On Sunday, #19 Stanford men’s soccer fell to UCLA 3-1 on The Farm. Jose Contell led the way for the Bruins with two goals (47:55 & 52:18) while Jack Sarkos scored the opening goal for UCLA (2:19). Stanford defender Noah Adnan scored the lone goal for the Cardinal (78:04). Sam Joseph was the winning goalkeeper for UCLA with four saves and only one goal allowed while Rowan Schnebly was the losing goalkeeper for the Cardinal with three goals allowed and one save. UCLA improves to 8-3-5 overall and 5-0-4 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 8-3-5 overall and 2-2-5 in the Pac-12.

BOX SCORE: UCLA at Stanford-Sunday, November 5th

“I just felt tonight we really were our own worst enemy,” Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn said after the match. “I thought UCLA played well. They didn't have very many chances in the game but they finished them. I just felt that at the beginning of the game defensively we were really poor. We gave people time and space; we gave too much respect and we didn't compete in the way of Stanford player has to compete and that for me is just really really disappointing.

“Now we have a clear game plan, I mean now I have to listen to them cheering I don't like talking when I'm listening to people cheering. No it's just, just really disappointing so I just felt on the night we got what we deserved. I thought UCLA they finished some great chances which is always what's going to win a game but we gave them too many too much time on the ball.

“We didn't challenge. We didn't compete. And if we had just done that, they wouldn’t have had those chances and then it's a really tight game we absolutely could have been winning. So just very disappointing tonight but hopefully we take it absolutely fully on the chin and we learn from it. We live to fight another day. We got an exciting game to play against Cal next week and we have to respond, we have to learn, we have to grow, because congratulations to you UCLA on the night. As a Stanford coach that's not good enough. As simple as that.”

UCLA scored early as Jack Sarkos scored at 2:19, finding the bottom left of the goal off his right foot. Andre Ochoa and Jose Contell got credited with the assist. 1-0 lead for UCLA.

Jackson Kiil would get a shot at 10:45 for Stanford only for it to be blocked. This led to a corner kick at 10:49 for Stanford, but they weren’t able to capitalize. At 12:10, Zach Bohane fired a shot for Stanford, but his shot was off target.

Stanford continued to get good looks with corner kicks at 18:52 and 37:49. At 37:41, Duncan Jarvie had a shot that was saved by Sam Joseph at the top center of the net. The Cardinal just weren’t able to score. During this same stretch of time, Jose Contell would be called for a yellow card for unsporting.

At halftime, UCLA led 1-0. They had their early goal, but Stanford was making a push, coming close to evening up the match.

Early on in the second half, UCLA buried Stanford as Contell had his two goals at 47:55 and 52:18. The first landed in the top right of the goal while the second one landed in the bottom right of the goal. Tommy Silva was credited with the assist on the first one. It was now a 3-0 lead for UCLA.

Stanford would eventually find the back of the net at 78:04 as Noah Adnan scored amidst a sea of red, black, yellow, and blue. The ball went into the bottom right of the goal off his right foot. Prior to Adnan scoring, UCLA picked up four more yellow cards, so the refs were in quite the festive mood. Whatever UCLA was doing was not making them happy.

Stanford would try to tack on another goal and make it a one score game, but they weren’t able to do so. In the end, UCLA walked out with a 3-1 win.

For Stanford, this is a stinging loss. They probably fall out of the top 25 as a result, putting a ton of pressure on their season finale next weekend against Cal. They’re really going to want to win that one. Stanford was actually doing a good job of creating chances on offense. The problem was their defense in the back was far too soft.

“No I mean look, on the night look they had a couple of chances and scored and we had I don't know how many times we had the ball in the box where it could have easily been a goal,” Gunn said. “I mean on Thursday night everything went in. Tonight it didn't and so as disappointed I am of how we defended, we still created plenty of chances to win a soccer game and that's where we have to learn our lesson.

“We have to be tighter at the back and then the other team that they're not defending a lead, then they’re a little bit more open, they got one less player defensively, and those chances would have gone in. Absolutely. So we created enough chances. There's no question about that. We could have finished chances. We could have finished way more chances tonight. We didn't tonight, but that that's not the concern tonight, the concern is we weren't robust enough for the beginning of the game.”

As for UCLA, just a huge win. This definitely boosts their NCAA tournament odds. I’m not sure where those are right now, but this has to help them out significantly as they came into the match unranked. UCLA outplayed Stanford from start to finish and deserved to win.

Up next for Stanford is their home match against Cal. That will be on Saturday, November 11th at 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Washington.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com