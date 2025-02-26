Preview: Stanford MBB to face Boston College on The Farm

On Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome Boston College to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 17-10 overall and 9-7 in the ACC while Boston College comes in at 12-15 overall and 4-12 in the ACC.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford defeated Cal at home by a final score of 66-61. Stanford center Maxime Raynaud led the way for the Cardinal with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

RECAP: Stanford MBB gets regular season sweep over Cal

On Boston College: The Eagles have not had a good season as their record indicates. That said, they have had three overtime losses in ACC play (at North Carolina, at Syracuse, & vs. Notre Dame) and have won two straight games over Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, so they could easily be 15-12 and 7-9 in the ACC. The Eagles are led by sophomore guard Donald Hand Jr. who is averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 39.8% shooting from the field, 38.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 86.5% shooting from the foul line. The only other player scoring in double figures for the Eagles is graduate student forward/center Chad Venning, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on 54.4% shooting from the field and 63.5% shooting from the foul line. Venning is 0-6 from 3-point range on the season. He’s obviously shown enough confidence to take the occasional 3-pointer, but he hasn’t gotten any to drop.

As team, the Eagles average 70.9 points per game on 43.6% shooting from the field, 35.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 35.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals, 4.0 blocks, and 12.0 turnovers per game. They also average a -0.1 rebound margin and a -1.4. turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 74.7 points per game on 45.0% shooting from the field, 34.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.8% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is maintain a good offensive flow all night long. That didn’t really happen against Cal on Saturday and that nearly cost them. If they can be in a better flow from the opening tip of the game through the end, that would go a long ways towards winning.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is do a good job containing Donald Hand Jr. If he doesn’t have a big game, it’s hard to see who else would step up in his place. He’s the best player by far for Boston College, making him the primary focus for Stanford to stop.

Lastly, Stanford needs to attack the rim. If they attack the rim, that should lead to more foul shots, which has been a strength of theirs (78.4%). If Stanford is attacking the basket and getting to the foul line more, they should win with ease.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning by a final score of 75-65. I think Boston College will hang around for a bit, but Stanford will pull away late and win by double digits.

Connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Connect with Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com