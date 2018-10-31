Redshirt sophomore Jordan Fox has taken a greater role first with the injury to Casey Toohill and it has continued with Joey Alfieri going down for several weeks. Fox had three hurries of Washington State's Gardner Minshew and leads the team with 6.5 tackles for a loss.

How difficult was it to sack Gardner Minshew?

"Tell me about it. It took a lot of us to bring him down. Tried, tried, tried to get him down as much as possible. Try to make a play to impact the game as much as possible. But he was slippery."

Coach Shaw said he likes what he's seen from the outside guys in pass rush, especially having to step up when the presumed starters have gone down. How would you evaluate yourself and that outside group this season?

"We've been tenacious trying to get better each and every day. Like he tells us, make your (next) play better than the last one. Have that motor as outside guys to make the party in the backfield. Be excited to make a play back there. Make a sack and impact the game. That's been our mindset all year from the outside group."

When you watch Washington what's that challenge? It's obviously a different offensive system than Washington State.

"(Jake Browning) is another quarterback who likes to be mobile. He escapes pressure really well. He scrambles and looks to see his receivers downfield. It's another chance to make great angles toward the quarterback. It's the same kind of system that they're throwing ball with short passes to get the ball out to the wide receivers. We'll have opportunities to pass rush and we need to capitalize on them."

What have your teammates told you about playing in Seattle?

"They told me it's the best atmosphere to play in. It's the loudest place. It was unbelievable the last time. I'm excited for the atmosphere and being in that stadium."

Casey Toohill said he's not letting anyone sign his arm cast. Are you one of the guys who has tried?

"I definitely tried. Our whole room, Coach Anderson has tried to sign it, but he's like, 'Nah, nobody is touching it.'"

His explanation was he wants it off as soon as possible so no one is signing it. You see him playing when he's not 100 percent, but what does he bring to the field?

"He's a leader in our room. A lot of guys look up to him in the weight room, on the field and teaching us knowledge of the game. He's definitely a leader in our room and sets the standard of how to play outside linebacker. We respect him and he helps us. He shows his passion on the field flying around through injury. He wants to get back with the team."

How do you think the defense played against Washington State?

"After looking at the film, Coach Anderson talked to us (and said) it was one of our best games execution-wise as a whole defense with pick-ups and stuff. But there were definitely plays that could have been made in terms of impacting the game, big momentum-shifters in the game, missed tackles before the end of the half to let them make a field goal. There were certain plays in the game we could have made. With execution he was very pleased but the missed tackles we have to clean up."

Coach Anderson tends to be a hard grader of what's a missed tackle than some outside observers. Did he say what his count was for the game? (PFF listed 12.)"I know it was up about 19 or 20 missed tackles."

What does he consider to be a missed tackle?

"Not bringing the guy down, whiffing, not securing the tackle and bringing him to the ground. If you're flying off the tackle and not bringing him to the ground, and the whistle is not blown, that's a missed tackle."

What if you get one arm on him is that a missed tackle?

"I would say so. If you're pursuing the ball, yes."

Do you get much of an opportunity to watch the redshirting guys at your position? Does anything stand out about how they're doing?

"The whole redshirt freshmen group is grinding really hard. Tobe (Umerah) earlier in the season won scout team player of the week multiple times. Loa Kaufusi has been doing really well, and Caleb Kelly. I've seen sparks out of all of them in the film doing a lot of things right."

With Tobe I know he has been injured for a few weeks now, but specifically mentioning him he's a guy who played defensive line in high school. It's a completely different position he's trying to learn so do you try to give extra help for someone going through that? How has he responded mentally?

"You definitely want to help someone like that who has not played outside linebacker and doesn't know all the nuances to it. We're dropping bonus hook or hole drop or all the different drops you have to do and not just rush the quarterback. It's something you have to explain. Definitely go up to the board, write it down for him and he's asking questions to us and the older guys. He's going to slowly get it. He's getting it. He's getting it."

(CSR reminder that Anderson praised Umerah a couple weeks ago for spending extra time in the meeting room watching film on his own. Umerah has worn a sling the past few weeks, which is unfortunate for a number of reasons. One being he has a lot of physical tools but he was understandably lost even doing some basic OLB drills I watched during open practices. Stanford shouldn't need an OLB savior next year but the more pass rush options the better.)