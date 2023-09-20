On Sunday, #1 Stanford men’s soccer fell to Oregon State in a home match by a final score of 2-1. Oregon State senior forward Logan Farrington scored both goals for the Beavers at the 20:59 and 80:06 marks while Stanford redshirt sophomore forward Jackson Kiil scored for the Cardinal at the 29:33 mark. Oregon State sophomore Luis Castillo was the winning goalkeeper for the Beavers while Stanford redshirt sophomore Jack Morris was the losing goalkeeper for the Cardinal. Oregon State improves to 4-2-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the Pac-12 while Stanford falls to 4-1-1.

BOX SCORE: Oregon State at Stanford-Sunday, September 17th

“Just a really disappointing loss,” Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn said after the match. “And overall a disappointing performance. We just didn’t execute today. We didn’t pass the ball well enough; we just didn’t connect in the fluent way that we normally do. And that stooped us from being as good attacking-wise today and then the bottom line, the whole game was decided by one player. Their Logan Farrington, he completely, absolutely hands down, single-handedly won them the game. And so we can’t really complain. We completely got what we deserved today. It was a tough, close game. But, that player executed. Ours didn’t. It’s as simple as that, really.”

The match got off to a slow start as neither team had a corner kick within the first 20 minutes. Stanford midfielder Fletcher Bank was called for a foul at the 4:17 mark while Logan Farrington was called for a foul at the 6:11 mark, returning the favor to the Cardinal. Farrington was active early, getting shots at the 14:04 and 16:51 mark that were saved by Morris. Stanford senior defender Noah Adnan was called for a foul against Farrington at the 17:35 mark, but Oregon State wasn’t able to capitalize.

Shortly thereafter, Farrington was able to score for Oregon State at the 20:59 mark as he found the bottom right of the goal off his right foot thanks to an assist by Tomas Bedouret. It was now a 1-0 lead for the Beavers.

Stanford then went on the attack as they got corner kicks at the 21:36, 22:43, 27:34, 28:17, and 28:55 marks. Shortly after the corner kick at the 28:55 mark, Stanford was able to tie things up as Jackson Kiil was able to find the top right of the goal off his right foot courtesy of an assist from Fletcher Bank and Shane de Flores.

The rest of the half was pretty choppy as both teams combined for seven fouls the rest of the half. Stanford did get a corner kick at the 38:00 mark but wasn’t able to capitalize. 1-1 was the score at halftime.

The second half continued to be choppy as Oregon State was called for two fouls at the 50:05 and 51:00 mark while Stanford was called for fouls at the 51:15, 52:02, and 52:52 marks. The foul at 52:52 resulted in a yellow card against Stanford redshirt freshman defender Dylan Hooper.

Oregon State would soon resume their pressure by getting corner kicks at 59:04, 61:17, and 62:13. At 71:05, Bedouret was called for a yellow card after fouling Stanford midfielder Connor Evans, evening up the score on that front.

At 76:54, Oregon State had a corner kick as they resumed more pressure and while at 78:57, Stanford midfielder Mark Fisher had a shot attempt that was off target. At 80:06, Farrington scored again for the Beavers, finding the bottom right of the goal. Fran Cortijo was credited with the assist. It was now a 2-1 lead for the Beavers.

From there, Oregon State would win 2-1. Shane de Flores had a shot for Stanford at the 82:18 mark that was saved by Castillo while at the 85:22 mark, Kiil had a shot that was off target. Stanford made a couple attempts late to even it up, but it wasn’t enough.

Touching quickly on what this means for Oregon State, this is a huge match. Stanford was ranked #1 in the nation coming in and so to defeat them on the road is big. This has to give Oregon State tremendous confidence and also earn them some ranking points.

Going back to Stanford, this loss really hurts. Gunn was clearly disappointed in his team and knows they are capable of playing much better. Losing to an unranked team at home when you are ranked #1 is not acceptable. Gunn has to hope that this match will serve as a wakeup call for them.

“All parts of the game,” Gunn said of what his team most needs to improve upon. “We were just sloppy today. At defending, it wasn’t assertive enough, clearances were really poor, and our passing was poor. And we just weren’t as lively and so I think it was very out of character as a team and it’s something that hopefully it will be a slap in the face that wakes us up understanding that we have to be ready to compete and so we congratulate Oregon State, they absolutely deserved to win the game today and we absolutely deserved to come second today. So, I can’t really say much more than that really.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match against St. Mary’s. That will begin on Friday 7:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream-2.

“We just have to sharpen back up again,” Gunn said looking ahead to Friday. “We just have to get back to doing the simple parts of the game well again. We need to be better on the ball and we just need to be sharper and more assertive.”

