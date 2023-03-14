Over the weekend, #2 Stanford baseball went 1-2 at USC, falling to 10-5 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12 while USC improves to 7-7-1 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12. On Saturday, Stanford and USC played a doubleheader with both schools winning one game.

First game: Stanford won the first game 6-4 as Quinn Mathews picked up the win on the mound for the Cardinal while Drew Dowd picked up the save. Caden Connolly was the losing pitcher for the Trojans.

USC jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the end of the 1st inning as Johnny Olmstead was able to hit a single through the right side to bring home Cole Gabrielson, who had successfully stolen second base.

Stanford responded in the top of the 2nd inning as Alberto Rios hit a two-run shot to right center to bring home Drew Bowser while Trevor Haskins grounded out to third base to bring home Jake Sapien. In the bottom of the 2nd, USC responded with one run as Connor Aoki flied out to right field to bring home Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek who was on third base. 3-2 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 3rd, Stanford added one run to their tally as Braden Montgomery singled through the left side to brink home Carter Graham who was on second base after hitting a single and advancing to second thanks to an error. After holding USC scoreless in the bottom of the 3rd, it was a 4-2 lead for Stanford at the end of the inning.

The next score came in the bottom of the 4th inning as Ethan Hedges hit a solo home run to left field. That would be the only run USC would score in the inning, making it a 4-3 game at the end of the 4th inning.

The next score would come in the bottom of the 6th as Olmstead hit a triple to right center with no outs before being brought home thanks to a ground out. This made it a 4-4 game at the end of the 6th inning.

Stanford would break the tie to go up 6-4 in the top of the 8th inning as Malcolm Moore singled through the right side to bring home Eddie Park and Braden Montgomery. Moore was then out at second base as he wasn’t able to get there in time.

From there Stanford was able to hang on to win 6-4 as Brandt Pancer pitched the bottom of the 8th while Drew Dowd pitched the bottom of the 9th to pick up the save. Quinn Mathews pitched 7.0 innings for the Cardinal to earn the win.

Second game: In the second game, USC struck back to win 10-7 as Josh Blum was the winning pitcher while Garrett Clarke picked up the save. Nicolas Lopez was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal.

USC was the first team to strike, scoring one run in the bottom of the 1st inning as Ryan Jackson grounded out to bring home Austin Overn who had doubled to second base and advanced to third base thanks to a failed pickoff attempt. 1-0 lead for the Trojans at the end of the 1st inning.

USC added to their total in the bottom of the 3rd as Cole Gabrielson homered to left field to bring home Ryan Jackson and Jacob Galloway. This made it a 4-0 lead for the Trojans at the end of the 3rd.

Stanford scored in the top of the 4th inning as Rios hit a three-run homer to bring home Montgomery and Moore. The other two runs came as Owen Cobb hit a single through the left side to bring home Jimmy Nati while Eddie Park grounded out to bring home Temo Becerra. 5-4 lead for the Cardinal entering the bottom of the inning. USC would not score in the bottom of the 4th, keeping it a 5-4 game. Freshman Matt Scott, who got his first career start for the Cardinal was replaced in the bottom of the 4th inning by fellow freshman Nick Dugan.

USC would take the lead in the bottom of the 6th as Aoki hit a three-run single with two outs as the bases were loaded. Gabrielson later struck out to end the inning. 7-5 lead for USC.

Stanford tied the game 7-7 in the top of the 7th thanks to a two-run homer by Montgomery to bring home Graham, but the lead would be short lived as USC responded with three runs in the bottom of the 7th to make it 10-7. All three runs were scored with two outs as USC just kept finding ways to keep the inning alive.

From there, neither team would score in the 8th or 9th inning, making it a 10-7 final score. USC had evened up the series.

Third game: On Sunday, USC took care of business to win 4-1 as Fisher Johnson was the winning pitcher while Clarke picked up another save. Dowd was the losing pitcher for the Cardinal.

This game was a much lower scoring game though both teams did score in the 1st inning. In the top of the 1st, Park hit a single to first base for the Cardinal and advanced to second base thanks to a throwing error before advancing to third thanks to a passed ball. Rios grounded out to second base to bring Park home. In the bottom of the 1st, Nick Lopez hit a single to bring home Overn, who initially doubled to left field before advancing to third base thanks to a ground out.

The game remained tied 1-1 until USC scored three runs in the bottom of the 6th to make it 4-1. Olmstead hit a bunt and advanced to second thanks to a throwing error, which brought in two runs. The third run of the inning was scored as Carson Wells hit a double to right center to bring home Olmstead.

No more runs were scored the rest of the way, making it a 4-1 final score. USC successfully won the series 2-1 despite not winning the first game.

Takeaways: For Stanford, while the hitting wasn’t what it could have been, the pitching is still what let them down. The one silver lining is Scott got his first career start and he’s certain to get better in that role as the season goes on. I think long-term, inserting him into the starting lineup was the right decision, but growing pains are to be expected.

That being said, it is disappointing they were not able to win on Sunday as the pitching in that game was sound. Stanford should have still escaped with a series victory had their bats been adequate. But given how silent the Stanford bats were, USC was able to walk out with the series victory.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is move on from this series, learn what they can, see if they can get back to their hitting ways, and hope the pitching settles in more and more as the season goes on.

Up next will be a home series against Oregon State. That will begin on Friday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio.

Note: Drew Bowser got injured in the first game and did not play in the final two games. I will provide an update once I learn more about his status.

