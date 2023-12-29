On Friday at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN2, Stanford men’s basketball will open up Pac-12 play at home against Arizona State. Stanford comes in at 5-5 overall while Arizona State comes in at 6-5.

Last time out: Stanford is coming off a 74-60 loss on the road to San Diego State. That was back on December 21st, so they’ve had a bit of time off.

RECAP: Stanford MBB falls to San Diego State on the road

On Arizona State: The Sun Devils are playing slightly above .500, but they’ve had some lopsided losses to BYU, Northwestern, and TCU. They also fell at San Diego, who Stanford handled pretty easily. Even some of their wins have not looked that great such as a 71-69 victory over UMass Lowell. Bottom line is they aren’t a good team.

That said, the Sun Devils do have scoring balance, which makes them a bit tricky. Redshirt junior guard Adam Miller (13.0 points), junior guard Frankie Collins (12.5 points), graduate student guard Jose Perez (12.4 points), and junior guard/forward Jamiya Neal (10.9 points) all score in double figures. Miller has only played in two games so far this season after having to wait for his waiver to clear. With him back the Sun Devils have a bit more of a punch than they had earlier in the season.

As a team, the Sun Devils average 66.9 points per game on 41.0% shooting from the field, 29.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 62.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 35.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals, 3.7 blocks, and 11.4 turnovers per game. They also average a -7.4 rebound margin and a +2.9 turnover margin. Their opponents average 69.5 points per game on 41.2% shooting from the field, 30.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is take care of the ball. Arizona State is used to winning the turnover battle. If Stanford wins that battle, they’ll be taking away an advantage Arizona State is used to having.

Second, Stanford needs to contain Miller. With him back in the lineup, the Sun Devils have to feel like they have some new life. If Stanford doesn’t allow him to get rolling, the Sun Devils will be hard pressed to win this game. Of course, Stanford can’t allow someone else to get going in his place. Defense in general will be key, but it starts with focusing on Miller.

Finally, Stanford needs to get to the foul line and make their foul shots. Stanford sometimes falls in love with the three-pointer too much. They have to make sure they are attacking the basket, drawing fouls, and making their foul shots. If they do that, they should see better looks from the perimeter while also getting free points in the process. If they win the free throw battle both in terms of percentage and volume, they’ll win this game.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning by a final score of 79-74. I think Arizona State will be tougher than usual with Miller back, but I still gotta roll with the Cardinal in this one.

Note: The status of Stanford fifth year forward Spencer Jones is something to watch for. He has been out with a leg injury and listed as out without a specific timetable for return. If he’s a go, that would be huge for the Cardinal.

