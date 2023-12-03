On Sunday at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome San Diego to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 3-4 overall while San Diego comes in at 6-2.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Northern Iowa in the Bahamas by a final score of 73-51.

RECAP: Stanford MBB gets annihilated by Northern Iowa

On San Diego: The Toreros come in with two losses at UC San Diego and against Hawaii at a neutral site in Palm Springs. They’re yet to face a power five conference school, so this game will be a good test for them.

The top scorer for the Toreros is junior guard Wayne McKinney III, who is averaging 13.8 points per game on 39.5% shooting from the field, 25.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 80.7% shooting from the foul line. Junior guard Deuce Turner is also averaging double figures with 13.0 points per game. They also have a couple more players knocking on the door in freshman guard Dragos Lungu and freshman guard Kevin Patton, Jr., who are both averaging 9.8 points per game.

As a team, they average 72.0 points per game on 43.2% shooting from the field, 31.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 37.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals, 4.3 blocks, and 14.1 turnovers per game. They also average a +1.9 rebound margin and a -0.2 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 66.3 points per game on 40.1% shooting from the field, 29.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 64.9% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is win the turnover battle and move the ball well. With Jared Bynum averaging 10.4 points and 7.6 assists per game, the Cardinal need to make sure they are taking good care of the rock and setting up good looks for each other. If they do that, they should be fine.

Second, Stanford needs to get Maxime Raynaud going. He’s averaging 15.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He’s off to a hot start this season and I’m not sure San Diego has an answer for him inside. Stanford should look for him to have a big night.

Finally, Stanford needs to maintain solid defensive intensity on the perimeter. San Diego will test Stanford’s perimeter defense early. If Stanford is defending well on the outside and not allowing San Diego’s guards to kill them, they should be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning this one 83-71. I think they come through with the win, but it might be a bit tight before they pull away.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com