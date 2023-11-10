On Friday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome Sacramento State to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 1-0 overall while Sacramento State comes in at 0-1.

Last time out: On Monday, Stanford defeated Cal State Northridge 88-79. Maxime Raynaud led the way for the Cardinal with 23 points and 15 rebounds. A career high for him in both statistical categories.

RECAP: Stanford MBB escapes with victory against CSUN

On Sacramento State: The Hornets lost their first game of the season at Nevada by a final score of 77-63. Hornets sophomore forward Duncan Powell had 15 points and eight rebounds while junior guard Zee Hamoda had 11 points. Junior guard Austin Patterson also walked out with nine points, so those are three guys who the Cardinal will need to keep an eye on.

The Hornets are coming off a season in which they went 14-18 overall and 7-11 in the Big Sky and then just in general, they’re not much of a basketball powerhouse. They’re usually hovering right around .500 if not slightly below.

That said, they are a division one team and as we were reminded on Monday night, all these division one teams got guys who can hoop. So, Stanford can’t overlook them.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is keep Sac State out of the paint. Cal State Northridge outscored them 58-38 in the paint on Monday, exposing what looks to be a weakness in the Cardinal defense. Stanford needs to bounce back defensively and not allow Sac State to get whatever they want inside.

Secondly, Stanford needs to keep getting good looks from the perimeter. At some point, those shots start to fall and when they do, Stanford is tough to stop. The key though is getting good looks, moving the ball, and not settling for contested shots. If Stanford takes good shots, I like their chances to pull through.

Finally, Stanford needs to get off to a good start. They don’t want to get behind in this one or give Sac State any hope for an upset. If they allow Sac State to hang around, who knows what happens. If they get off to an early lead and build from there, I don’t see how Stanford loses.

Prediction: Give me Stanford by a final score of 86-70. I think Sac State will make it mildly interesting for a bit, but Stanford will find a way to pull through.

