On Thursday, #19 Stanford men’s soccer defeated San Diego State at home by a final score of 5-0. Zach Bohane (2), Shane de Flores, Fletcher Bank, and Duncan Jarvie scored for the Cardinal while Rowan Schnebly (2 saves) was the winning goalkeeper, playing 77:51 while Jack Morris played the final 12:09. Stanford improves to 8-2-5 overall and 2-1-5 in the Pac-12 while San Diego State falls to 6-5-5 overall and 0-5-3 in the Pac-12.

“It was a crazy game,” Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn said after the match. “We gave away a great chance after the first minute and Rowan came up with a huge save and San Diego State had a couple other good chances at the beginning of the game, which were really frightening for us. But we managed to keep the ball out and then just tonight, we were just clinical. It wasn’t as if we were completely on top in the game, but when we got chances, we took them and so some great chances, some great finishes, and so on other nights you talk about how well you played and you couldn’t find a way through them and tonight it wasn’t that we were completely on top, but we were just clinical with our finishes.

“And as a result, we’re out in front against a very very good team that were always going to be dangerous, but once you’re three-nil up, you’re in a pretty solid position and then just very happy that in the second half we didn’t take the foot off the gas. We kept playing and managed to score some other goals.”

The match got off to a wild start as San Diego State had a couple of chances to score within the first couple of minutes. Bohane actually had a free kick for Stanford at 0:22, but that didn’t lead to a goal. At 1:43 and 1:57, Terence Okoeguale had back-to-back shots for the Aztecs, forcing Schnebly to get a clutch save for the Cardinal after the first shot. The second shot was blocked. San Diego State then had corner kicks at 2:03 and 2:30 but wasn’t able to find the back of the net.

Soon, Stanford would go on the offensive following a throw in at 5:58. Off of that throw in, Shane de Flores would score for the Cardinal as he found the bottom right of the goal off his right foot. Bohane and Bank both got credited with the assist. 1-0 lead for the Cardinal.

San Diego State would respond with more aggression as Okoeguale had another shot at 11:35 to the bottom left of the net that was saved by Schnebly. At 16:12. Reid Sproat fired a shot for San Diego State that was off target. While they hadn’t scored, the Aztecs certainly were putting the pressure on the Cardinal.

In the next couple of minutes, Bohane caught fire: Scoring a goal at 18:13 as he found the bottom right of the goal off his right foot and then scoring again at 19:23 as he found the bottom right of the goal off his right foot again, this time assisted by Shane de Flores and Will Reilly. It was now a 3-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, he’s doing fantastic,” Gunn said of Bohane. “I mean his finishing has been absolutely clinical and so just really pleased with how he’s burying his chances. And then Shane obviously scored a great finish at the beginning of the game as well and so all in all I mean, you cannot complain when you have a shutout and you have multiple goal scorers. And so, very excited about the result and very pleased with the overall performance. I think if we took away the first ten minutes of their chances, it’s a very complete performance all-around.”

“The first one the assist was, just got lucky, the ball popped out and then honestly I overhit the cross but Fletch kept it alive and set Shane in his finish,” Bohane recalled. “And then the other two, the first goal was just a long throw from Palmer and he just hucked it in there and I got the second touch and it just went in the back of the net and the third one was just a good team goal and Shane cooked his guy and cut it back for an easy finish.”

In between his two goals, Bohane picked up a yellow card at 19:21. Things were getting a little chippy out there, but Bohane is fine with that. He likes matches that are physical and gritty.

“I think we love’em,” Bohane said of physical matches. “We love being in the fight. But, it’s just annoying when they keep coming at you. But, we did well to respond and I mean, we always win these physical fights. So we know what’s coming.”

Stanford would later get corner kicks at 25:30, 31:44, and 32:35, but wasn’t able to score. San Diego State also got a corner kick at 33:30 but wasn’t able to score off of that. Stanford would not score the rest of the half, keeping it a 3-0 lead for them at halftime.

The second half got off to a chippy start as San Diego State got called for yellow cards at 50:28 (Beto Apolinar) and 53:39 (Rommee Jaridly). Amid all this chippy play, Stanford wouldn’t get a corner kick until 66:36. They wouldn’t score off that kick, but later got a second corner kick of the half at 70:07. They wouldn’t score off that kick, either but they were starting to apply the pressure.

At 73:16, Fletcher Bank found the top center of the goal off his right foot thanks to an assist from Mark Fisher. It was now a 4-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“Well, we always know there’s something to improve,” Bohane said of staying sharp in the second half. “I think at the halftime talk we knew there was stuff that wasn’t good enough and we were talking about how we don’t wanna come out flat footed and just kinda defend the rest of the half. So we knew we had to put some in the back of the net. So, it was kind of our mentality.”

Rather than back off and take their foot off the gas, Stanford kept coming and at 77:51, Duncan Jarvie found the back of the net by pinning one in the top right of the goal off his right foot. It was now a 5-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“It’s tough because you saw in the second half San Diego State settled the ball and got passing really well and we had to defend,” Gunn said of not taking their foot off the gas. “But the good thing was, I thought in the second half, we were much more assured with their defending and I thought we were very solid. And so, I think those moments, especially when you play a two game weekend, it’s easy for players in a game to start trying to rest a little bit, but you can’t do that at this level. If you’re not all out. If you’re not sharp, you’re going to get punished and so very pleased with how we saw out the game in the second half with pretty good, composed way without too much excitement for our opponents.”

In the end, 5-0 would be the final score as Stanford got a much needed and convincing victory. San Diego State battled hard and actually gave them a bit of a scare in the very beginning. But after weathering that storm, it was all Cardinal the rest of the way.

“It was a much needed win,” Bohane said. “Of course we came off two ties in the past two games, so with three games left we needed some good results to put us in the tournament and obviously keep us in the contention for the Pac-12. So yeah, it was a big win.”

Given the recent slew of ties and low scoring matches they’ve had, to come out on fire and win a match in this fashion feels good for Stanford. They felt like they needed this one. Especially since their previous meeting with San Diego State was a 0-0 draw on the road.

“We put the ball in the net,” Gunn joked about what the difference was from their first meeting with the Aztecs. “No, it was just, the big difference I think was just that when we had those half chances, we took them. It was I think in the game away, the purists would say we played much better because we were beautiful on the ball and we passed and moved the ball, but we just didn’t quite create open chances. I think tonight it wasn’t as easy for us on the ball, but when we got the chances, we were clinical.”

“Well the first time we played these guys it was a 0-0 tie,” Bohane said. “So, we knew we had to get goals and I mean, five is definitely what we needed and what we’ve been working on all week in training. So, it was a big deal for us.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match on Sunday against UCLA. That will begin at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio.

“Everyone’s in it together,” Bohane said of finishing the regular season strong. “The older guys are leading us really well and the younger guys are all bought in. So, everyone’s ready for this step into the postseason. So we gotta keep grinding.”

