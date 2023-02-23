On Thursday at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Washington State Cougars at home. Stanford comes in at 11-16 overall and 5-11 in the Pac-12 while Washington State came in at 13-15 overall and 8-9 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford fell to USC on the road by a final score of 85-75. Stanford got down 41-30 at halftime and wasn’t able to muster up enough of a comeback attempt. Harrison Ingram had a near double-double for the Cardinal with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

RECAP: Stanford MBB falls at USC

On Wazzu: The Cougars have been a terrific home team (10-3), a terrible road team (1-8), and a weak team in neutral site games (2-4). If you combine the road and neutral records together, they are 3-12 away from Pullman. That’s pretty bad. One thing that does help them coming into this game aside from the knowledge that they beat Stanford earlier this season (60-59) is the fact that they are on a three-game winning streak over Washington, Oregon State, and Oregon. All three of those wins were at home, but still.

Junior guard TJ Bamba (14.5 points & 3.9 rebounds) and sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye (14.2 points & 8.3 rebounds) continue to lead the way for the Cougars while junior guard Justin Powell (10.6 points) is also scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Cougars average 67.4 points per game on 42.1% shooting from the field, 36.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.7% shooting from the foul line. They average 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals, 2.8 blocks, and 12.4 turnovers per game. They also average a +2.6 rebound margin and a -1.4 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 65.1 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field, 31.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.3% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is dominate the glass. In their first meeting with the Cougars, Stanford had a +12 rebounding advantage. If they can keep up the heat on the boards, they should win this game behind the energy of their home crowd.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is defend the perimeter. Wazzu shot 10-27 from 3-point range when they met in Pullman. That can’t happen this time. If Stanford defends the perimeter well, they should be in good shape.

Finally, Stanford needs to get to the foul line. In Pullman, Stanford shot 8-12 at the foul line. That’s not a terrible percentage, but they didn’t get to the line as much as they should have. If they can get to the charity stripe and knock down their free throws, they’ll have the edge to win tonight.

Prediction: I could see this game going either way, but since Stanford is at home, I’ll give them the slight edge. Especially since the Cougars are bad away from home. Stanford 63 Washington State 61 is my prediction. Cardinal escape with a two-point victory is what I foresee.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com