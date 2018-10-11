How are things going with Stanford?

"It's perfect. I love it there. Since I committed we got a lot more commits and it's looking like a good class. We're looking to add more to it."

You guys just got Josh Pakola: "He committed way before I committed. He was probably the first commit there. He finally made it official."

What have the conversations been like between you and the other commits?"We talk about how good the class is and how we can't wait to get onto campus and get ready to ball out. We're going to keep this thing rolling. We're going to the national championship."

What do you see out of their defensive backs? What do you think you'll bring?

"Paulson, I can't wait to ball out with him. I feel like Paulson Adebo, No. 11, he's a beast, man. When I went up there to visit he hosted me. He took care of me. Seeing him ball out, and knowing this is his first year starting, it has given me a whole lot of confidence. I can't wait to get there and for him to mentor me."

Did (Notre Dame commit and Salim's teammate) Litchfield Ajavon have something to say about last week's game?

"Me and him, we weren't talking for a few days. He had a lot to say. I told him to just wait until I get there and until we actually play."

Are you going after anyone for Stanford?"Yeah, I think our main target right now is Elijah Higgins. He's a beast."

What do you think the chances are you get him?"I think they're high. We're definitely at the top of his list. We're building a relationship with him, all the commits. It's going to be a big deal. I think he liked a lot of what he saw from the Oregon game. It's going to be a close call but I hope we get him."

Next visit: January for "Big Visit"