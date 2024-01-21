On Sunday at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #8 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Oregon State. Stanford comes in at 16-2 overall and 5-1 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in at 15-2 overall and 4-2 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Oregon on Friday by a final score of 88-63.

RECAP: Tara ties Coach K as #8 Stanford WBB breezes past Oregon

Tara looking to pass Coach K: Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer has tied Mike Krzyzewski’s mark of 1,202 career wins as a head coach. With one more win, she’ll stand alone as the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history. A big crowd is expected to be in attendance at Maples to witness history.

On Oregon State: If VanDerveer is to break Coach K’s record today, she’s going to have to do it against a really good team. The Beavers are off to a blistering start, going undefeated in non-conference before dropping a couple of games in league play.

The Beavers are led by sophomore forward Raegan Beers, who is averaging 19.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. She really carries this Beavers team as the only other player scoring in double figures on average is junior guard Talia von Oelhoffen (10.5 points & 4.8 rebounds).

As a team, the Beavers average 75.9 points per game on 48.1% shooting from the field, 36.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.8% shooting from the foul line. They average 43.4 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 4.6 steals, 4.5 blocks, and 14.4 turnovers per game. They also average a +12.8 rebound margin and a -5.0 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 57.7 points per game on 33.5% shooting from the field, 27.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is win the battle in the paint. Cameron Brink is out for today’s game and might be out for a little while, though from what I've learned her injury is nothing catastrophic. Probably best to say she's day-to-day. I don't want to extrapolate beyond that.

With her out, Kiki Iriafen is going to have to step up inside as will Nunu Agara. Beers will look to have a big performance with Brink out and Stanford needs to do all they can to not let that happen.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is knock down their threes. That’s a strength of theirs and with Brink out, they might need to rely on more on that today. Courtney Ogden is back in the lineup for the Cardinal, so she is one that could give them a scoring boost off the bench. Hannah Jump, Talana Lepolo, Brooke Demetre, and Elena Bosgana should look to get rolling in this one as the top perimeter shooters on the team.

Finally, Stanford needs to take advantage of Oregon State’s turnover issues. The Beavers do not do well in the turnover department. If Stanford exploit’s that weakness that more than anything could make the difference.

Prediction: With Brink out, this game could get close. However, the emotions of the day with Tara on the verge of breaking Coach K’s record and a lot of alums in attendance, I gotta roll with the Cardinal. I expect them to have an inspired and spiritual performance. Stanford 85 Oregon State 73 is how I see this shaking out.

