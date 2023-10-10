On Monday, #10 Stanford men’s soccer defeated Santa Clara 2-0 in a home match at Cagan Stadium. Stanford senior midfielder Layton Purchase (50:52) and sophomore midfielder Fletcher Bank (56:06) scored for the Cardinal while redshirt freshman goalkeeper Rowan Schnebly (2 saves) got the win in the net, playing all 90 minutes. Eduardo Marin (3 saves & 2 goals allowed) was the losing goalkeeper for Santa Clara, playing 62:32 of the match while Felix Schaefer played the rest (3 saves). Stanford improves to 6-1-3 overall while Santa Clara falls to 4-6-2 overall.

“Just an excellent performance from start to finish,” Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn said after the match. “I felt that we were composed on the ball and we were always looking to score goals and in the first half I thought we played really well. Had some great chances, had a save penalty, we really looked like we were good for a goal, and we weren’t given up many chances at all.

“So second half it was let’s keep going, let’s not get frustrated, let’s keep doing the same things we’re doing and I really felt we did that and thoroughly deserved the goals and a good shut out for our defenders. I thought they played well and then a good attacking performance. So, pleased all around.”

Stanford did not score until the second half, which means it was tied 0-0 at halftime. That said, Stanford had plenty of chances to score in the first half with corner kicks at 11:22, 17:45, 18:22, 24:17, and 32:28. Right before the corner kick at 24:17, Stanford had a penalty kick at 24:16. Will Reilly aimed for the bottom right of the net, but Schaefer got the save.

To Santa Clara’s credit, they were doing a good job of keeping the Cardinal out of the net. The problem for Santa Clara was they weren’t creating much chances for themselves as they had zero corner kicks in the half. Stanford at least was applying pressure and that seemed to give them confidence that things would go their way in the second half.

“Yeah, I felt like we were playing well, we had some good moments but we just weren’t putting it all together,” Bank said of what the message as at halftime. “And I think he [coach] just really told us that this is a do or die game. We were talking about it even leading up to this week. We need this game to qualify for the tournament. We need it as a steppingstone for Pac-12 next week. And so he’s a great motivator in the locker room and he was kinda just reiterating that and really just finishing it off and getting us a goal and getting out of this game with a win.”

Stanford went to work early on in the second half with corner kicks at 49:47 and 50:12. At 50:52, Stanford scored their first goal of the match as Layton Purchase found the bottom right of the goal off his right foot courtesy of an assist from Noah Adnan and Fletcher Bank. It was Purchase’s first goal of the season.

At 53:09, Santa Clara’s Noah Bohane got called for a yellow card. Bohane is the older brother of Stanford sophomore midfielder Zach Bohane, so there was some family feuding happening out on the pitch.

“Yeah, Zach’s brother, he definitely sprinted harder to make sure he kicked his brother,” Gunn said with a laugh. “And so, I don’t think it was a bad challenge. It was definitely one I’m going to get you challenges that probably happened in the backyard a hundred times already.”

At 56:06, Stanford scored their second goal of the match as Fletcher Bank had a really pretty breakaway goal that found the bottom right of the goal off his left foot. Bank appeared to be on the outer edge of the penalty box when he struck the ball. Shane de Flores and Zach Bohane got credited with the assist. Just like Purchase, this was Bank’s first goal of the season. Unlike Purchase, Bank took the liberty to do a Lambeau Leap of sorts into the stands. It was now a 2-0 lead for the Cardinal.

“Yeah, we’ve been talking in practice just trying to play vertical,” Bank said of his goal. “And we won it off of second bounced ball and I was able to get it, Zach and then we kinda just flowed through the midfield, able to get it to Shane and I saw the run and he was able to find me and then I just thought about sliding it back post and it was open. So yeah, it was nice…Well I haven’t scored in a while. It’s been a drought. And then I was just so excited and I saw my mom there. She was sitting there and so I was like I’ll just go hug my mom! She’s done so much for me to like be here and be in this, just have this opportunity. So I was like you know what, I’ll go celebrate with her. Why not? Screw it. So yeah, I jumped over. But yeah, it was a little shaky, but it was fun.”

“Yeah, it’s always good,” Gunn said of seeing different players score. “You know, sometimes you become completely reliant on certain players. I think we’ll show that we’re very multi-faceted on any given day I think any player on the pitch can score for us, which is exciting. It means it’s going to be harder to defend us and so Fletcher’s been causing so much havoc and has created so many chances, it’s a great reward for all the work he’s done for other players. And also, that was a fantastic goal. We won the ball deep and was so incisive, we played really positively and just cut through them on the second goal. So, it was a fabulous goal to score.”

From there, Stanford would win 2-0. They had a few more corner kicks after that second goal and also outshot Santa Clara 22-5 over the course of the match. They just weren’t able to tack on a third goal. In the end, the victory is all that matters and to do so by more than one goal feels good. Mission accomplished.

“Yeah, when it’s still at nil-nil, anything can happen,” Gunn said. “And you can start to get frustrated and so I think it was a good reward for what we were doing. And so we put in a good delivery, we won the first ball and then we were there to finish it with the second touch and so we’ve talked a lot about being first in the box and how important that is and can we then be second in the box as well and so we’ve talked about it all week and some of the players did it. And so, well played to them.”

“Yeah, it definitely with the history of college soccer, Santa Clara’s always been a top team for the women’s and the men’s, being so close we play them every year in the spring, play them usually in season, so I definitely think there’s some rivalry to it,” Bank said of beating the Broncos. “They’re coming off a big win versus Portland, top ten team. So we knew coming into it, it could be a big game. I think the local rivalry was kinda cool tonight.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match against San Francisco on Thursday. That will begin at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

