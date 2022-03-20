Recap: #11 Stanford loses another heartbreaker at #16 Arizona

On Sunday, #11 Stanford baseball fell to #16 Arizona on the road by a final score of 6-5. Holden Christian (2-1) picked up the win for Arizona while Joey Dixon (1-1) was awarded the loss for Stanford. Arizona improves to 15-4 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 9-7 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12.

Stanford got off to a strong start in this game, scoring two runs in the top of the 1st inning. Center fielder Brock Jones got things going with a double hitting lead off and advanced to third base after 3rd baseman Drew Bowser grounded out to second base. Designated hitter Brett Barrera hit a single to drive in Jones to make it a 1-0 Stanford lead after which it became a 2-0 lead after 1st baseman Carter Graham hit a double to drive in Barrera. Catcher Kody Huff would then fly out to center field for the second out after which right fielder Braden Montgomery struck out swinging to end the top of the inning.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Arizona struck back with a run of their own. Short stop Nik McClaughry singled through the right side to get things going for the Wildcats. McClaughry would then advance to third base thanks to a throwing error during catcher Daniel Susac’s at-bat. Susac would get walked putting a man on first and third. Then, right fielder Tanner O’Tremba flied out to center field, driving in McClaughry. Left fielder Chase Davis would fly out to left field before designated hitter Tony Bullard popped out to first base to end the inning. 2-1 Stanford lead after the 1st inning.

In the next five innings, neither team would score. Stanford did have a couple of innings in which they had guys in scoring position, but they weren’t able to capitalize. In the top of the 7th inning, Stanford would add another run to go up 3-1. Left fielder Eddie Park reached first base on a fielding error and made Arizona pay. 2nd baseman Tommy Troy would reach first base thanks to a throwing error while Park advanced to third. Thanks to short stop Adam Crampton hitting a fly out to center field, Park would score an unearned run. Troy would get caught stealing and after Jones got walked, Bowser struck out swinging to end the top of the inning.

The bottom of the 7th was pretty uneventful as Quinn Mathews continued to bring the heat for the Cardinal. He got one strike out and forced a double play to end the inning.

Stanford would add two more runs in the top of the 8th thanks to a pair of solo home runs from Graham and Montgomery. It was now a 5-1 Stanford lead. Things were looking good for the Cardinal.

In the bottom of the 8th, the wheels would totally come off for the Cardinal as the Wildcats scored five runs. Davis would hit a three-run homer off Mathews bringing in O’Tremba and Susac. After that, they’d add two more runs as 2nd baseman Tyler Casagrande singled to right field to drive in Kyle Casper after which 3rd baseman Garen Caulfield flight out to center field to drive in Mac Bingham. McClaughry flied out to center field to end the inning, but the damage had been fierce. Arizona was now up 6-5 after being down 5-1. During the bottom of the 8th, Stanford tried different pitchers after taking out Mathews: Tommy O’Rourke, Joey Dixon, and Ty Uber. While all of those guys could sing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” as it was the home run by Mathews that got Arizona blazing, none of them were able to put it out, either.

In the end, Arizona walked out with a 6-5 win as Stanford was unable to score in the top of the 9th inning. For Arizona, this was another incredible late rally. They’re showing this weekend why they’re ranked as high as they are. As for Stanford, this was another late collapse. They had this one even more in the bag than the game before and still weren’t able to close it out. The offense was fine. It was the pitching and defense that once again let them down.

At this point, Stanford just has to make sure they don’t get swept. If they can find a way to get a win on Monday, they’ll at least head back to The Farm with at least a bit of momentum and an ability to tell themselves that in truth, they should have won two or all three of these games.

Monday’s game will be at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks. Drew Dowd (3-0) is the projected starter for the Cardinal.

