On Wednesday at 4:30 PM PT on ESPNU, Stanford men’s basketball will open up their three-game Battle 4 Atlantis tournament against #20 Arkansas. Stanford comes in at 3-1 overall while Arkansas comes in at 3-1.

Last time out: On Friday, Stanford defeated Eastern Washington 95-70. Andrej Stojakovic led the way with 18 points & 3 rebounds.

RECAP: Stanford MBB dominates Eastern Washington

On Arkansas: Coached by Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks have been a consistent NCAA tourney team ever since he took over the program. They’re coming off a tough loss to UNC-Greensboro, so they’ll be looking to bounce back with some motivation. Their three wins are over Alcorn State, Gardner Webb, and Old Dominion. They do have an overtime victory over Purdue in an exhibition for charity. Read into that whatever you will.

The Razorbacks are led by graduate guard Khalif Battle, who averages 16.5 points per game on 44% shooting from the field, 47% shooting from 3-point range, and 81% shooting from the foul line. Junior guard Tramon Mark (14.5 points), graduate student guard El Ellis (14.3 points), and redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile (10.8 points & 6.5 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures.

The bottom line is this Razorbacks team has a lot of weapons and guys who Stanford will have to account for. There’s a reason they are ranked in the Top 25 and Stanford will have to bring their best game to beat them.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is defend. Both inside and out. Defense has been a challenge for Stanford and while they can put up points, it’s no good if you can’t defend. So, Stanford should look to defend as best they can. What makes it tough with Arkansas is they have good scoring balance, so it’s not like you can just key on Battle and be done.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is take good shots and trust in their shooting abilities. As James Keefe was saying the other night, it’s a law of averages situation. The more often you take good shots, the more often you’ll get them to drop. So long as Stanford plays the law of averages by taking good shots, they’ll give themselves as good of a chance to win as possible.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the free throw battle. No pun intended as Khalif Battle is the top foul shooter for the Razorbacks with 81% shooting at the foul line. If Stanford can out-shoot Arkansas at the foul line, maybe they pull this off.

Prediction: With the status of Brandon Angel (hand) and Spencer Jones (wrist) up-in the-air coming into this game, I gotta roll with Arkansas. And even if they do play, it’s hard to say how effective they’ll be. Arkansas 88 Stanford 80 is my prediction.

UPDATE: Both Angel and Jones will be available. Question once again though is how effective they'll be.

