On Thursday, #1 Stanford men’s soccer faced off against Washington in a home match that resulted in a 1-1 draw. Stanford senior defender Noah Adnan (38:46) and Washington junior midfielder Chris Meyers (42:02) were the ones who scored goals for their respective teams while Stanford redshirt sophomore Jack Morris (1 save & 1 goal allowed) and Washington senior Sam Fowler (2 saves & 1 goal allowed) got the start at goalkeeper. Stanford is now 4-0-1 overall and 0-0-1 in the Pac-12 while Washington is 2-1-3 overall and 0-0-1 in the Pac-12.

“I think overall thoughts, I thought we started the game well,” Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn said after the match. “And I felt the first part of the first half, I was really pleased with how we played. I thought we were crisp and I thought in a game that was always gonna be very very tough, I was happy that we were just on top. I thought we were the better team during that period.

“I felt we got a good goal after having a lot of goal-mouth action without great chances. We were in good position, but we didn’t quite have the quality, but we get a goal and then I just felt like we let them back into the game a little bit. And so, suddenly we’re now doing a bit more defending and we give away a free kick and then it’s a goal that I think we shouldn’t give away.”

The interesting part of this match is the fact that both goals were scored in the first half and within a short amount of time between each other. At the 10:48 mark, Stanford had a corner kick that resulted in a shot by Mark Fisher only for it to be blocked by Washington. At the 29:23 mark, Washington had a corner kick that resulted in a shot by Chris Meyers only for it to be blocked, too. Both teams were trying hard to find the back of the net but so far were unable to do so.

At the 35:45 mark, Washington forward Charlie Kosakoff was called for a yellow card. Shortly thereafter, Stanford got a corner kick at the 38:08 mark, which ultimately led to Noah Adnan’s goal, which found the top right of the goal. Will Reilly was credited with the assist. At this point, Stanford had the momentum and it looked like they had broken through a bit.

“Yeah, we were on the front foot, most of that first half and kept knocking on the door and then got a nice set piece, nice corner kick, great ball by Weilly [nickname], curl to the back post, was able to duck it home and celebrate in the corner,” Adnan said of his goal. “So, great ball by Weilly and great job by the team.”

However, that lead would be short-lived as Chris Meyers found the top left of the goal off his left foot for Washington at the 42:02 mark. It was now tied 1-1.

“I have no idea why we didn’t receive so many more free kicks from challenges,” Gunn said with bewilderment. “And then, they’re given a free kick and it’s a good strike. It’s a good direct shot. But, it’s just annoying because we shouldn’t even be giving away a free kick in that moment. So, I’m just frustrated at the refereeing in that moment. At that point in time, we were clearly on top and so, it was just really frustrating to give away a goal when we were in a tough game but doing really well. Just really changed the momentum. That was the biggest frustration with it really.”

The rest of the half would be uneventful as both teams headed into halftime knotted up at a goal apiece. After feeling like they were playing better, Stanford was not happy to be tied.

“And so, I was just really frustrated at halftime that I was so happy with how we played and I was frustrated that we had given up the lead in a game that we knew was gonna be tight,” Gunn admitted. “And then second half, I just thought it was a complete scrap. I felt that the late challenges that had happened all throughout the first half continued to happen, there’s lots of fouls. Lots of restarts. It’s scrappy, it’s chippy, and so it was just tough going in the second half and I felt that UW were happier in that scrappy ugly game and they were playing a little bit better than us in the second half and so in the end, I think a tie is a fair result.”

In the second half, Washington came out with tons of aggression, forcing corner kicks at the 45:33, 45:59, and 52:43 marks. They were unable to deliver the goods, but they were putting a lot of pressure on Stanford. At 57:46, Washington got yet another corner kick while Stanford was yet to have one in the half. Stanford’s first corner kick of the half came at the 66:43 mark as it finally looked like they might do something.

At 71:28 and 72:01, Washington was awarded a pair of free kicks, one of which came off a yellow card given to Noah Adnan. The Huskies were unable to capitalize, keeping it 1-1. At the 82:25 mark, Gabe Threadgold had a good opportunity to score for Washington, but his shot was off target, hitting the top of the goal and resulting in a goal kick by Jack Morris.

“Thankful it didn’t go in,” Adnan said of Threadgold’s shot on goal. “But they score, didn’t score, we’re just ready for the next play, whatever is gonna happen next moments. We just want to always attack what’s gonna happen next.”

The next corner kick wouldn’t come until 88:59 as Stanford was looking for one final chance to score. This came right after Christian Soto was given a yellow card for Washington at the 87:45 mark. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, they were not able to work the magic needed to score on the final corner kick of the match. 1-1 would be the final score. A draw in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

For Stanford, this is a disappointing result since they weren’t as aggressive as they should have been in the second half. Things really cooled off for them and in the end, they should be feeling lucky that Threadgold’s shot didn’t drop. Still, it’s a draw and they pick up a point in league play. So on those grounds things certainly could be worse.

“It’s bittersweet,” Adnan said of the result. “We definitely think we’re the better team. But we’re still pissed off for greatness. So, just overall you know, we’re just, some things we gotta improve on, get back to work with some great things that are on the pitch tonight. So, just looking to bounce back to Sunday.

“I don’t think there’s much we need to change. It’s just to see if we can execute our plan a little bit better. We did a good job tonight, but just seeing if we can find those moments to win those 50/50 battles, see if we can find that extra pass, little flair in the final third, just don’t give away some stupid fouls in our half, but other than that, we’re still looking good for Sunday.”

As for Washington, they should feel good about this match. They played the number one team in the nation to a draw on the road. If you are them, that’s an outcome you can be happy with. The only issue is they had a great chance to score in the second half and win the match and were not able to do so. Also, this is their third draw of the season. They need to figure out what needs to be done to turn some of these draws into victories. Draws can be nice, but wins are better.

Up next for Stanford is a home match against Oregon State on Sunday. That will begin at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, part of a doubleheader with #3 Stanford women’s soccer, who will be facing #12 Santa Clara at 6:00 PM PT. That match will also air on Pac-12 Networks.

“I think we were the slightly better team in the first half and I thought they were slightly better in the second half,” Gunn said. “In two very different ways. So overall, I’m pleased with how we went about it. Very frustrated with how the game got reffed and very frustrated how the game was kinda continued to draw. But at the same time, it’s a day when we weren’t quite as crisp with our finishing movements and we still come out in a game where we’ve tied a really tough team. So, we’ll take the first point in conference and get ready for Sunday. This is conference time and it’s just hey, we’re gonna be in fights, we’re gonna be in battles, and it’s just constantly keep growing, keep learning, keep getting more battle weary and just on to the next play every time.”

