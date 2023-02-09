On Thursday at 7:00 PM PT on FS1, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at home. Stanford comes in at 10-13 overall and 4-8 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State comes in at 16-8 overall and 7-6 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford fell to Colorado on the road by a final score of 84-62. That loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Cardinal.

RECAP: Stanford MBB runs out of gas in Colorado

On Arizona State: The Sun Devils have been an up and down team this year. They got off to a sizzling 11-1 start and have gone 5-7 since, really cooling off. They have the potential to beat some of the top teams in the nation, but they have a difficult time maintaining consistency. Only once this season have they followed up their first loss of a streak with a victory to prevent a two game losing streak. That was back in November when they lost to Texas Southern in overtime (66-67) and followed that loss up with a victory over VCU (63-59). Every other time they’ve lost it’s been a part of a 2+ game losing streak. Right now, they are coming off a loss to Oregon (70-75).

Fifth-year guard Desmond Cambridge, Jr. continues to lead the Sun Devils, averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Junior guard DJ Horne (11.2 points), sophomore guard Frankie Collins (11.1 points) and senior guard Devan Cambridge (10.3 points) are also scoring in double figures. When all those guys are clicking, they really are quite dangerous.

As a team, the Sun Devils 71.3 points per game on 42.3% shooting from the field, 32.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.5% shooting from the foul line. They average 37.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals, 5.0 blocks, and 12.4 turnovers per game. They also average a -0.5 rebounding margin and a +1.9 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 67.0 points per game on 39.1% shooting from the field, 33.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.1% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is dominate inside. They’ve been doing a much better job of attacking the glass and getting to the paint. Perhaps this is in part due to James Keefe being out. They may have taken his inside presence for granted at times when he was healthy. If Stanford can keep their nose to the grindstone in the paint, that should really help them win this game. Especially given Arizona State’s weakness on the glass.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is move the ball. When they move the ball around and have it touch at least 3-4 guys on a possession in the half court, they tend to get pretty good looks. If they can keep creating good looks for each other and move the ball around, I like their chances to win.

Finally, Stanford needs to bring good energy out of the gates and be the team that strikes first. This has been a big emphasis of theirs and it needs to be again in this game. If they can do that tonight, especially since they are home, they should pull through and win this game.

Prediction: Stanford is coming back home after a successful road trip to Utah and Colorado. They played Arizona State tough in Tempe and I think they’ll get revenge tonight. It’ll be a battle, but I got the Cardinal prevailing by a final score of 72-69.

