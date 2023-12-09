On Thursday, (1) Stanford women’s volleyball defeated (5) Arizona State 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21) in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Elite Eight. Stanford fifth year opposite Kendall Kipp (23 kills & 10 digs), sophomore outside hitter Elia Rubin (19 kills & 15 digs), and redshirt senior outside hitter Caitie Baird (10 kills & 17 digs) had double-doubles for the Cardinal while junior setter Kami Miner had 53 assists. Marta Levinska (17 kills) and Geli Cyr (16 kills) were the top performers for the Sun Devils.

BOX SCORE: Arizona State at Stanford-Thursday, December 7th

“What an incredible day of volleyball it was,” Stanford head coach Kevin Hambly said after the match. “I mean, I think it started at 9 AM and then ends at, well it’s not a day, it’s two days of volleyball because we ended at midnight. I thought we got what we expected out of Arizona State. We knew that they were tough, we knew that they would have a good game plan against us, and they compete really hard and they got some great players and some nice leadership with their team and the match the way it went is not a surprise. I don’t think to any of us because they’re the team to beat us in conference and I thought we executed at a high level and put a lot of pressure on them from the service line and we did the things we needed to to win.

“I thought we’ve played better certainly, but I think we were gutsy and we fought really hard and that is every bit as important this time of year to play that way. So, congratulations to Arizona State. The turnaround that they had and what JJ has done if I had a vote, I’d say he’s national coach of the year…I just think the job he did with the turnaround from what they were was great and they made us better. I feel they made us better this year we played them and I can’t say that about every team. But I can definitely say it about that team.”

This match didn’t start until nearly 10:00 PM thanks to the Tennessee/Texas match going into five sets and having a series of delays. Texas pulled it out and will be the team who Stanford faces on Saturday night. Anyways, that had an effect on this match given the players were starting at a much later time of night than normal.

“I think we were just fired up for this match,” Kipp said of the late start. “It didn't take much to keep our energy up because we were excited to play. So we just tried to just keep staying focused on the game and locked in and not let the distractions creep in. But we were excited for sure.”

Arizona State seemed to take advantage of the delay and got out to a strong start in the opening set, leading 6-3 after going on a 4-0 run. Levinska already had a kill for the Sun Devils and was in a nice groove. After an attack error by Stanford, it was an 11-7 lead for Arizona State. Arizona had the early edge.

Stanford then went on a 4-0 run to tie it up 11-11 after a kill by Kipp. Arizona State would respond once more to go on a 4-0 run to lead 15-11 as Stanford had three attack errors followed by a service ace by Cyr. Stanford then went on a 5-0 run to lead 16-15 as Kipp had two kills during the run. The set was becoming a back and forth affair and would continue to be so as it would be tied 20-20 after Baird got a kill for Stanford after they committed a service error.

Arizona State then went on one final run to go up 24-20. Three of those points came off attack errors while Levinska also had a service ace. Stanford won a couple more points in the set, but Arizona State would end up winning 25-22 after Cyr got a kill to close the door. 1-0 lead for the Sun Devils.

“Well they had eight kills and we hit eight balls out of bounds,” Hambly said of the opening set. “So we scored as many points as they did in the match you know and I thought we just, I think we were a little anxious. Both teams were actually. I don't think in the first two sets either team was playing at the way that they normally play and if you look at the numbers I think they got better, we got better as it went along; it looked more like who we are; both of our teams. But yeah I think we've giving them eight points, it’s tough to win sets, you know. So I thought we’re getting the opportunities we wanted but we were just making some errors and weren’t taking care of the ball the way we needed to and we settled in and I thought we did a nice job after that.”

Stanford came out hot in the second set, leading 4-0 as Rubin got a kill while Baird got a service ace. After a kill by Kipp, Stanford led 6-4. It looked like they might take control of the set, but then Arizona State went on a 4-0 run to lead 8-6 as Levinska and Cyr got a couple of kills during the run. After back-to-back kills from Kipp and Baird, Stanford tied it up 10-10 before Levinska got a kill to give Arizona State an 11-10 lead.

Stanford then responded with a 4-0 run to make it 14-11 as Baird, Kipp, and Rubin each got kills plus an attack error by Arizona State. After a kill by Rubin, Stanford led 16-13. It looked like Stanford might finally pull away with the set. But then, Arizona State went on a 3-0 run to make it 16-16 as Roberta Rabelo got a kill followed by back-to-back kills by Levinska. Both teams then traded points as it remained tied 18-18.

Stanford finally broke through by going on a 3-0 run to go up 21-18 as Kipp got a kill while Miner got a service ace. Arizona State also had an attack error. Arizona State won two straight points to make it 21-20 before Stanford responded with two straight points of their own to make it 23-20. After a kill by Shannon Shields, it was 23-21. The Sun Devils were hoping to tie it up once more. From there, Stanford won two straight points to take the set 25-21 as Arizona State committed a service error followed by a kill by Sami Francis. It was now tied 1-1.

In the third set, Stanford jumped out to an early 4-2 lead following a kill by Kipp. Arizona State then responded with a 4-0 run to take a 6-4 lead as Levinska had a pair of kills. After Miner and Cyr traded kills, it was tied up 10-10. Stanford then went up 12-10 as Kipp and Rubin had back-to-back kills. After a kill by Rabelo made it 12-11, Stanford went on a 3-0 run to lead 15-11 as Rubin had a couple kills while Francis added one.

Following a kill by Kipp, Stanford led 16-12. Arizona State then went on a 3-0 run to get within one point as it was 16-15. Maddie McLaughlin and Levinska got kills during that run. A bit later on, it would be a 21-19 lead for Stanford after Baird and Levinska traded kills. Stanford then went on a 3-0 run to lead 24-19 as Arizona State committed three straight errors. Kipp would commit an attack error to make it 24-20 before Rubin got a kill to end the set 25-20. It was now a 2-1 lead for the Cardinal.

In the fourth set, Stanford jumped out to an early 5-2 lead following a kill by Rubin. Arizona State would respond as it would be a 9-8 lead for Stanford after Baird and Rabelo traded kills. Kipp then got a kill followed by a service ace by Baird. It was now an 11-8 lead for Stanford. A bit later on, it would be a 13-12 lead for Stanford as Cyr got back-to-back kills. The Sun Devils were not going away.

Then, Stanford went on a 4-0 run to lead 17-12 as Rubin got a kill during that stretch. A bit later on, Stanford led 23-16 after a 3-0 run. At this point, it was clear that Stanford was going to pull through. Arizona State was able to go on a 5-0 run to make it 23-21, but Stanford as expected closed the door for good following a Sun Devil service error and a service ace by Kipp. 25-21 Stanford took the set to win the match 3-1.

For Stanford, they did what they were supposed to do. Arizona State battled hard and made it competitive, but as I predicted, Stanford pulled it out in four sets. The Cardinal are the better team and it showed over the course of the match. The crowd at Maples Pavilion was also really strong, giving them an extra boost.

“I think we talked a lot about kind of just we're prepared for this moment,” Miner said. “And the deeper you get into the tournament the more pressure there is for sure, but just kind of leaning on each other and especially in those pressure felt moments and just knowing that we can rely on our game plan and we'll be just fine. So I think that was a big thing that we talked about.”

“Yeah I think tactically there are a few things with the game plan that we probably could have executed a little bit better but that's part of the game,” Kipp added. “They're like a good team and we're trying to stop them and you're not going to be perfect but I do think we did a really good job just staying the aggressors the whole time. We kept talking about that and doing a better job responding when they would score points. We were able to turn it around.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match on Saturday at 7:00 PM PT against Texas in the Elite Eight. The winner will go to the Final Four. That will air on ESPNU.

“I mean they're one of the better teams, they're one of the best teams in the country,” Hambly said of Texas. “They have been all year. I thought we had a really tough match at their place and they have some tremendous athletes that are gonna make some plays and they’re used to being in this moment. You know, a lot of those guys have been in this moment and have played in elite eights and have played in final fours and so you know they're going to be prepared. They have a great coaching staff and it's going to be a battle like it was tonight. I think it's going to be it's gonna be it's gonna be a fight you know and I'm looking forward to seeing all these matches because I think all four of the matches on Saturday are going to be just absolute wars. That's going to be a blast to be a part of it.”

Note: In the arena after the match, they said the match would start at 6:00 PM. I communicated this on social media. The time has indeed been pushed back to 7:00 PM PT. TV is gonna do what TV is gonna do.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com