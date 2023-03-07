On Sunday, Stanford baseball defeated CSU Bakersfield 24-9, completing their three-game sweep of the Roadrunners. Stanford graduate student left-handed pitcher Nicolas Lopez (2-0) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal while junior left-handed pitcher Matt Comnos (2-1) was the losing pitcher for the Roadrunners. Stanford junior catcher/outfielder Alberto Rios went wild for the Cardinal going 5-for-7 for 2 home runs, 2 runs, and 11 RBIs. The 11 RBIs sets a Stanford record and ties the Pac-12 record for most RBIs in a game. Rios also hit his first career home runs. Stanford improves to 9-2 overall while CSU Bakersfield falls to 7-5.

“I thought our guys came out ready to play,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the game. “There’s something to it when you’re up 2-0 to being able to sweep somebody. You can’t come out lethargic and you gotta come out ready to play and you gotta match them a little bit because usually the team that you play against comes out a little desperate and energized and you gotta match it and I thought our guys did a good job of doing that.”

Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Nick Dugan got the start on the mound for the Cardinal while Comnos was the starting pitcher for the Roadrunners. Dugan got off to a bit of a shaky start as he walked Nick Salas after which he Riley Kasper flied out to right field for the first out. James Bell then singled through the left side to advance Salas to second base. Fortunately for Dugan he was able to get the next two batters out via ground out and strike out swinging, preventing the Roadrunners from scoring.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Stanford’s offense went to work. Eddie Park hit a single to right center after which Carter Graham hit a single to left field. Then, Braden Montgomery singled to the pitcher to load up the bases. With the bases loaded, Malcom Moore singled to left center to advance all runners one base, bringing home Park. Drew Bowser then reached first base via fielding error as all runners were safe while Graham came home. Rios then singled to right center to bring home Moore and Montgomery while Bowser advanced to third base. Stanford would not score any more runs the rest of the inning, but they already had a 4-0 lead.

The top of the 2nd started off with a bang for the Roadrunners as Jared Bujanda McConnell hit a triple down the right field line. From there though, Dugan was able to get three quick outs as Konnor Palmeira struck out swinging into a double play as Palmeira was out at first before Bujanda McConnell was out at home plate. Then, Kyler Stancato struck out swinging to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Graham got things rolling for the Cardinal with a double down the left field line after which Montgomery was walked. With one out, Bowser reached on a fielder’s choice as Graham advanced to third while Montgomery was out at second base. Then, Rios hit a three-run blast to left field. This resulted in Comnos’ day being done on the mound as Gabe Ulloa came on the mound to pitch for him. Jimmy Nati was the first batter Ulloa faced and he popped up to short stop to end the inning. It was now a 7-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, I was just trying to simplify things as much as possible,” Rios said of his home run. “When you try and simplify things and see ball, hit ball, try and make it as basic as possible. That’s when good things happen and that’s exactly what my mentality was and not trying to do anything special. Just trying to hit the baseball hard and put a good swing on it. That’s exactly what I did.”

In the top of the 3rd, the Roadrunners finally showed some signs of life. Cody Hendriks was walked after which Salas singled to left field to advance Hendriks to second base. Kapser then singled to right field to load up the bases with no outs. After Bell struck out looking, AJ Miller singled up the middle to bring home Hendriks. Angel Saldivar then flied out to center field to bring home Salas. Bujanda McConnell then doubled to right center to advance Miller to third base and bring home Kasper. Palmeira then singled through the right side to bring Miller home while the inning then ended as Bujanda McConnell tried to come home after Miller only to be tagged out at home plate. 7-4 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 4th inning, Dugan continued to pitch well for the Cardinal as Stancato struck out swinging, Hendriks struck out swinging, and Salas grounded out. Smooth sailing for Dugan in the 4th.

In the bottom of the 4th, the Cardinal offense exploded for eight runs. Rios singled through the left side to bring home Montgomery with two outs for the first run after which Nati doubled down the left field line to bring home Rios. Jake Sapien then singled to left field to bring home Nati after which Owen Cobb hit a homer to left field to bring home Sapien. Park then was walked.

At this point, Ulloa’s day was done as Ryan Figueroa came in to slow down the Cardinal. Graham then hit a single through the left side to advance Park to second base after which Montgomery was walked. Figueroa wasn’t having much more luck. Moore then singled to left 8center to bring home Graham and Park while Montgomery advanced to second base. Bowser then singled through the left side to advance Moore to second base while Montgomery scored.

Due to his struggles, Figueroa’s day was done as the Roadrunners went to the well again to bring up Tally Wright, Jr. Stanford would not tally any more runs the rest of the inning as the next batter up Rios reached on a fielder’s choice as Moore was out at third base. At the end of the 4th inning, it was a 15-4 lead for the Cardinal. It was beyond clear how this game was going to go from here.

“We were just trying our best to play our best and not try to be complacent as much as possible,” Rios said of having a dominant game three performance. “Just play our game and if we play our game against anyone I think we’ll be able to win and we just bought into that process of wanting to win and trying our best and not trying to do too much and that’s exactly what we did today.”

Bakersfield would score two runs in the 5th inning, one run in the 8th inning, and two runs in the 9th, giving them a solid total of 9 runs for the game. The problem was Stanford had 15 runs and counting. Stanford added three more runs in the 5th as Park doubled to bring home Cobb and Nati, while Graham reached on an error to bring home Park.

Stanford added two more runs in the 7th as Rios added to his monstrous RBI total with a single to center field, bringing home Temo Becerra and Montgomery. And then in the 8th inning, Stanford scored four runs to up their total to 24: Becerra singled down the right field line to bring home Brett Blair after which Rios hit a three-run homer to left field to bring home Becerra and Montgomery. 24-9 would be the final score.

“Yeah, we needed one of those,” Esquer said of getting a strong outburst of runs. “We haven’t had that in a while. The weather still isn’t conducive to a lot of hitting yet. When the weather warms up, I think we’ll be a better offense, too. So, it’s been pretty good to be offensive right now when things aren’t as, the ball isn’t flying.”

“Yeah, it’s definitely fun,” Rios added. “It’s nice to get ahead and let guys get in like, a lot of guys were able to get in today like Brett Blair, all those guys. Temo Becerra. All those guys. Cort MacDonald. But, it’s just awesome you have the ability to let guys show their talent on the field and then when you get up like that, you just hope for the best for those guys and you love to see those guys get in there, so it’s just kinda what we do. We just try to get all our guys in as much as possible.”

Touching quickly on the pitching breakdown for Stanford, Joey Dixon came in to pitch for Dugan in the 5th inning; Ryan Bruno then came in to pitch the 6th inning before he handed the ball off to Lopez for the 7th inning. Montgomery then finished out the game on the mound for the Cardinal, pitching the 8th and 9th innings.

“We’re still a work in progress,” Esquer said of the pitching. “Yeah, we’re still a work in progress. We need some guys to kinda make a jump. And it’s gonna happen while we play and so, that’s just it. That’s just what we’re gonna have to do.”

“Fastball felt good, I think slider pretty usual, kinda I’m up or down with my slider,” Lopez said of the one inning he pitched. “So slider felt good and just happy to get out there. Have fun. Enjoy. But yeah, I think everything felt good. Felt smooth. Yeah.

“Yeah, I’d say [I’m focusing on] making sure I have my slider at all times. But I think more than anything, just trying not to overthink it. Just throw it.”

Lopez got his second win after giving up zero hits and zero walks while also getting two strikeouts in the one inning he pitched. He feels like he’s really benefited from being older and more mature as a player.

“I’m not really sure, I think getting older,” Lopez said of the key to his early season success. “I’ve just been able to finally enjoy baseball and be fully healthy and have fun. Hang out with my teammates. I think that’s helped me a lot on the mound. Just relaxing and kinda trusting everything I’ve done.

“I guess personally I just try to stay ready every game. Prepare the same every day. Obviously recovery is, you have a shorter time schedule for recovery. So just making sure that I’m in the weight room doing what I need to get ready. At the end of the day I think just showing up every day and treating every game the same whether you threw the day before or you haven’t thrown in a week. It’s kinda the only way you can be ready.”

Lopez admitted didn’t know which batters he was facing. He put all the trust in pitching coach Thomas Eager, throwing the pitches he wanted him to throw. He felt like that worked out pretty well.

“This may be the politically incorrect answer, but I had no clue who I was facing,” Lopez admitted. “I just roll out there. I have full trust in Eager and his pitch calling. I know he does a lot more film than I do. So, whatever he throws out down I kinda just roll with and if I mess up, I mess up. But, I go with what he says.”

Lopez also spoke glowingly of freshman catcher Malcolm Moore. When asked about what it’s been like building a relationship with him, he had nothing but good things to say. “He’s awesome,” Lopez said of Moore. “Probably the best hitter I’ve ever watched play. But I think more than anything, I think we all look up to how much he enjoys baseball and doesn’t let, I mean, he’s one of the best players in the country and doesn’t let it get to him. He’s the same kid on the field, off the field, really just has fun, he’s fun to hang out with on a Friday night or if we wanna go do homework together. He’s a cool kid. I think we all just enjoy being around him and he’s a great person.”

For Bakersfield, this series did not go the way they wanted. They got worn down in the end and their bullpen fell apart at the end like a poorly glued house made out of popsicle sticks. They just weren’t able to string together enough quality innings. If they were to get a win, it really needed to be in one of the first two games.

“I just think you get a little deeper into their bullpen and just depth will have a factor,” Esquer said of the key to blowing Bakersfield out in the third game. “You know, have something to do with it. But I thought our guys did a good job of just kinda being relentless and staying offensive and not giving up at-bats late.”

As for Stanford, this series went as well as they could have hoped. I actually predicted Bakersfield to get a win, so Stanford exceeded my expectations. Perhaps I just overrated Bakersfield, but even so, getting a sweep is always good.

The big hero from the day was Rios. His 11 RBIs were absolutely nuts, matching the number he wears on his jersey. He had no idea he had that many until I told him and the same with David Esquer. When I told him the number, his jaw dropped to the floor and he needed time to step back and process the gravity of what Rios had just done.

“He had a 11 RBIs in one game?!” Esquer said with shock. “Unbelievable performance! Yeah, I didn’t know that! Hold on one second…Holy cow! An incredible performance! I’ve never even heard of that! Yeah, that’s an all-timer! You know, and the kid has worked so hard to get himself an opportunity and he’s just taking advantage of it. So, really proud of him.”

“Yeah, I mean, Sunday game you know, we were up pretty big in the first two games, and we just wanted to come out here and try our best to win,” Rios said of his performance. “Esqy talks a lot about not giving any games up and obviously taking it to guys is especially when you’re up in a series and that’s exactly what our mentality was as a team and I just kinda bought into that and things happen like they happen in baseball and luckily I ran into a few baseballs.

“I had no clue [I had 11 RBIs] until right now. When you got a bunch of guys, want to compete and are really good players, you just kinda wanna be right with them and that’s exactly what it was and obviously just trying to win and help the team as much as possible and luckily, just ran into a few baseballs and saw the ball well and that’s how it is sometimes. You run into a few baseballs luckily.”

Rios has really had to wait his turn, being on the bench for his first two seasons on The Farm, but this year he has really come alive and been fantastic at the plate. It’s a testament to his hard work and dedication.

“Hey, persistence,” Esquer said of the key to Rios’ development. “Persistence. It really has. You know, he’s gone through a position change. He wasn’t a catcher when he got here. Has learned the catching position and put himself in a position with the bat to give himself some opportunities and just taking advantage of it.”

“Being around the program, seeing guys’ careers and seeing guys’ stories, kind of motivates you to be the best version of yourself and throughout the past two years, past three years, I’ve just had the ability to work on myself and obviously help and try and help the team win like regardless of how it was and like Esqy says, like work while you wait and I’ve just been working and kinda trusting the process and when you trust the process, have fun, and just wanna win. Things just fall into place and I think that’s just how things are.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Santa Clara. That will be on Tuesday night at 6:05 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio. Due to the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas, I will not be in attendance for the game though I will put together a quick recap of the game afterwards. For a preview and details on the match up, check out what’s posted on GoStanford.com.

Note: After the game, David Esquer provided another injury update. This time on Stanford junior infielder/outfielder Tommy Troy, who is out with a small fracture in his foot that he suffered on Friday night after getting hit by a pitch.

“Yeah, it’s a really short one, too,” Esquer said of Troy’s recovery timeline. “They said could be as short as two weeks. So, it’s not something that’s gonna be a long time at some point. It’s not something, he can’t risk hurting himself anymore and it’s just you know, after the initial, just trauma to it, it’s gonna be just pain tolerance and so it’s not a long layoff for it…Got hit by a pitch. Yeah, he got hit by a pitch on Friday.”

