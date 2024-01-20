On Saturday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome Washington to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 9-8 overall and 4-3 in the Pac-12 while Washington comes in at 11-7 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford fell to Washington State at home by a final score of 89-75. Kanaan Carlyle set a Stanford freshman single-game scoring record with 31 points.

RECAP: Sluggish start dooms Stanford MBB against Wazzu

On Washington: The Huskies are capable of playing at a high level. They have a win over Gonzaga who was ranked #7 in the nation at the time that they faced. They also took San Diego State to overtime. They got off to an 0-3 start in league play, so that set them back a bit. But, they have won three of their last four games, most recently breaking Cal’s heart at the buzzer in Berkeley on Thursday.

The Huskies are led by graduate student forward Keion Brooks, Jr. who is averaging 20.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on 48.8% shooting from the field, 38.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.7% shooting from the foul line. Graduate student guard Sahvir Wheeler is the number two scorer with 16.3 points per game while graduate student forward Moses Wood is averaging 11.2 points per game.

As a team, the Huskies average 80.3 points per game on 46.1% shooting from the field, 34.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 37.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals, 4.4 blocks, and 12.3 turnovers per game. They also average a +2.0 rebound margin and a -0.2 turnover margin.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is make their threes against the Washington zone. Stanford has shot well against Washington’s zone the past few years. Especially at home. If they continue that trend, they’ll be tough to beat. This is a game where it would be great if Andrej Stojakovic got going after a quiet game against Washington State.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is control the glass. Washington is not a great rebounding team and Stanford is coming off a loss in which they were not tough enough inside. This is a great team to have coming to town to correct that issue. If Stanford wins the rebounding battle, I think they’ll pull this one out. Hopefully Spencer Jones will be available, but if he’s not, others will need to step up.

Finally, Stanford needs to contain Keion Brooks, Jr. He’ll look to have a big outing in this game. If Stanford can keep him below 20 points, that’ll really help them secure the win.

Prediction: Stanford has won six of their last eight games against Washington and are on a three game home winning streak against them. Given that, I gotta roll with Stanford. I think they’ll be motivated to bounce back from Thursday’s loss. While Stanford has struggled against Washington State, losing four straight against them, they’ve had a good deal of success against Washington. I think picking Stanford is the logical decision here. As a for a final score, give me Stanford 83 Washington 79.

