On Thursday at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN2, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome Cal to The Farm for Senior Night. Stanford comes in at 12-17 overall and 7-12 in the Pac-12 while Cal comes in at 13-17 overall and 9-10 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Colorado on the road in Boulder in their most recent outing, falling by a final score of 81-71. Stanford has now lost six straight games in a row.

RECAP: Stanford MBB fades away at Colorado

On Cal: The Golden Bears have had a really nice bounce back season under the guidance of first year head coach Mark Madsen. He’s brought in some nice talent for this season and has his guys playing well as a team. Like Stanford, they got swept at Colorado and Utah, getting destroyed by the Runnin’ Utes 88-59 in their most recent outing. Prior to their rough week in the Rockies, Cal won three straight games over Washington, Oregon State, and Oregon. The Washington game being on the road. So, they are playing much better as of late than Stanford.

The Bears continue to be led by junior guard Jaylon Tyson, who is averaging 19.8 points and 6.9 per game on 47.0% shooting from the field, 35.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 79.4% from the foul line. Tyson is currently third in the Pac-12 in points per game and is one of the top NBA draft prospects in the conference. He’s been fantastic.

In the post, graduate student center Fardaws Aimaq continues to be one of the top big men in the league and one of the top rebounders in the country, averaging 14.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and a shade over one block per game. The other Cal player scoring in double figures on average is graduate student guard Jalen Cone, who is averaging 13.5 points per game on 33.6% shooting from the field, 32.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 82.4% shooting from the foul line.

As a team, the Bears average 74.4 points per game on 42.4% shooting from the field, 33.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 37.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals, 2.7 blocks, and 11.3 turnovers per game. They average a +1.4 rebound margin and a -1.0 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 76.6 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field, 35.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is defend Tyson and Aimaq well. They have to make sure Tyson doesn’t get going on the perimeter and winning the guard battle while Maxime Raynaud inside has to make sure he has the better performance inside than Aimaq. If Tyson and Aimaq are the top players of the game, Cal will win easily.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is find their 3-ball again. When that is falling, they’re really difficult to stop. When it’s not, they’re pretty easy to beat. If Stanford is making their shots from the perimeter, I think they win. If not, I don’t see them winning this one. Pretty simple.

Finally, Stanford needs to make their free throws. This game is going to come down to the wire. If Stanford shoots their foul shots at a good clip, I think they’ll be fine. If Cal on the other hand shoots better at the line, they’ll be in a good position to pick up the road win.

Prediction: Given that Stanford has lost six games in a row and also lost to Cal in Berkeley earlier this season, I have to pick the Golden Bears to win. The Bears are simply playing better as of late and the Cardinal have done nothing to give me any confidence to pick them to win another game this season. The Jerod Haase era very well might end after next week’s Pac-12 tournament. The whole season has just gone to hell in a hand basket for Stanford. It’s been a disaster. That all said, I don’t expect Stanford to just roll over and die on Senior Night, either. Cal is going to have to earn this one. My final score prediction is Cal 80 Stanford 77. Look for Tyson and Aimaq to have strong performances with their supporting cast doing enough to get them across the finish line.

