On Friday, (1) Stanford women’s volleyball defeated (16) Fresno State 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-15) in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament. Stanford redshirt senior outside hitter Caitie Baird led the way for the Cardinal with 15 kills and nine digs while fifth year opposite Kendall Kipp and sophomore outside hitter Elia Rubin each had nine kills. Stanford senior libero Elena Oglivie had 18 digs while junior setter Kami Miner had 39 assists. Addison Haluska and Ella Rud each had seven kills for Fresno State.

“First, just congratulations to Fresno on a great year,” Stanford head coach Kevin Hambly said after the match. “I’m not surprised by this by any means because I’ve known the Rosens for a long time and it’s cool to see Leisa in charge of the program. I’m not gonna say who did a better job coaching their teams between Mark and Leisa.

“But those guys I’ve known for over twenty years now and it was great to see them compete and the way they fought and I thought the came prepared and they tested us in a really nice way and it was fun to see them make their run at the end of the year. What a tough group of players they are and excited to see what they do with that program moving forward.

“I think for us it took a little while to get kinda going a little offensively. Like a little nerves probably first match of, first match of the tournament is always tough. First set is incredibly tough to kinda find your rhythm. I thought we did a nice job of that at the very very end. Probably more as we got in the second and third set and then we settled in and played Stanford volleyball and I like how aggressive we were, I like how committed we were to playing defense and I think it was a nice win and you get a chance to win 3-0 and get out, that’s a big deal at this time of the year. So, we feel pretty fortunate to do that and feel like we did a nice job of earning that.”

The opening set was a battle. Fresno State came in with a lot of energy and really made Stanford work. After a kill by Rubin, Stanford led 5-3, but then Fresno State forced a couple of attack errors on Stanford to make it 5-5. It continued to be back and forth as it was tied 11-11 after Stanford’s Caitie Baird and Fresno State’s Kasey Purry traded kills. Purry putting the Bulldogs up by one and then Baird tying it back up.

After Grace Doyle got a kill to give the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead, Sami Francis responded for the Cardinal to make it 14-14. That sparked a 3-0 run for the Cardinal as Kipp had a service ace followed by a kill by Miner. It was now a 16-14 lead for Stanford. Rud then got a kill for Fresno State to make it 16-15 before Fresno State committed a service error followed by a kill from Kipp. Stanford now led 18-15.

After a kill by Kipp, Stanford led 21-19. It looked like the Cardinal were going to finally pull away. But then, Fresno State won two straight points to make it 21-21 as Doyle got a kill followed by an attack error from Kipp. It was once again all knotted up. However, Stanford then closed the door on Fresno State, winning the set 25-21 as they closed out the set on a 4-0 run. Rubin got back-to-back kills followed by back-to-back attack errors from Fresno State. The Cardinal now led 1-0.

The second set was tight early. It was tied 5-5 before Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 8-5 as Kipp and Baird added a kill while Fresno State had an attack error. After Fresno State’s Brooke Cowie got a service ace, it was an 8-7 lead for Stanford. But then, Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 11-7 as Fresno State had a service error while Caitie Baird and McKenna Vicini had kills. After a kill by Jenna Legault, Fresno State trailed 11-8. It looked like maybe the Bulldogs would find a way to get back in the set.

Unfortunately for Fresno State, Stanford put the clamps down on from there, winning 11 of the next 13 points to lead 22-10. From there, Stanford took the set 25-12 as Fresno State committed a service error and then attack error to close out the set. 2-0 lead for Stanford.

The third set was all Stanford. After leading 5-2, Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 8-2 as Fresno State committed a service error followed by kills from Rubin and Francis. It would then be a 13-6 lead for the Cardinal as Vicini and Baird got kills along with a service error by Fresno State that was part of a 3-0 run.

After a kill by Vicini, Stanford led 19-11. At this point, Stanford started emptying their bench. Julia Blyashov came in for the Cardinal as did Jordyn Harvey and Kelly Belardi. Blyashov actually was able to finish with three kills, helping the Cardinal finish off the Bulldogs 25-15 in the third and final set. It was a 3-0 sweep.

“It was nice,” Hambly said of getting some of his younger players in. “You don’t get that very often in the tournament. So, I try to take advantage of it. At least get them out there. It’s a different environment in the NCAA tournament. Feels different. Everything is, I think it’s a little weird. It takes a little bit, so I thought it was, I was hoping for the opportunity. I wasn’t sure about that as we got into it, I was like we weren’t planning on it, but then when the opportunity presented itself and we were executing at a high level, you know those guys have done a nice job in practice. I mean, Julia was killing us this week. Because she’s on the B-side playing against us and Jordyn is killing us every day in practice.

“So to give them a chance to show kinda what they have and you know next year, this one [Caitie] is not going to be here. So Julia is going to have to step up and play. You know, so I think for her to feel that is gonna be a big deal.”

For Stanford, this match went about as well as they could have hoped. The goal was to get a sweep and they got it. Fresno State played tough, but in the end, Stanford showed why they got a number one seed.

“It’s always great to get a first round sweep,” Baird said. “They were scrappy and they tested us at times. So, it was good to just stay together. Used what we did in practice this week to really put it to them a little bit. Just go for it.”

“Yeah, I think Caitie said it best,” Oglivie added. “I thought we had a really good week of practice and we were preparing really well. I thought we all really locked in and it’s tourney time and we all understand what that means and I think we have to take every game seriously, every point seriously, and I think we did that especially towards the end. So I’m proud of us for working hard and taking it to them.”

As for Fresno State, they had a great run through the Mountain West tournament to even get to this point. They appear to have a bright future.

Up next for Stanford is a home match against (8) Houston on Saturday. Houston is a top-25 team in the nation, ranked #24. So, they’re a major step up from Fresno State. Stanford saw them last year in the Sweet Sixteen. That match will begin at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and KZSU radio.

