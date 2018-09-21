How has Oregon’s offense evolved since you’ve been at Stanford?

“The key difference this year is their O-line is probably the biggest we have faced this season. It will be a good test for our D-line. It has been a pretty consistent offense for the past several years, I think. It’s about us executing and holding Herbert down as much as we can.”

Jordan Fox will have to step up into a bigger role with Casey Toohill out. What have you seen from Jordan in the first three games and headed into the season as he developed?

“I think he’s a really good player. It’s definitely tough with Casey out. He brings a lot to the defense. Jordan Fox will have to step up. Gabe Reid will get more time. You might see Anthony Trinh in there. We have a lot of young, good guys who have shown some good ability on tape in the first three games and in camp. It’s going to be a great test for them this week.”

What does Jordan do better now compared to last season?

“He’s confident in his job. When he knows what he’s doing he’ll fly in, he’ll set a hard edge, he’ll knock guys back.He’s already got a couple pancakes this season in the limited snaps. I’m excited to see what he can do with more on his plate this game.”

How has the defensive line unit developed this year?

“They’ve really come a long way. It’s the first time we’ve had a lot of young guys playing … it’s tough to play as a freshman on the defensive line. They’re doing a great job so far and this will be their first big test to stop the run. It’s a challenge to stay on our gaps and make plays.”

What do you say to the young guys about playing in this environment for the first time?

“There’s only so much you can say. You have to be in there, feel the noise and the intensity from the crowd. We blast music during practice to try to get that drowned out noise and get used to that. It will be a test for sure to see these young guys come in there in a hostile environment.”

Justin Herbert is obviously big and strong armed. How mobile is he?

“He’s very mobile. You see him on tape on zone reads keeping, getting to the edge and bursting up the sideline. Don’t be fooled by his 6-6, 240-frame or whatever it is. He looks like a D-end out there but moves like a really good athlete.”

Last year when you played inside, did that set you back?

“I wouldn’t say it set me back. If anything I’d say it made me feel more versatile and gave me a better understanding of the defense -- the way the inside backers fit on plays compared to certain coverages and calls we have. I think it helped me a lot with my understanding of defensive schemes as a whole. I think it prepared me more.”

I assume you prefer the outside?“I like both in different ways. It feels good to be outside and be healthy. Be able to play fast and not think so much. Inside backers make the calls.”

The coaches talk a lot about each player doing his job and not trying to do someone else’s. Through three games how would you grade out the unit in that discipline?

“I think we’ve done a good job of that. That’s a testament to the hard work we put in every week, starting on Monday with getting a good game plan set in there. We talk about that you don’t need to be a hero every play, you just need to do your job. You don’t need to play outside the scheme. As long as you stay in your gap we have continuity across the board and we can be a pretty stifling defense.”

How much more of a challenge is it to be that disciplined against Herbert?

“It’s definitely a challenge going against a guy with that much skill. It’s just about playing fast and being destructive with the pass rush.”

Did you expect the defense to have this kind of success?

“From the start of the offseason we were having extra meetings as a defense -- watching film in our free time, getting together … we really put in the work on the front end. Communicate and be aggressive on defense. It’s not a surprise to me how well we’re doing so far. We have a lot more to go.”