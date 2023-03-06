On Friday, #1 Stanford women’s basketball fell to #5 UCLA in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament by a final score of 69-65. UCLA freshman guard Kiki Rice led the way for the Bruins with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists while forward Emily Bessoir (14 points & 6 rebounds), guard Charisma Osborne (13 points), and guard Gina Conti (11 points) also scored in double figures. Stanford junior forward Cameron Brink was the top performer for the Cardinal with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks while senior guard Haley Jones had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

BOX SCORE: #1 Stanford vs. #5 UCLA-Pac-12 Tournament

Quotes: Stanford

“We really just didn't do what we needed to do in the second half,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “I thought we had a really good first half. But compliment UCLA. They stepped up big. They were aggressive. They got on the boards. We had opportunities down the stretch and just didn't come up with the ball. Gave up too many threes and sent them to the free-throw line too much.

“I thought we had a lot of different people help us. Agnes had, I thought Agnes played really well, helped us a lot. She's aggressive. She hit some big shots for us. Haley had, I thought Haley was carrying us a lot of the game. Talana did some really nice things for us. Cam inside in the first half did a great job. Fran had some big plays for us. But just overall we just, we lost our momentum going into the second half and it was very disappointing.”

Stanford got off to a strong start in this game, leading 9-2 with 7:09 to go in the 1st quarter after Haley Jones made a pullup jumper. Stanford would continue to finish the quarter strong, leading 17-8 at the end. Brink and Jones each had 4 points while Talana Lepolo had 3 points, having made a 3-pointer in the early part of the quarter.

Stanford continued to stay in front, leading 27-17 with 4:54 to go in the 2nd quarter after Brink made a layup off a UCLA turnover. She was up to 8 points, finding a nice rhythm early. UCLA was not having the kind of start that they were hoping to have.

At halftime, Stanford led 35-22. Brink was up to 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 block while Jones had 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. The two of them were having a solid half. Especially Brink. As for UCLA, Rice was leading them with 9 points on 3-8 shooting from the field and 3-3 shooting from the foul line. She was doing her part to keep the Bruins within striking distance of the Cardinal.

With 4:24 to go in the 3rd quarter, it was a 46-31 lead for Stanford after Jones knocked down a pair of free throws. She was up to 11 points. Stanford was sitting pretty while UCLA was doing everything they could to not fall too far behind.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, it was a 50-40 lead for Stanford as UCLA closed the quarter on a 9-4 run. Rice had a quiet 3rd quarter as she had just two points at the foul line, which were the final points UCLA scored in the quarter. Emily Bessoir and Londynn Jones each had 5 points in the quarter for the Bruins and were really key in helping them close the gap.

In the 4th quarter, UCLA really went to work. After a huge 3-pointer from Conti, it was now a 56-54 lead for Stanford with 5:40 to go. UCLA was on the verge of taking the lead. With 2:31 to go, Conti went 2-2 at the foul line to make it a 59-58 game and then after an offensive foul called on Jones, UCLA got the ball back after which Rice made a pullup jumper to make it a 60-59 lead for the Bruins with 2:07 to go.

Brink would then commit a bad pass out of bounds as she was trying to find Jones inside. On the next UCLA possession, Osborne made a jumper. It was now a 62-59 lead for UCLA with 1:22 to go. Agnes Emma-Nnopu then made a huge baseline layup inside for Stanford, making it a 62-61 game with 52 seconds to go.

Kiki Rice would then go for a layup inside for UCLA and get blocked by Brooke Demetre, keeping the ball with UCLA under their own basket with 36 seconds to go. The officials went to review the call and the ball stayed with UCLA even though the commentators thought it went off Rice after they looked at it. From my vantage point, it looked like Rice was the last to touch the ball, but I can see why the officials didn’t overturn it. It was close enough that not overturning it was probably the right decision.

UCLA would then try to inbound it, but decided to call for time as Rice was unable to inbound it. Out of the timeout, UCLA inbounded the ball into Bessoir, who missed a close shot inside leading to a tie up with Cameron Brink and Lina Sontag with 32 seconds to go. Possession arrow stayed with UCLA. The Bruins caught a break there. Had Haley Jones boxed out Sontag instead of tried to call for time, Brink likely would have secured the possession. Jones then fouled Rice at midcourt, sending Rice to the foul line for two foul shots. Rice made both shots, making it a 64-61 lead for the Bruins with 27 seconds to go. Inbounding the ball from halfcourt, Stanford would get the ball into Brink who was fouled with 23 seconds to go and went to the foul line, making both of her foul shots. 64-63 lead for UCLA.

“Well, Kiki had a great game,” VanDerveer said of Rice. “She hit her shot. She did a great job at the free-throw line. They have some young players. She had a great game. Congratulations to her and her team.”

Rice would then go to the foul line and go 1-2 at the foul line, leading to an offensive rebound by Osborne, who would then make both of her foul shots. 67-63 lead for UCLA with 15 seconds to go. Lepolo would then respond for Stanford with a layup with 8 seconds to go. UCLA now had a 67-65 lead.

UCLA would then inbound the ball into Rice, who lost control of the ball in the backcourt and appeared to commit a carry. The Stanford bench was rather animated as the perceived carry happened right in front of them, but alas, the officials didn’t appear to get a good enough look, instead calling a foul on Indya Nivar. Rice would then make both of her foul shots, making It 69-65 with 5 seconds to go. Stanford would not score on their next possession, making 69-65 the final score.

For UCLA, this was a huge win for them. They advanced to the Pac-12 Tournament championship game as a result. They ended up losing to Washington State by four points (65-61), which means the Cougars get the Pac-12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. While they didn’t win the entire tournament, knocking off Stanford should give their NCAA Tournament resume a nice boost. All in all, this was a good tournament for them.

As for Stanford, this is a real bummer since they were expecting to win the Pac-12 Tournament. They were the odds on favorite to win the tournament and they didn’t deliver the goods. While UCLA did get the bounces to go their way at the end, Stanford has nobody to blame for this loss but themselves. UCLA came up more clutch in crunch time.

“We had defensive breakdowns, we missed shots, they missed shots, they made some, we made some,” Jones said. “I think it was really just they played more aggressive than we did and they jumped on us and I don't think we ever really bounced back from that. We were outscored in both quarters in that second half, which is disappointing.

“So, yeah, I think that there's a lot to grow from. By no means are we hanging our heads after this game. UCLA played a great game. Hats off to them. For us I think we have to get back at it this week at practice, watch the film, which is going to be tough, and prepare for the NCAA tournament. Yeah, the second half I think they were just more aggressive and we just weren't making adjustments defensively.”

The one silver lining for Stanford is they did defeat UCLA twice in the regular season and it’s tough to beat a good team three times in a row. That’s why in baseball, you rarely see ranked teams get swept. Plus, ESPN’s Charlie Creme, as of 6:30 PM PT on Sunday, March 5th, still has Stanford has getting a #1 seed in one of the two Seattle regions. I for sure thought this loss would knock them off the #1 seed line, but if Creme has them as a #1 seed, then there must be good odds they still get such a seed.

“I think, like Tara was saying, like the competitiveness, teams like UCLA, Oregon, Utah, they're all NCAA teams and going against them every week is like practice in regard to heading to the tournament,” Emma-Nnopu said of how they’re assessing their Pac-12 Tournament performance. “So, yeah, we didn't get the nets that we wanted here, but there's still nets to cut down in the NCAA tournament.”

On that note, up next for Stanford is the NCAA Tournament. Selection Sunday is next week (March 12th), which is when Stanford will officially find out whether or not they’ll get a #1 seed or not. Once Stanford finds out their tournament fate, I’ll make sure to share my thoughts on the seeding, the bracket, and more!

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com