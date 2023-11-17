On Friday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area, Stanford men’s basketball will welcome Eastern Washington to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 2-1 overall while Eastern Washington comes in at 0-3.

Last time out: On Tuesday, Stanford fell to Santa Clara by a final score of 89-77. Stanford center Maxime Raynaud had a career-high 26 points to go along with 7 rebounds.

On Eastern Washington: The Eagles have played power five teams in all three games this year, all on the road. They fell to Utah 101-66, Ole Miss 75-64, and Cincinnati 85-73. The Utah game was a blowout, but the other two at least were respectable finishes.

Their top scorer is junior guard/forward Cedric Coward, who is averaging 15.3 points & 5.3 rebounds per game. Junior forward Dane Erikstrup is also scoring in double figures at 10.0 points per game while junior guard/forward Casey Jonesand redshirt freshman forward LeJuan Watts are both averaging 9.7 points per game.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Coward. He’s the Eagles’ top scorer and the only one who reliably scores in doble figures. They need to slow him down and force others to step up.

The second thing Stanford needs to do not let up if they get a lead. They had a double digit lead early against Santa Clara, but then let the Broncos back in the game. Stanford needs to make sure they keep their foot on the gas and not let up at any point provided they get a comfortable lead.

Finally, Stanford needs to be more aggressive inside. They got outworked on the glass against Santa Clara. That cannot happen. Stanford needs to play more physical and assertive than they did on Tuesday.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning this one. Santa Clara is actually a decent/solid team. Stanford still ought to have beaten them, but against Eastern Washington I do think Stanford bounces back. 90-73 is how I see this one playing out.

Note: In addition to Brandon Angel (hand), Spencer Jones (wrist) is also out tonight for the Cardinal. They are both listed as "day-to-day" by team communications.

