On Saturday at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KNBR 1050 AM, Stanford football will take on the Arizona Wildcats on the Stanford campus, which is located in the San Francisco Peninsula. Stanford comes in at 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12 while Arizona comes in at 2-1 overall, yet to play a Pac-12 game.

The Peninsula is home to a wide variety of wildlife including the San Francisco garter snake, an endangered species that likes to feast on California red-legged frogs by engulfing them in their mouths and swallowing them whole. There are also a number of wildcats that reside in The Peninsula, so as far as team nicknames go, the Arizona Wildcats have a good nickname to match the place where they will be playing football this weekend.

Last time out: Before I dive further into the Arizona Wildcats and what challenges they pose to the Stanford Cardinal, feel free to read my recap of Stanford’s 30-23 loss to Sac State from last week in case you missed any of that action.

RECAP: Cardinal get stung by Hornets in home opener

On Arizona: The Wildcats have two dominating home wins over Northern Arizona (38-3) and UTEP (31-10) while having an overtime loss at Mississippi State (24-31). Mississippi State got destroyed 41-14 by #14 LSU, so losing to them isn’t exactly a great sign for Arizona.

The Wildcats are led by junior quarterback Jayden de Laura, who has thrown for 912 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 73 of 99 passing attempts. On top of throwing the ball, de Laura can run really well, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts.

The top receiving targets for de Laura are senior wide receiver Jacob Cowing (20 receptions, 153 yards, & three touchdowns) and sophomore wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (17 receptions, 315 yards, & three touchdowns). Both guys are doing a fabulous job of getting open and making plays when they get the ball.

On the ground, senior running back Michael Wiley has rushed for 168 yards and one touchdown on 38 attempts while sophomore running back Jonah Coleman has rushed for 101 yards on eight attempts for a team-high 12.6 yards per carry. Along with de Laura, the two of them for a really dynamic running attack that is difficult to stop.

On defense, sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu leads the team with 28 total tackles (8 solo) while also leading the team in tackles for loss (4) and sacks (2.5). Redshirt sophomore linebacker Justin Flowe is second on the team with 24 total tackles (4 solo). Nobody on the team has an interception yet this year, but they have forced three fumbles as a team, so that’s something they do a solid job at, averaging one forced fumble per game.

On special teams, junior kicker Tyler Loop is 12-12 on extra points and 3-4 on his field goals. He’s perfect inside the 40 yard line, but his lone miss came beyond 40 yards, so he’s not exactly automatic from deep range.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get Benjamin Yurosek back in a groove. The senior tight end is the best offensive weapon they have and last week, he was only targeted twice without getting a reception. The offensive gameplan has to start with getting him the ball early and often. I expect we’ll see that.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is contain de Laura. He’s an explosive runner that can make plays in the open field. If Stanford wants to come out on top, they have to make sure they limit his success as much as possible. If he goes off, Arizona wins with ease. Stanford’s pass rush is going to have to be key in this one.

Third, Stanford has to come away with points in the red zone. Every time they get in the red zone, at worst it needs to be a chip shot for Josh Karty. They cannot give up points when they are threatening. Interceptions in the red zone not only kill drives, but they kill momentum. Stanford has a great kicker and needs to make sure that at worst, they’re adding three points every time they get within his range.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the turnover battle. This is a game that could go either way and whichever team ends up winning the turnover battle will have the edge. Stanford needs to make sure they come out on top in that department.

Prediction: I’m going to pick Arizona to win 30-27. I think Stanford can absolutely bounce back to win this game, but after losing to Sac State last week, they don’t deserve to be picked to win against a Pac-12 team at home. Yet.

