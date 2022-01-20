Preview: Stanford MBB set to battle #3 Arizona on The Farm

On Thursday at 8:00 PM PT on ESPNU and Cardinal Sports Network radio, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome #3 Arizona to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 10-5 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 while Arizona comes in at 14-1 overall and 4-0 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford fell to Washington 67-64 in Seattle, almost pulling off a huge comeback in which they were down 43-25 at halftime. Terrell Brown, Jr. led the way for Washington with 25 points while Lukas Kisunas had his first career double-double for Stanford with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

RECAP: Stanford MBB falls to Washington in Seattle

On Arizona: Despite the Sean Miller era ending in shame and disgrace, the Wildcats have a new lease on life with Tommy Lloyd at the helm, who was at Gonzaga for 20 years as an assistant coach. Lloyd has the Wildcats back to national prominence as a legit threat to reach the Final Four and possibly win the national championship.

The top player on this Wildcats team is sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin, who is averaging 18.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 50.0% shooting from the field, 36.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 79.0% shooting from the foul line. Mathurin is a strong candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year and is a major reason why the Wildcats are having the renaissance that they are enjoying.

The other players scoring in double figures on this Wildcats team are sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis (15.9 points & 6.3 rebounds), junior center Christian Koloko (13.3 points & 7.1 rebounds), and sophomore guard Kerr Kriisa (11.7 points). All three players are forming a nice core around Mathurin.

As a team, the Wildcats are averaging 88.5 points per game on 49.9% shooting from the field, 34.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.9% shooting from the foul line. They average 43.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.9 steals, 6.6 blocks, and 13.8 turnovers per game. They also average a +10.2 rebound margin and a +1.5 turnover margin. Their opponents average 64.4 points per game on 36.8% shooting from the field, 30.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 65.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to is find a way to contain Mathurin. If he has a big night, they’re going to be in for a long night. While Arizona does have a lot of other weapons as well, slowing down Mathurin is like cutting the head off the snake. You contain him and Arizona will be forced to go to others for support. One thing I should note is that in Arizona’s lone loss at then-No.19 Tennessee earlier in the season (77-73), Mathurin did score 28 points. So there is a path to victory if he does go off, but that puts a lot of pressure to ensure nobody else has an even halfway decent night.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is win the battle on the glass. When Tennessee beat Arizona, they won the rebound battle 40-38. If Stanford can win the battle on the glass as they’re used to doing (+8.7 rebound margin), they’ll give themselves a shot to win this game.

Finally, Stanford needs to get to the foul line and make their free throws. When Tennessee beat Arizona, both teams shot an identical 66.7% from the foul line. The difference is Tennessee attempted 27 free throws while Arizona attempted 18. That resulted in six more made free throws for Tennessee and they won by four points. If Stanford is the team that’s getting to the line more while also matching Arizona’s foul shooting or better, they should be in good shape.

Bonus key to the game: This is a game where it would be really nice to have fans. Arizona usually brings a packed house wherever they go and home teams usually thrive off that. Without fans, Stanford is going to need to create their own energy and feed off one another’s passion and intensity.

Prediction: Stanford is 7-0 at home with an average win margin of 10.6 points per victory. If we just take a look at their two Pac-12 victories at home over Oregon and then-No.5 USC, it’s a margin of 4.5 points per victory. While they’ve been shaky away from home, they’ve been really tough to beat at Maples Pavilion this season. However, it should be noted that the one game they nearly lost was to Dartmouth, who is a far cry from Arizona. And USC has come back down to earth, now ranked #16 following a 79-69 home loss to Oregon.

Arizona is by far and away the best team Stanford will face all season at home. If you were to tell me Stanford will not go undefeated at home this season, I would guess Arizona will be why. And as you can also probably tell, I’m having a really tough time predicting an outcome for this one because I respect Arizona a lot and I also respect Stanford’s ability to protect their home court. Stanford knows that if they win this game, the NCAA tournament suddenly looks like a possibility.

If Stanford is going to beat Arizona, they’re going to need some major league heroics. Just like what Justin Cobbs did for Cal a few years back to beat then-No.1 Arizona at the buzzer. I was actually a Cal student in attendance for that game, so I’ve witnessed firsthand an upset of an elite Arizona team. It definitely can be done and Stanford does have guys who can do what Justin Cobbs did: Jaiden Delaire, Spencer Jones, and Harrison Ingram have all shown an ability to hit big time shots in crunch time.

I think Stanford is going to come out fired up and give Arizona all they can handle. Arizona has been terrific at home (10-0), but they’re 2-1 on the road with the loss at Tennessee that I mentioned, a close 83-79 victory at Illinois, and a 90-65 victory at Oregon State, who is a terrible team. Against legit competition on the road, they’ve shown that they are mortal and Stanford is legit competition. Plus, Arizona hasn’t had a lot of experience on the road this year. As a result, I’m going to go out on a limb and pick Stanford to pull off the upset in overtime 80-78. Spencer Jones hits the game winner.

