On Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will face Cal in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. At 13-18 overall and 9-11 in the Pac-12, Cal comes in as the 7th seed in the tournament while Stanford comes in as the 10th seed at 13-17 overall and 8-12 in the Pac-12.

For Stanford head coach Jerod Haase, this very well may be his last dance with the Cardinal. Everyone is expecting the Cardinal to part ways with him at the end of the season. He's in his eighth season and is yet to guide the Cardinal to the NCAA tournament. That's one storyline to be aware of going into this game.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Cal 80-58 in their most recent outing on Senior Night. Stanford controlled the game wire to wire as junior center Maxime Raynaud led the way with 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

RECAP: Stanford MBB crushes Cal on Senior Night

On Cal: The Bears have certainly had an infinitely better season than what they had last year under Mark Fox, who will go down as the worst head coach in program history. Jaylon Tyson and Fardaws Aimaq have been an excellent duo and they’ve also gotten solid help from the likes of Keonte Kennedy and Jalen Cone. The future in Berkeley does appear to be bright as Cal gave head coach Mark Madsen a two-year contract extension yesterday. Just in terms of vibe and positivity, the program is in very different place than it was a year ago.

That said, they haven’t hit some of the goals they were hoping to set at the beginning of the season. Madsen talked about winning a Pac-12 title and making the NCAA tournament before the season began. Unless he was referring to winning the conference tournament, winning the Pac-12 didn’t happen and barring a magical run through the conference tourney, they’re not going to the NCAA tournament this year. They’re also not going into the conference tourney with any momentum as they have lost three straight games at Colorado, at Utah, and at Stanford. The Utah and Stanford losses were by 29 points and 22 points respectively. It’s not like they’ve had close losses. They’ve been getting whooped.

The good news for them is the conference tourney is a chance at a new beginning and they certainly have the talent with Tyson and Aimaq to make some noise. They just need to play efficiently and then get quality help from their teammates.

Note: If you want a statistical breakdown of Cal, check out my preview going into last week’s game. The data there is pretty current.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Tyson. He’s going to look to have a big outing and really get rolling. If Stanford is able to defend him well and not allow him to heat up, Cal will be hard pressed to win this game though Stanford needs to be wary of the possibility of a guy like Jalen Cone, who on some nights can really catch fire.

The next thing Stanford should do is look to control the glass. That’s been a weakness for them down the stretch of the season. Madsen will certainly look to emphasize rebounding in this game. If Stanford can grab more rebounds and be the more physical team inside, they should be in a good spot. This is when guys like Maxime Raynaud, Spencer Jones, James Keefe, and Brandon Angel have to go to work. Max Murrell, too.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep moving the ball well and making their threes. That’s why they won so handily against Cal last time and in general, when they are moving the ball well and making threes, they are very difficult to stop. While Cal is very dependent on Tyson and Aimaq, Stanford is much less reliant on any one player. They are at their best when they have a variety of guys knocking down shots from the perimeter.

Prediction: I expect a close game tonight. Either outcome wouldn’t surprise me in the least. I think Mark Madsen will make good adjustments and get his team to play much better than they did on The Farm. That said, if we are just looking at the two games they have played this year, one has to favor Stanford to win this game. They dominated Cal at home and then on the road, they only lost by two points. I think in a neutral setting, Stanford should have the edge. Plus, Cal is coming in on a bit of slide. Stanford 77 Cal 72 is how I see tonight playing out.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com