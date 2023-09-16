On Saturday at 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area & KNBR 1050 AM, Stanford football will welcome Sacramento State to The Farm for their home opener. Stanford comes in at 1-1 overall while Sacramento State comes in at 2-0.

Last time out: Stanford got rocked like a hurricane at #6 USC last week, falling 56-10.

RECAP: Stanford gets a reality check at #6 USC

On Sacramento State: Coming off a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, the Hornets are led by head coach Andy Thompson. Thompson previously served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach before Troy Taylor left to take the Stanford head coaching job. Thompson is looking to keep the train going and maintain the level of excellence that the Hornets achieved under Taylor.

The Hornets know how to put up points, defeating Nicholls 38-24 on the road followed by a 34-6 home victory over Texas A&M-Commerce. That was a strength of theirs during the Troy Taylor era and it looks like it’s a strength again this year. Junior quarterback Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 397 yards and three touchdowns while having a 65.79% completion percentage through two games. On the ground, he’s rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns for a 7.0 yards per carry average. He’s a versatile weapon for the Hornets’ offense to have.

Senior running back Marcus Fulcher has rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 31 attempts, giving him a 4.8 yards per carry average. He’s a talented running back that has a good nose for the end zone and is not easy to bring down.

Sophomore wide receiver Devin Gandy has only four receptions on the season, but they are for 115 yards. When he catches the ball, good things happen. Senior wide receiver Carlos Hill is the most frequently targeted receiver on the team with a team-high nine receptions to go along with 108 yards. Neither Hill nor Gandy has found the end zone yet this season, but they will.

The top defensive player on this Hornets team is senior linebacker Brock Mather. Mather has totaled 14.0 tackles (8 solo), which leads the team. He’s physical and knows how to lay the wood on opposing players. Of those 14.0 tackles, 2.0 are tackles for loss. Senior linebacker Armon Bailey (11.0 tackles), senior linebacker Jeremy Harris (11.0 tackles), and junior safety Cameron Broussard (10.0 tackles) also have double digit total tackles on the season. Harris and Bailey both have six solo tackles while Broussard has two.

Touching quickly on special teams, junior kicker Zach Schreiner is 3-4 on his field goals with his lone miss being in the 40-49 yard range. He’s one that can put the ball through the uprights when given good looks.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Bennett. While he’s not Caleb Williams, he’s an electric quarterback in his own right and demands respect. If Stanford doesn’t do a good job containing him, this game could get really interesting. Everyone on the defense needs to do their job, fulfill their assignment, and also tackle well.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is take advantage of their running game. Stanford quarterbacks Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson can both run the ball while E.J. Smith, Casey Filkins, Sedrick Irvin, and Ryan Butler form a balanced running attack. If they can get those guys going and break off some big runs, that will really help them win this game.

The third thing Stanford needs to do is get some takeaways on defense. This Sac State team has a potent offense and nothing frustrates a potent offense more than a turnover. If Stanford can get a strip sack, force a fumble, or get an interception that will really help them out in this game. Those kinds of plays are momentum changers and could suck the life out of Sac State a bit.

Prediction: This is a game that Stanford could lose. Sac State is a really good FCS team and Stanford is towards the bottom of the power five conference level. If you are looking for an FCS upset over an FBS team, this wouldn’t be a back game to circle. That all said, I do think Stanford wins because they are at home and given this is their head coach’s former team, I think the players are going to be as fired up if not more than Sac State. Stanford 37 Sac State 24 is how I see this playing out.

