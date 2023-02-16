On Thursday at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN2, Stanford men’s basketball will take on #4 UCLA on the road at Pauley Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 11-14 overall and 5-9 in the Pac-12 while UCLA comes in at 21-4 overall and 12-2 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford upset #4 Arizona on The Farm by a final score of 88-79. Michael O’Connell had a career-high 22 points for the Cardinal while Spencer Jones had 18 points.

RECAP: Stanford MBB zaps #4 Zona on The Farm

On UCLA: The Bruins are the top team in the Pac-12 right now and have won four games in a row against Washington and Washington State at home, and Oregon State and Oregon on the road. They won their first meeting of the season against Stanford at Maples Pavilion by a final score of 80-66 and will look to complete a regular season sweep of the Cardinal.

The only hiccups the Bruins have had is back-to-back losses to Illinois and Baylor back in November at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas and then back-to-back losses at Arizona and at USC in conference play. It’s kind of interesting that their four losses both came in back-to-back sequences.

The Bruins continue to be led by Chris Broad (Abroad in Japan) doppelgänger Jaime Jaquez, Jr., who is averaging 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Jaquez is one of the top players in the Pac-12 and is very difficult to stop inside. Guards Jaylen Clark (13.2 points & 6.5 rebounds) and Tyger Campbell (12.6 points & 4.9 assists) continue to play at an elite level while freshman guard Amari Bailey

(10.5 points) and 5th year guard David Singleton (10.0 points) are also scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Bruins average 74.0 points per game on 46.4% shooting from the field, 36.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.2% shooting from the foul line. They average 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals, 3.8 blocks, and 10.6 turnovers per game. They also average a +4.0 rebound differential and a +6.2 turnover margin. Their opponents average 59.8 points per game on 40.9% shooting from the field, 30.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is do all they can to contain Jaquez inside. He took their lunch money at Maples, going off for 27 points on 12-17 shooting from the field overall and 12-15 shooting from 2-point range while going 3-3 at the foul line. A major reason why they were able to upset Arizona on Saturday is they protected the paint and forced the Wildcats to beat them from the perimeter. If Stanford can do that again tonight, they’ll have a chance to make this game interesting.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is take care of the ball. Forcing turnovers is a major strength of UCLA and they’ll look to speed up Stanford and get them to commit a lot of turnovers. In their first meeting on The Farm, Stanford turned the ball over 17 times while UCLA turned the ball over 16 times. The end result was actually pretty even, but it was the first half where Stanford really struggled in this department (nine turnovers). This is a major reason why UCLA took a 50-29 lead at halftime. If Stanford can take care of the ball well for both halves, that will go a long ways towards pulling off what would be an even bigger upset.

Finally, Stanford needs to go to work on the glass. Stanford averages a +4.0 rebound margin as well and should look to be the team that is more physical on the glass. If Stanford can outrebound UCLA, they’ll have a chance to keep this game interesting provided they’re handling business in the other two areas outlined above.

Prediction: UCLA is at home and they also are well aware of the huge upset Stanford pulled on Saturday over Arizona. They know Stanford is a different team than the team they faced earlier in the season and they should come out really focused in this one. As a result, I do have UCLA winning by a final score of 80-70. I think Stanford will keep things moderately interesting, but UCLA will still win rather comfortably.

