On Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome UCLA to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 11-10 overall and 6-5 in the Pac-12 while UCLA comes in at 11-11 overall and 6-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford fell to #11 Arizona on the road by a final score of 82-71. Stanford was up at halftime and trailed by only four points with under five minutes to go. So, they put up a really good fight in Tucson.

RECAP: Stanford MBB puts up valiant effort at #11 Arizona

On UCLA: UCLA got off to a rough start this season, getting swept at home by both Stanford and Cal. For a while, things looked pretty grim in Westwood but the Bruins have since found new life with a winning record in league. Head coach Mick Cronin appears to have really cracked the whip and gotten his team into shape. They are playing much better now having won three straight at USC and at home against both Oregon and Oregon State. Like Stanford, they put up a really good fight at Arizona, losing by just six points (77-71).

The Bruins continue to be led by freshman guard Sebastian Mack, who is averaging 13.1 points per game. Three other Bruins are scoring in double figures on average in sophomore forward/center Adem Bona (12.0 points & 6.0 rebounds), junior guard Lazar Stefanovic (11.0 points & 5.9 rebounds), and sophomore guard Dylan Andrews (11.0 points). They have nice scoring balance at the top, but it’s their bench that really struggles. Nobody outside of those four guys scores above 6.0 points per game. They don’t have a bench. That’s their issue.

As a team, the Bruins average 65.7 points per game on 41.8% shooting from the field, 31.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.8% shooting from the foul line. They average 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals, 3.5 blocks, and 11.8 turnovers per game. They also average +3.1 rebounds and a +0.4 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 63.8 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the field, 32.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.8% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is score more points off the bench. Bench scoring is a major weakness of UCLA’s. If Stanford can get their bench going, that would be huge. That was a key factor in their win at UCLA earlier this season as they outscored the Bruins 29-6 off the bench.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is keep finding the hot hand. Lately, it’s been Michael Jones, but sometimes it’s Spencer Jones, Brandon Angel, or somebody else. Stanford needs to make sure they figure out who is hot and feeling it from deep and give that person as many looks as possible. Obviously, the more guys who have the “hot hand”, the better.

Finally, Stanford needs to contain Mack. He’s the top scorer for the Bruins and their most dangerous scoring option. If Stanford keeps him under wraps, it’s going to be hard for UCLA to pull this one out.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning by a final score of 66-63. I think they pull it out, but UCLA will make them work for it.

Note: Stanford freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle missed the last game at Arizona with an upper body injury and is day-to-day. No word yet on what his status is.

