roadrunners were really struggling to generate any offense.

In the bottom of the 4th, with two outs, Troy hit a single through the left side after which Troy stole second base. Graham would then hit a single up the middle, advancing to second base on an error while Troy came home as a result. Montgomery would then strike out swinging to end the inning. 5-0 lead for Stanford.

In the top of the 5th inning, Mathews walked Palmeira, but then Walker Moore lined out to left field after which Salas grounded into a double play.

“Yeah, I mean it starts with the coaching staff,” Mathews aid of their quality fielding. “Steve, Andre, even Esqy. CJ and Brycen, they put our guys in the right spot a lot of the time. So I mean, for us, it’s pretty easy. We got tendencies, we got spray charts, and you execute pitches you know normally our guys are there to make plays and bail us out when we need them to.”

As for the bottom of the 5th, Verdugo made quick work of the Stanford lineup. Moore flied out to center field after which Bowser was walked. Then, Rios and Gargus both flied out to left field to end the bottom of the inning. Still a 5-0 lead for Stanford at the end of the 5th inning.

In the top of the 6th inning, the Roadrunners finally scored. Kasper singled to short stop after which Bell reached on a fielder’s choice to short stop while Kasper advanced to second base thanks to an error at short stop. After AJ Miller struck out swinging, Angel Saldivar singled up the middle to advance Bell to second base after which Kasper scored unearned. Back-to-back ground outs would then end the top of the inning, making it a 5-1 game going into the bottom of the 6th.

In the bottom of the 6th, Verdugo’s day was done as Marcelo Saldana came into pitch for him. Verdguo pitched five innings and did not have the kind of outing he was hoping to have. Aside from hitting Troy with two outs, Saldana didn’t allow the Cardinal to generate any offense, keeping it a 5-1 game at the end of the 6th.

After Mathews got the first two batters out for Stanford in the top of the 7th, Brandt Pancer came in to pitch, ending Mathews’ day after 6.2 innings. Pancer would then secure third out as Salas flied out to center field.

“You know, hey he wanted to go into the seventh,” Esquer said of Mathews. “And just some barriers, right? Going into the game just a little bit longer. But we gotta be conscious of pitch count and we wanna be smart for him. But I thought it was a mental barrier for him to pitch into the seventh inning.”

“Yeah, so I had to talk them into letting me go back out,” Mathews recalled. “I mean, fortunately for myself I had eight, nine coming up, which I mean again, comes into my favor. They told me I got eleven pitches total in the inning. I actually threw ten to the first two. So I was pretty fired up because I thought I was gonna get to face that last guy. They didn’t let me. I mean the leadoff hitter had worked nineteen pitches in three at-bats and he had hit a couple balls hard. So, I mean, I kinda knew it was coming at that point, because like I said, that kid had three really good at-bats off me today.”

In the bottom of the 7th, Moore would get walked with one out after which he stole second base. Then, Bowser hit a two-run shot to left field, making it a 7-1 lead for the Cardinal. Alberto Rios and Jake Sapien (pinch hitter for Gargus) would then both ground out to end the inning.

“I thought it was good,” Esquer said of putting up seven runs. “I thought their pitcher threw some strikes and threw some pitches that we needed to see in order to kinda advance our game. So, I thought they had a quality Friday starter and we were able to get some runs off of him.

“Some guys have been working hard to kinda get their rhythm and they’re in good spots, they’re in a better spot maybe than they’ve been the last couple years when it didn’t come as easy for a little bit longer. So, they’ve made some improvements and it’s just part of the game. And this game will test you and test your perseverance and that’s what they’re having to do.”

In the top of the 8th inning, Pancer got three quick outs for the Cardinal after which Saldana did the same for Bakersfield in the bottom of the 8th. This kept it a 7-1 game going into the 9th inning.

In the top of the 9th, Nicolas Lopez came in to finish the job for Stanford and he did just that, though things got a tad interesting. With one out, Lopez hit pinch hitter Matt Masciangelo after which he walked Stancato. Then, Palmeira singled to left center to load up the bases. Fortunately for Lopez, pinch hitter Matt Kurata grounded into a double play to end the game.

For CSU Bakersfield, this game did not go according to plan. As has been an issue of theirs all season, errors led to runs for the opposition. They need to clean that up if they want to steal a game this weekend and then in general, they need to clean this up for the rest of their season. If they can fix this, they got a chance to make some noise this year and maybe be an NCAA tournament team.

“A talented bunch,” Mathews said of the Roadrunners. “I think a little more feisty than some of the powerhouses might be because they’re just playing with an edge. Like, they’re coming in to beat the crap out of us. Basically every single pitch was a battle. Every single at bat was a battle. I mean, a good bunch, an older bunch, mature at-bats, mature pitch calling and all that stuff. It was a good game today, but no, they’re a talented squad for sure.”

As for Stanford, not a whole lot complain about here. The best news from this one was Carter Graham getting going. He went 2-3 for 1 home run and 3 RBIs. As a result, Graham got to wear the Baja Blast shirt and hat. It’s a tradition the team has started, which Graham explained after the game.

“So, freshman Malcolm Moore was giving us a talk one day just about how his approach to the game and kinda how he grew up and how he was raised,” Graham said. “And he was telling us how after games, he used to play when he was early on in his baseball career, he only played because his dad would give him a Baja Blast after the game if he played. So it was kinda his motivation for playing.

“So, we kinda adopted that as a team. Kinda loved that simplicity and kinda just that playing a kid’s game. So, we kinda made it our thing and every win, whoever won it the last game gives it to the guy who had the, helped the team the most.”

“The kid’s good,” Mathews said of Graham. “I mean, slow start, we’ve seen it before from some of our most talented guys on the roster, he’s off to a little bit of a slow start, two big swings today from him, I mean, he’ll be alright, I’m not too worried about him.”

As for whether or not he’s as big of a fan of Baja Blast as Moore was when he was a kid, Graham affirmed that he likes the drink and that in general, the team is a fan of Taco Bell, the birthplace of the unique Mountain Dew flavor.

“Oh, the drink’s amazing!” Graham exclaimed. “Oh yeah, if Taco Bell wants to do a deal with Stanford baseball, we’re all more than down for sure!”

On the pitching side, Mathews was modest when asked about his performance, saying he felt he could have pitched better. In truth, he had a pretty solid outing: 117 pitches, 6.2 innings, four hits, four walks, five strikeouts, and zero earned runs. Considering how early it is in the season, for him to already be putting together starts like this is very encouraging.

“It was a pretty average performance,” Mathews said humbly. “Nothing too special for mine. I came out a little slow in the sense of just pounding the zone, attacking. Couldn’t get comfortable with the slider. Hat goes off to them. They’re just sitting on it and spitting on anything down. So, couldn’t really get comfortable early and I mean, like I said they had a good approach, they just didn’t swing at anything down and I mean, it happens. I just wasn’t able to make that adjustment quick enough and kinda worked my pitch count, worked some at-bats, and I mean, it was very average day from my point of view, which is alright.”

Up next for Stanford is Saturday’s home game against the Roadrunners. That will begin at 2:05 PM PT. Junior lefty Drew Dowd will get the start on the mound for the Cardinal.

“Drew Dowd’s gotta come out and give us a good outing,” Esquer said of Saturday’s tilt. “We’re counting on him to be able to have a little bit of a one-two punch on the mound to give us chances to win series’. So, his appearance is going to be pretty important.”

