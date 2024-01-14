On Sunday at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome Utah to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 8-7 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 while Utah comes in at 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford defeated Oregon State 88-84 on the road in overtime. Kanaan Carlyle led the way for the Cardinal with 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

RECAP: Stanford MBB escapes with an overtime win at Oregon State

On Utah: The Runnin’ Utes are off to a strong start this season. They have wins at Saint Mary’s and also at home against BYU. BYU is a top-25 team right now, so that’s a good win for them to have under their belts. Utah swept the Washington schools at home before dropping both games on the road at the Arizona schools. They then crushed UCLA 90-44 in their most recent outing in Salt Lake City, so that’s how they got their 3-2 league record.

The Utes are led by fifth year center Branden Carlson, who is averaging 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He is one of the top centers in the league, becoming a reliable shooter from 3-point range shooting 34.8%. Senior guard Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while three additional players (Rollie Worster, Cole Bajema, and Keba Keita) are averaging between 9.4 and 9.9 points per game. So, they have some real balance.

As a team, the Utes average 80.9 points per game on 47.9% shooting from the field, 37.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.9% shooting from the foul line. As a team, Utah averages 39.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists per game, 7.2 steals, 4.6 blocks, and 11.9 turnovers per game. They also average a +4.2 rebound margin and a +0.1 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 69.9 points per game on 41.7% shooting from the field, 33.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 63.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Carlson inside. He’s going to look to have a big game. This is one where their bigs need to step up inside. Especially Maxime Raynaud since he’s the lone 7-footer on the roster. If Maxime has a better game than Carlson, they’ll have a shot to win this game. Defensive rebounding for the entire team will be key to that.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is keep their perimeter shooting going. When they are knocking down their threes, they are a borderline elite offense. They just need to make sure they move the ball as best they can and create as many open looks for each other as possible. Shot selection is key.

Finally, Stanford just needs to take care of the ball. At times, they get careless with the ball and don’t make the right reads. As long as they make smart decisions with the ball and don’t make any silly passes or take dumb shots, I like their chances.

Prediction: I’m gonna roll with Stanford to win a nailbiter. 77-76. I could see this going either way, but given they are at home, I’ll give the Cardinal the slightest of an edge. Stanford also went against Utah last year, defeating them at Utah and in the Pac-12 tourney, so they have some confidence going up against them.

