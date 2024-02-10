On Saturday at 7:00 PM PT on ESPNU, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome USC to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 11-11 overall and 6-6 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 9-14 overall and 3-9 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Wednesday, Stanford fell to UCLA at home by a final score of 82-74.

RECAP: Stanford MBB falls to UCLA on The Farm

On USC: Entering conference play USC was not off to a great start and things haven’t really improved. After sweeping Stanford and Cal at home to improve to 2-2 in the Pac-12, they’ve lost seven of their last eight games, most recently losing in overtime at Cal. To say they are trending in the wrong direction is an understatement.

Boogie Ellis continues to lead the Trojans with his 16.8 points per game on 43.5% shooting from the field, 43.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 76.3% shooting from the foul line. Freshman guard Isaiah Collier (15.6 points) and junior guard Kobe Johnson (10.4 points & 4.3 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures.

As a team, USC is averaging 74.7 points per game on 44.7% shooting from the field, 35.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.9% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals, 5.4 blocks, and 13.1 turnovers per game. They also average a -0.3 rebound margin and a -0.2 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 74.3 points per game on 42.4% shooting from the field, 36.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.3% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get their threes to drop. Stanford shot 4-17 from deep against UCLA on Wednesday, unable to establish a flow from the perimeter. They need to get their shots to fall if they want to get back on track tonight.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is defend Ellis as best as they can. They can’t allow him to go wild. If he has a big night, USC could easily walk out with a victory. Stanford has to defend him well and make him earn every point he gets.

Finally, Stanford needs to find a way to go on at least one 8-0+ run. If they have at least one run of 8-0 or better, I like their chances to win this game. They have the ability to heat up and go on such runs. It’s just a matter of executing and getting it done.

Prediction: I’m going to pick Stanford to win by a final score of 80-74. I actually think they win this one rather handily. USC is the exact opposite of UCLA just in terms of trends. UCLA has now won seven of their last eight after beating Cal by one point today in Berkeley. USC in contrast has lost seven of their last eight. Smart money is on Stanford to win today.

