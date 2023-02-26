On Sunday at 3:00 PM PT on FS1 and KZSU radio, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Washington Huskies for Senior Day. Stanford comes in at 11-17 overall and 5-12 in the Pac-12 while Washington comes in at 16-13 overall and 8-10 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford fell to Washington State by a final score of 67-63.

Seniors: The following seniors will be honored on Senior Day: Spencer Jones, Neal Begovich (redshirt junior), Josue Gil-Silva, and Roy Yuan. James Keefe and Michael Jones are both planning on coming back for next season and will not go through the pageantry. Spencer Jones might also return, but he’s keeping his options open and is opting to go through the pageantry. There’s no harm in going through the pageantry next year. Just ask Anna Wilson.

On Washington: Like Stanford, Washington has been kind of a streaky team. They are currently on their fourth 3+ game winning streak of the season while also having had a two 4+ game losing streaks. They’re very up and down and it’s hard to know which Huskies team will show up. Earlier this season, they defeated Stanford 86-69 at home, really bothering the Cardinal with their zone. They’ll hope to replicate that same success again at Maples Pavilion.

The Huskies are led by senior forward Keion Brooks, Jr., who is averaging 17.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The other player scoring in double figures for this Huskies team is freshman guard Keyon Menifield (10.1 points). Together, Brooks and Menifield form a really solid one-two punch.

As a team, the Huskies average 68.7 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field, 31.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.4% shooting from the foul line. They average 34.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals, 5.5 blocks, and 14.3 turnovers per game. They also average a -3.9 rebound margin and a -1.2 turnover margin. Their opponents average 69.0 points per game on 40.9% shooting from the field, 28.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is do a better job of attacking the Washington zone. It gave them troubles last time and took them a full half to adjust to. They got down 47-29 at halftime and outscored Washington 40-39 in the second half. Attacking the zone and not letting it speed them up or force them into committing turnovers has to be priority number one.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is attack the glass. The Huskies have a negative rebound margin on average and the Cardinal have to take advantage of that. If the Cardinal dominate the glass and go to work in the paint, that will go a long ways towards winning this one.

Finally, Stanford needs to contain Brooks. He had 19 points in their first meeting, which is above his scoring average. If Stanford can hold him to 14 points or fewer, that will really help them win this game.

Prediction: This one is tough. Stanford is at home. It’s Senior Day. The emotion of the day could very well propel them to a victory and last year, they defeated Washington at home rather comfortably 87-69. That was also after losing to Washington State 66-60. On the negative side, we saw Stanford lose at home on Senior Day last year rather decisively against Colorado (70-53).

I’m going to pick Washington to win this one, but I think it’s going to be close and is a game that could go either way. 72-70.

Note: Stanford put out a release just moments ago stating that James Keefe has been downgraded to OUT (lower body) for Sunday’s contest against Washington. He remains day-to-day moving forward.

