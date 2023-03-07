On Saturday, #2 Stanford baseball defeated CSU Bakersfield 8-4. Stanford junior right-handed pitcher Joey Dixon (2-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal while CSU Bakersfield sophomore right-handed pitcher Jeter Schuerman (1-1) was the losing pitcher for the Roadrunners. Stanford sophomore outfielder/right-handed pitcher Braden Montgomery went 4-for-5 at the plate, scoring three runs. Stanford improves to 8-2 overall while CSU Bakersfield falls to 7-4.

BOX SCORE: CSU Bakersfield at Stanford-Saturday, March 4th

“Good solid win for us, I thought,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “I thought they did a good job of coming back and making it a game and that’s what I expected. So, just about our guys, just embracing the game that happens. Sometimes a game won’t come to us until late. So, I thought they did a good job of battling back, I thought our pitching overall between Dowd and Pancer and Scott, gave us a good outing and we supported them with some runs.”

Stanford junior left-handed pitcher Drew Dowd got the start for the Cardinal on the mound while Jeter Schuerman got the start for the Roadrunners. Both pitchers got off to strong starts in the 1st inning as they both got the first three batters they faced out with little problem. Dowd got two ground outs and a strike out swinging while Schuerman had two fly outs and a strike out swinging.

In the top of the 2nd, the good vibes continued to roll for Dowd, who once again got another three straight outs: two batters struck out swinging while one grounded out to short stop.

As for the bottom of the 2nd, Stanford’s offense came alive. Malcolm Moore homered to right field to kick things off. Then, Drew Bowser singled through the left side after which Alberto Rios got hit by a pitch, advancing Bowser to second base. Then, Jimmy Nati struck out looking for the first out. Charlie Saum then doubled down the left field lien to advance Rios to third base and bring Bowser home. Owen Cobb then flied out to center field to bring home Rios. After Eddie Park got walked, Carter Graham would strike out swinging to end the inning. 3-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, and you know, much like Braden Montgomery a year ago, who when he climbed into the four hole right as a freshman and Malcom’s been able to do that and today and he’s just a steady presence,” Esquer said of Moore. “I trust him more on the umpire. You know, he takes that pitch in that last at-bat, I guarantee that was a ball, because I trust him.”

“It was just a fastball,” Moore said of the home run. “Pretty middle, and just wanted to do damage and hit the ball, yep.”

In the top of the 3rd, Dowd struck out the first two batters he faced as they both struck out swinging. Cody Hendriks then singled through the left side after which Nick Salas was walked. Thanks to a wild pitch, Hendriks advanced to third base while Salas advanced to second base. Riley Kasper then struck out swinging to end the top of the inning. It got a little too close for comfort for Dowd, but he escaped the inning without giving up any runs.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Montgomery got things rolling for the Cardinal with a single through the right side in the opening at-bat. Moore then doubled down the right field line to advance Montgomery to third base. Bowser then popped up to second base after which Rios singled through the left side to advance Moore to third base and bring home Montgomery. Nati then flied out to left field after which Saum flied out to right field. It was now a 4-0 lead for the Cardinal at the end of the 3rd inning.

In the top of the 4th inning, the Roadrunners finally got on the board. AJ Miller singled through the left side with one out after which Angel Saldivar was walked, advancing Miller to second base. After a fly out from Jared Bujanda McConnell, Konnor Palmeira reached first base on an error, loading up the bases. Kyler Stancato then singled to short stop to bring home Miller. The next batter Hendriks would then pop up to first base to end the top of the inning. 4-1 lead for the Cardinal.

In the bottom of the 4th, Cobb and Park both grounded out for Stanford while Graham fouled out to the catcher. This kept it a 4-1 game at the end of the 4th inning.

In the top of the 5th, Dowd came back on the mound for the Cardinal, but his day ended after walking both Salas and Kasper. At this point, Dixon came on the mound, looking to get the Cardinal out of the jam.

“Yeah, I would have liked to get him deeper,” Esquer said of Dowd’s performance. “But, the inning started to get away from him a little bit in the fourth, which was unfortunate and we just couldn’t, we just had too many good arms fresh and that’s what yesterday with Lopez giving us that ninth inning, allowed us to have, really set up the weekend for us that we didn’t have to go into our bullpen. Pancer gave us one good one yesterday and then Lopez gave us that ninth, which allowed Pancer to come back and us to have Scott ready to go.”

“I think I was pretty good early on,” Dowd said of his outing. “Gave our team a chance to win. I think in the 5th you know; I can’t walk two guys. But ultimately, it’s better than it has been and keep building on it, it’s early in the season, but I’m just glad I could give us four strong innings and hopefully later on I’ll give us a little bit more than that. But, just gotta throw a little more strikes. That’s all.

“I think the biggest thing [Coach Eager is emphasizing with me] is just staying at the right mindset in terms of the game where I can be commanding all my pitches for strikes. But also just attacking guys because I think there’s times where there’s really just no chance for the other hitter and then there’s times where maybe I’ll let off the gas pedal a little bit. So it’s about staying that throughout my entire outing and not giving the other team an inch and I’m still getting there. It’s getting better, but just working on that as a starter. Getting deeper in the game, I think could be a huge thing for us.”

The first batter Dixon faced was James Bell, who hit a double down the left field line to bring home Kasper and Salas. Bell then advanced to third base via wild pitch. Miller would strike out swinging after which Saldivar grounded out to second base, bringing home Bell. It was a now a 4-3 game. Fortunately for Dixon and the Cardinal, he was able to then force Bujanda McConnell to ground out to end top of the inning, keeping it a 4-3 game.

In the bottom of the 5th, Stanford found a way to respond with three runs of their own. Montgomery singled to right field after which Moore flied out to left field for the first out. Montgomery would then advance to second base via wild pitch after which Bowser was walked. Rios then got hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Up next to the plate was Nati, who singled to third base to advance Rios to second base and bring home both Montgomery and Bowser.

“Our guys did a really good job because sometimes those games when you lose a lead or you expect to pull away and you don’t, the wrong team can play tighter as the game gets closer,” Esquer said of their response in the bottom of the 5th. “And as we play tighter and they play looser, they have the advantage. Our guys didn’t do that. They kinda just checked in with each other and said hey, let’s just play like we play. We play like we play; we play loose and regardless of what the game is and so they didn’t tighten up, which was big.”

“The key to our response right there was kinda just knowing within us that we trust ourselves and we have a lot of confidence in our hitters that we’re gonna do everything for our pitchers because we know they’re gonna pick us up later down the road,” Moore said. “And they’re gonna pick us up in games where we need it for sure.”

At this point, Scheurman’s day on the mound was done as Brock Barron came on the mound to relieve him of his duties. Saum would then advance to first base off Barron thanks to an error at third base. This once again loaded up the bases. Cobb then flied out to center field to bring home Rios. Park then came up to bat and reached on a fielder’s choice as Saum was out at second base. 7-3 lead for the Cardinal at the end of the 5th.

In the top of the 6th inning, Brandt Pancer came in to pitch for Dixon and secured three straight outs: Palmeira flied out to center field, Stancato was out at first base, and Hendriks struck out looking. It was smooth sailing for Pancer.

“We need both of them to be quality in that second line of pitching for us,” Esquer said of Pancer and Dixon. “If they can bridge it to the Montgomery, Bruno, and Scott, that would be pretty good for us.”

“Yeah, they’re a bunch of cool dudes,” Moore said of the pitching staff. “I mean, they’re all really different, but just getting to know each and every one of them has been awesome and same with all the position players. They all just welcomed all the freshmen right away and it’s kinda been a really good relationship.”

In the bottom of the 6th, Montgomery singled through the right side with one out and then stole second base during Moore’s at-bat. After Moore flied out to left field, Bowser hit a double to right field to bring home Montgomery. Rios then flied out to right center to end the inning. 8-4 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 7th inning, Pancer remained on the mound for the Cardinal and didn’t allow any runs. With two outs, bell singled to left field after which Miller singled to left center to advance Bell to third base. But, Saldivar would ground out to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 7th, Stanford also did not score any runs. Saum was walked by Barron, but aside from that, Stanford did not generate any offense. Still an 8-4 game at the end of the 7th.

In the top of the 8th inning, Matt Scott came in to pitch for the Cardinal, relieving Pancer of his duties. Scott would allow one runner to get on base as Stancato struck out swinging but advanced to first base thanks to a wild pitch. But everyone else he got out with little trouble.

In the bottom of the 8th, Montgomery nearly scored for the Cardinal as he hit a double with one out and advanced to third base on a passed ball, but neither Moore nor Bowser were able to bring him home. It was still an 8-4 lead for the Cardinal going into the 9th inning.

In the top of the 9th, Scott was able to secure the win for the Cardinal as he only allowed one batter to get on base that was due to an error at short stop. 8-4 was the final score as Stanford took a 2-0 lead in the series.

“Every time I hand the ball off, I’m confident in the guys that come in,” Dowd said of the bullpen. “And I think they did an awesome job today keeping them right where they were. After that fifth inning it was a tie ball game and they stayed right there and we got four runs after that and I think they’ve been nails. Pancer, Scott, a lot of those guys in the back end of the bullpen, they’ve just been so good. So, if we can keep that up, I mean, it’s gonna be a tough week for anybody that’s coming to face us.”

For Stanford, this was overall a good win. They would have liked Drew Dowd to have gone deeper, but the bullpen held firm and did their job. Dowd feels like this is a game he can build off of. Especially since he’s got a great teammate in Quinn Mathews who is really pushing him to be the best he can be.

“A hundred percent, yeah, I think there is a lot to build off of,” Dowd said of the game as a whole. “I mean, at times in the game, I was dominating with three pitches, it was a game that honestly I felt like I can go a lot deeper in. Just ran into some trouble with command in the 5th and I gotta get better there. But, at that the same time, yeah, I think I could hit the ground running after this. Especially going into Pac-12 play after this.

“Yeah, Quinn and I, I mean, I learn a lot from Quinn. Me and him kinda, we push each other a lot. Especially in inner squads throughout winter and fall. It was a lot of going back and forth because I think we make each other better, but I learn a lot from that guy. He’s great and he helps me a lot. Especially in terms of, we’re similar pitchers. Both lefties, both starters here. So, I learned a lot from him and can’t wait to see what he does the rest of this year because he’s a special pitcher.”

Also, the offense did their job as well by responding in the bottom of the 5th inning with those three runs. Not to mention Moore setting the tone with his home run.

“Honestly the biggest thing for me has just been the team around me,” Moore said of the key to his early season success. “The teammates just make it super easy to step in and just get it done. You’re not trying to do anything for yourself. You’re just trying to work for them because I know our pitchers are doing a great job. Everybody else is rooting for you and no pressure. Just trying to work for the team.”

“Malcom’s been great,” Dowd said of Moore. “Catcher is an unbelievably tough position, especially when you go from the high school level to the college level. And he’s done a great job and it’s not just in terms of skill or ability. It’s about commanding the pitching staff and keeping us all in the right frame of mind, but also making sure the game doesn’t speed up on you and he’s done a great job. Especially as a freshman.”

Touching more on Moore, he’s stepped into an important role on the team as both a catcher and a designated hitter. While he loves to catch, he’s happy to be a designated hitter and just do whatever he needs to do to help the team succeed. He’s loving life on The Farm and feels really happy about his decision to come play baseball for David Esquer.

“No, it’s the same thing,” Moore said when asked if he prefers to hit out of the designated hitter spot. “I mean, I like to do both. They’re both, as long as I can help the team win and just get in there, I mean, I love to play baseball and that’s all I really want to do. It doesn’t matter if I’m catching or if I’m DHing. I bring the same thing to the field every day and I’m gonna help the team win.

“It’s awesome here. I love it here. I mean, that’s why I wanted to come here. That’s why I chose this school. Everything here is just super cool. Classes, I mean, they’re not too bad, but they’re a grind. But that’s what I expected coming in. The people here, I really couldn’t say much more about the people here. They’re awesome. Like everybody, it’s a strong sense of community here on campus and I love that about this place.”

For Bakersfield, this loss was a bummer, but they played the Cardinal tough. They made a real rally in the 5th inning and forced Stanford to beat them. All in all, there are a lot of positives they can take from this game. But, their errors on defense once again were costly, which has been a theme of theirs all season long.

Up next for Stanford was the final game of the series on Sunday. They won that game by a final score of 24-9. Alberto Rios went off for 11 RBIs, tying a Pac-12 record and setting a new Stanford record. A full recap of that game is to follow.

“It’s a big game, it’s a big game for us,” Esquer said looking ahead to Sunday. “We’d like Dugan to come out and give us a start. We’re still looking forward to having those type of quality starts that will allow us to go deep into the season. I don’t know that we’ve settled on that yet, but I know that’s something that we’re still looking for. Scott obviously looks like he could be an answer if he was at the front of the game, but God, he’s so valuable at the end.”

“Just keeping that confidence,” Moore said of the key to getting a sweep. “Coming out with a lot of energy. I mean, we took two, but that’s not all. We want to go for three and we want to sweep the series. So just coming out with the confidence, a lot of energy tomorrow. That’s the key to victory.”

Note: After the game, Esquer provided an injury update on junior-right handed pitcher Tommy O’Rourke and sophomore infielder Trevor Haskins: “Well, O’Rourke is going to be out for the year and Haskins is pretty much ready to go. He’s just working his way back into shape. He’ll be ready to go in the next weekend or so.”

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com